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Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 20-26

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3 earns 2.7%, The Elusive Samurai 1st season rebroadcast earns 2.3%


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV April 26 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
6.9
Detective Conan NTV April 25 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
5.6
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV April 26 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
4.5
Doraemon TV Asahi April 25 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
2.7
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3: Adopted Daughter of an Archduke NTV April 25 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
2.7
One Piece Fuji TV April 26 (Sun) 23:15 30 min.
2.6
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi April 25 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.5
The Elusive Samurai (season 1 rebroadcast) Fuji TV April 14 (Fri) 23:30 30 min.
2.3
Star Detective Precure! TV Asahi April 26 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
2.0
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E April 25 (Sat) 08:35 25 min.
1.8
Oshiri Tantei (season 10) NHK-E April 25 (Sat) 09:00 20 min.
1.7

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 13-19
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