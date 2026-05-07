Steins;Gate Re:Boot Game Reveals August 20 Release

The official website for MAGES. ' Steins;Gate Re:Boot game revealed on Thursday that the game will launch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on August 20. MAGES. ' YouTube channel is streaming the opening cinematic for the game.

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MAGES.

also unveiled a new video showing the game using M2's E-Mote animation system for 2D illustrations, which has also been used in a number of other visual novels. The middleware allows the developers to add detailed expressions to the character sprites.

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The release is listed as being available with text in Japanese, English, and Traditional and Simplified Chinese, with audio in Japanese only.

Steins;Gate Re:Boot was originally announced for release in 2025, but was delayed to 2026.

The game's characters have been revamped with redesigned clothing and accessories by character designer huke . The game's background graphics depict the Akihabara scene of 2010, and locations not featured in the original game have been added. The game's event stills were drawn under the supervision of huke . Scenes not featured in the original game have been added.

The game's 15th anniversary movie began streaming in October 2024, and it stated, " Steins;Gate will continue."

The Steins;Gate game shipped in 2009 as the second Science Adventure Series project from MAGES. (then known as 5pb. ) and inspired a television anime in 2011. The game also inspired the Steins;Gate – The Movie – Load Region of Déjà Vu sequel film in 2013 and the alternate retelling anime Steins;Gate 0 in 2018. The franchise includes several sequel and spinoff games, and manga adaptations.

A Hollywood live-action television adaptation of the game was announced in 2020.

MAGES. also announced in 2020 that was developing a Steins;Gate 0 Elite game.