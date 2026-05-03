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HIDIVE to Stream English Dubs for Petals of Reincarnation, The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen Season 2, 2 More Titles
posted on by Anita Tai
HIDIVE announced on Friday it will release English dubs for the the television anime of Petals of Reincarnation, the second season of The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior, the anime of Kirio Fan Club, and the television anime of Yowayowa Sensei.
The release schedule is as follows:
- Petals of Reincarnation: May 13
- The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior season 2: May 20
- Kirio Fan Club: June 10
- Yowayowa Sensei: June 24
The company launched the English dub of the second anime season of Farming Life in Another World 2 on Friday.
HIDIVE premiered the first episodes for the Petals of Reincarnation, Farming Life in Another World 2, The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior Season 2, Yowayowa Sensei, and Kirio Fan Club at Anime Boston in February.
HIDIVE also announced on Saturday the other titles coming to its service this month, including:
- Blue Drop (sub and dub) on May 5
- Dokkoida?! (sub and dub) on May 5
- Di Gi Charat Shorts (sub and dub) on May 12
- Di Gi Charat Christmas Special on May 19
- Di Gi Charat Flower Viewing Special on May 19
- Di Gi Charat Rainy Season Special on May 19
- Di Gi Charat Summer Special on May 19
- Di Gi Charat Summer Vacation Special on May 19
- Di Gi Charat: Winter Garden on May 19
- Gold Lightan - The Golden Warrior on May 26
- Mysterious Girlfriend X (sub and dub) on May 26
Anime leaving the service this month includes No Game, No Life (May 9); Cinderella Nine (May 19); Hidamari Sketch: Graduation (May 31); Hidamari Sketch × Hoshimittsu (May 31); Hidamari Sketch x Honeycomb (May 31); and K-ON! Season 2 (May 31).