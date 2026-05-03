Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 20-26

Jack-of-All-Trades, Party of None is hampered by its own premise as much as it is helped.

― Jack-of-All-Trades, Party of None is far from the first “banished from the heroes' party” fantasy story in recent years. In fact, it hits many of the key tropes of this sub-genre. Orhun is looked down upon by his party members for being weak—yet he's actually both the logistical linchpin and the strongest memb...