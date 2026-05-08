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Vertex Force Original Anime Reveals October Debut, Main Staff, Teaser Video
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official website for Vertex Force, an original television anime from Strike Witches and Vividred Operation director Kazuhiro Takamura, revealed the anime's October debut on Friday, alongside the main staff, teaser visual, and teaser promotional video.
The anime also introduced its first character, Haruka Tōdō. She is a 16-year-old female high school student from Okinawa who is innocent and whose strong point is her physical prowess.
Kazuhiro Takamura is directing the anime at SMDE, and is also designing the characters. Gorō Kuji (Chained Soldier, Peleliu: Guernica of Paradise) is the assistant director. Kanetake Ebikawa (Mobile Suit Gundam 00, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury mechanical design) is the "engine designer" and JNTHED (Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury, 2022 Urusei Yatsura mechanical design) is in charge of "ENIA design." Takamura is also overseeing the series scripts alongside Masashi Suzuki (Lord of Vermilion: The Crimson King; Jack-of-All-Trades, Party of None). Masahito Onoda (Brave Witches, Strike Witches: Road to Berlin) is the chief animation director, and Nobuaki Nobusawa (Clevatess, Astra Lost in Space) is composing the music.
Additional staff members include:
- CG Director: Hiroyuki Tadokoro
- Modeling Director: Zhang Peng Jian
- Color Design: Mineyo Ōnishi
- Art Director: Ryōka Kinoshita
- Art Setting: Toshiki Amata
- Director of Photography: Masahiko Yagi
- Editing: Akinori Mishima
- Sound Director: Tomohiro Yoshida
- Sound Production: dugout
Takamura gave a message about the anime when it was first announced, stating he likes cute girls, cool mecha, and anime, and this original anime crams in everything he likes.
Sources: Vertex Force anime's website, Comic Natalie