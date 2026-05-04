How would you rate episode 5 of

Needy Girl Overdose ?

© WSS playground / NEEDY GIRL PROJECT

Just when I think I have the cynical tone and philosophy offigured out, it throws me a curveball and gives me its most uplifting (and gayest) episode yet. Shifting focus away from Kache and OMGKawaiiAngel, this episode explores how Lollipop, Michica, and Nechika-sama formed Karamazov and sheds some light on the three's relationship. Through nonlinear storytelling, this episode slowly lays out that the brash and bold Lollipop used to be a meek shut-in, who was transformed by the beautiful and confident Michica and Nechika into the person she is today. Between these peeks at Karamazov's origins, we're treated to Kache continuing to be rizzed up by these ladies, hints that OMGKawaiiAngel's irl-ego Ame-chan might be able to form a real relationship with Lollipop, and a delightful mixed media crashout from KAngel.

Especially after the opening episodes of Needy Girl Overdose were so hostile towards much of society, it was really affecting to see this group of young women support each other and help raise each other personally and professionally. After so many episodes dedicated to exploring the artifice of modern society and how hollow and destructive parasocial relationships are, it's so sweet to see these characters form a genuine connection and clearly care about each other a whole lot. With flower-focused interstitials in this episode helping frame it as a story of how Lollipop (and to a lesser extent Kache) bloomed into the ideal version of herself, I can't help but be impressed that Needy Girl Overdose found a way to make the “real friends are important” message present in so much anime land so well.

Though maybe they're all more than friends because I interpreted that scene of Lollipop, Michica, and Nechika all snuggling in bed together as proof of them all being in a romantic and sexual relationship. To be clear, this is awesome, and anime needs more lesbians, but also OMG NO!!! Fucking your professional partners (who are also your friends) has never gone well in a collaborative creative endeavor, and I'm now terrified that this is going to blow up in all of their faces. Or, wait, was Ame-chan's impromptu date with Lollipop an attempt to honeytrap her and break up rising streamers who might usurp KAngel?

This is the most interest anything related to internet streamers has ever inspired in me, and I can't get enough!

To pull back on the speculation, though, the ending of this episode seems to be grounding the ideological differences between Karamazov and OMGKawaiiAngel, which we're likely to see play out in the episodes to come. While OMGKawaiiAngel is currently the biggest streamer in the world due to her deep-seated need for external validation and desire to make other people as sick as she is, Karamazov is doing this because its members genuinely believe that they're awesome, like doing cool stuff together, and that they deserve to be celebrated. While the latter mentality is obviously the healthier one, I greatly look forward to seeing how tenable either is in a society that is principally designed to make women feel miserable and sabotage their own happiness.

(Also, credit to ‪Chiaki Mitama on Bluesky for pointing out that Kache lost a follower after breaking up with her boyfriend, who presumably unfollowed her. This little detail is both terrific and representative of all of the passion and extra effort that goes into the production of Needy Girl Overdose .)

Rating:

Needy Girl Overdose is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.