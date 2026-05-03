Crunchyroll Adds Galaxy Kickoff!! Soccer TV Anime

2012 anime centers on boy who starts new team after soccer club breaks up

Image via Yumeta Company's website © 川端裕人・集英社/NHK・NEP・NAS

Crunchyroll began streaming all 39 episodes of the 2012 Galaxy Kickoff!! ( Ginga e Kickoff!! ) anime with Japanese audio and English subtitles on Friday.

Crunchyroll describes the anime:

When a soccer club breaks up due to a lack of players, one boy aims to start a new team, inspired by a girl who plays professionally.

The series adapts Hiroto Kawabata 's 2006 soccer novel Ginga no World Cup (Galactic World Cup). Hiroshi Wakamatsu launched a manga adaptation titled Ginga e Kickoff!! in Shueisha 's Saikyō Jump magazine in April 2012, and ended the manga in 2013. Shueisha published the fourth and final compiled volume in September 2013.

The anime received a three-volume novel adaptation by Tomoko Kanemaki from 2012-2013.



Source: Crunchyroll via @WTK