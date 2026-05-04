The Forsaken Saintess and Her Foodie Roadtrip in Another World TV Anime Reveals Opening Theme Artist

Image courtesy of Happinet ©2026/米織・仁藤あかね/KADOKAWA/「捨てられ聖女の異世界ごはん旅」製作委員会

The staff for the television anime of's) light novel series announced on Sunday that girl groupwill perform the anime's opening theme song titled "Butterfly." This is the first time the group will perform the theme song of an anime series.

The anime will debut in July.

The anime stars Sora Tokui as Rin Takanashi and Yūki Ono as Vil.

Atsushi Nigorikawa ( Once Upon a Witch's Death , Zenryoku Usagi , Hakushon Daimaō 2020 ) is directing the anime at EMT Squared . Takashi Aoshima ( Himouto! Umaruchan , Kakushigoto , Synduality: Noir ) is in charge of series scripts, the novels' illustrator Akane Nitou is credited for the original character designs, and Izumi Ishii is adapting those designs for animation. Ankichi Kobo is credited for production assistance.

Hiroto Morishita ( 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life , The Food Diary of Miss Maid , Wistoria: Wand and Sword two seasons) is the anime's sound director at Bit Grooove Promotion . Kana Utatane (two Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill seasons, Nights with a Cat ) is composing the music and Lantis is producing the music.

The light novels' story centers on Rin Takanashi , a working adult, around thirty years old, who is into camping and tabletop role-playing games. She was summoned as a saint to another world with a beautiful high school girl, but her "Motor House" (Camper Van) and "Survival" skills were deemed garbage by the prince and she is instantly exiled. Rin discovers that her skills are actually useful in special environments, and she decides to continue her hobbies of solo camping and cooking in the other world. Using her skills to summon her dream camper van, she sets off on her own foodie roadtrip and meets wonderful companions along the way.

Yoneori launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2019. Kadokawa started publishing the novels with illustration by Nitou in 2020. The sixth novel volume shipped in May 2024. Nana Kogami launched the manga adaptation on Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website in 2020. Kadokawa shipped the manga's fourth compiled book volume in May 2025.