Yumi's Cells Live-Action Series Based on Webtoon Confirmed for Season 3

Go-eun Kim reviews offer to return for 3rd season

Image via Viki's website © Rakuten Viki

The webtoon-based romance live-action series Yumi's Cells has officially been confirmed for a third season.

Yumi's Cells follows the everyday life and emotional growth of an ordinary woman named Yumi, uniquely told through the perspectives of the tiny cells inside her brain. The series stands out for its imaginative storytelling and relatable slice-of-life moments.

Originally adapted into a live-action series in 2021 starring Go-eun Kim and Bo-hyun Ahn, the show displayed a unique style with a blend of live-action and 3D animation—a first in K -drama history.

According to South Korean entertainment outlet Xports News, Go-eun Kim is currently reviewing an offer to return for the third season.

Created by Donggeon Lee, the original Yumi's Cells webtoon was serialized on Naver Webtoon from 2015 and has since been completed. The English version is available on WEBTOON .

Both Yumi's Cells live-action seasons are currently available to stream on Rakuten Viki .

Source: Xports News (Min-kyung Jeong)