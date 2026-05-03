Yumi's Cells Webtoon Sees 13-Fold Increase in Views Following Season 3 Release

Increase has been particularly pronounced among women in 20s, 30s

Image via tvN Drama's X/Twitter account © tvN

The release of the third season of the live-action adaptation of the Yumi's Cells webtoon is driving a sharp resurgence in its original webtoon.

According to Naver Webtoon, the original webtoon recorded a roughly 13-fold increase in views in the two weeks following the season 3 debut (April 13–26), compared to the two weeks prior to its release. The spike reflects a combined influx of new readers drawn in by the series and returning fans revisiting the original story.

The surge has been particularly pronounced among women in their 20s and 30s, who account for 64% of the webtoon's readership, with female users making up 93% overall.

Donggeon Lee, the creator of the original webtoon, said the continued success is especially meaningful, noting that it has been five years since the webtoon concluded. “Going beyond a simple adaptation, the drama faithfully captured the details of the original, which resonated with fans,” he said. “It offers nostalgia for longtime readers while delivering fresh appeal to new audiences.”

Originally adapted into a live-action series in 2021 starring Go-eun Kim and Bo-hyun Ahn, the show has a blend of live-action and 3D animation — a first in K-drama history. The second season aired in 2022. Both seasons are available to watch on Rakuten Viki .

The third season is also available on Rakuten Viki .

The original Yumi's Cells webtoon was serialized on Naver Webtoon from 2015 and has since been completed. The English version is available on WEBTOON.

The franchise continues to expand beyond streaming. A stage musical adaptation will premiere on June 30, running through August 23 at the CJ Towol Theater in Seoul's Arts Center.

Source: Newsis (Hyo-ryong Shin)