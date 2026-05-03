HIDIVE to Stream English Dubs for Petals of Reincarnation, The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen Season 2, 2 More Titles

Image via [[HIDIVE]'s website] Ⓒ小西幹久／マッグガーデン・「リィンカーネーションの花弁」製作委員会

HIDIVE announced on Friday it will release English dubs for the the television anime of Petals of Reincarnation , the second season of The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior , the anime of Kirio Fan Club , and the television anime of Yowayowa Sensei .

The release schedule is as follows:

Petals of Reincarnation : May 13

: May 13 The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior season 2 : May 20

: May 20 Kirio Fan Club : June 10

: June 10 Yowayowa Sensei : June 24

The company launched the English dub of the second anime season of Farming Life in Another World 2 on Friday.

HIDIVE premiered the first episodes for the Petals of Reincarnation , Farming Life in Another World 2 , The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior Season 2, Yowayowa Sensei , and Kirio Fan Club at Anime Boston in February.

HIDIVE also announced on Saturday the other titles coming to its service this month, including:

Anime leaving the service this month includes No Game, No Life (May 9); Cinderella Nine (May 19); Hidamari Sketch: Graduation (May 31); Hidamari Sketch × Hoshimittsu (May 31); Hidamari Sketch x Honeycomb (May 31); and K-ON! Season 2 (May 31).

Source: HIDIVE (link 2)