Warner Bros. Japan Launches Looney Tunes Gokko Short Anime

The official YouTube channel of Warner Bros. Japan started streaming on April 29 a trailer for a new short anime based on Looney Tunes characters titled Looney Tunes Gokko .

Warner Bros. Japan then debuted the short anime's first episode the next day, on April 30. The episode features Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird, Sylvester, Road Runner, Taz (Tasmanian Devil), and Wile E. Coyote.



Warner Bros. Japan premiered the Tom & Jerry Gokko short anime in November 2022, and currently releases one short episode a month. Warner Bros. Kids' YouTube channel released an English trailer of the anime in May 2025, and started streaming episodes in June that same year. Japan-based Fanworks ( Aggretsuko ) is in charge of animation production, and Studio Nanahoshi ( Kuromi's Pretty Journey ~Hachamecha! Multiverse Dasshutsu!~ , Freedom ) is credited for animation production assistance.

Warner Bros. also announced in November 2025 that it is producing Scooby-Doo! Gokko , a short anime based on the Scooby-Doo mystery comedy franchise , which will center on the characters Scooby and Shaggy. The anime will premiere in 2027.