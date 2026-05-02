KidariStudio Wraps Filming for Short-Form Live-Action Adaptation of Wild Eyes Webtoon

Webtoon tells story of exiled crown prince, assassin tasked to kill him

Image via Tappytoon's website © Ra-hye • Flowermeat • Sora / Kidari Studio

Korean webtoon and web novel production company Kidari Studio revealed on April 28 it is moving forward with its latest webtoon adaptation for the newly launched short-form video platform Lezhin Snack with a live-action adaptation of the Wild Eyes webtoon. The short-form adaptation completed filming on April 16, and the project has now entered post-production.

The story of the webtoon reads:

Court lady Kang Eun Woo spent years keeping her head down, content to serve in the palace shadows. When she's assigned to the Crown Prince's palace, she expects nothing more than dutiful service to His Highness. Instead, on her first night, she's summoned to his private chambers. Prince Hyun Lee, feared for his wild temperament, has never called the same woman twice. But after this night, the prince gains an obsession for Eun Woo that changes her life forever. Will Eun Woo still be able to achieve her dream of a peaceful palace life?

The webtoon has demonstrated significant global popularity, ranking No. 1 in the romance category on Lezhin US for three consecutive years since 2022. It also topped the romance charts on Lezhin Comics in Korea for two straight years.

Actor Sung Joon takes on the role of Hyun Lee, while Chuu, a former member of K-pop girl group LOONA, plays Eun Woo. Supporting roles include Ji-hoon Moon as royal guard Nam Hyul and Eung-soo Kim as a high-ranking court official.

Barun Cho is directing the series, which is scheduled for exclusive release on Lezhin Snack following completion of post-production.

Lehzin announced the new Lezhin Snack platform on January 19. It is positioned as a dedicated short-video platform featuring video adaptations of proven webtoon IPs from Lezhin Comics and Bomtoon , alongside original titles developed specifically for the short-form format.

The Lezhin Snack platform is available in English.

Fans can read the official English version of the Wild Eyes webtoon on Tappytoon.

Source: Asia Economy (Jong-gil Lee)