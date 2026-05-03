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Crunchyroll Adds Galaxy Kickoff!! Soccer TV Anime
posted on by Anita Tai
2012 anime centers on boy who starts new team after soccer club breaks up
Crunchyroll began streaming all 39 episodes of the 2012 Galaxy Kickoff!! (Ginga e Kickoff!!) anime with Japanese audio and English subtitles on Friday.
Crunchyroll describes the anime:
When a soccer club breaks up due to a lack of players, one boy aims to start a new team, inspired by a girl who plays professionally.
The series adapts Hiroto Kawabata's 2006 soccer novel Ginga no World Cup (Galactic World Cup). Hiroshi Wakamatsu launched a manga adaptation titled Ginga e Kickoff!! in Shueisha's Saikyō Jump magazine in April 2012, and ended the manga in 2013. Shueisha published the fourth and final compiled volume in September 2013.
The anime received a three-volume novel adaptation by Tomoko Kanemaki from 2012-2013.
Source: Crunchyroll via @WTK