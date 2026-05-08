Vertex Force Original Anime Reveals October Debut, Main Staff, Teaser Video

The official website for Vertex Force , an original television anime from Strike Witches and Vividred Operation director Kazuhiro Takamura , revealed the anime's October debut on Friday, alongside the main staff, teaser visual, and teaser promotional video.

Image via Vertex Force anime's website ©VERTEX Project

The anime also introduced its first character, Haruka Tōdō. She is a 16-year-old female high school student from Okinawa who is innocent and whose strong point is her physical prowess.

Image via Vertex Force anime's website ©VERTEX Project

Kazuhiro Takamura is directing the anime at SMDE , and is also designing the characters. Gorō Kuji ( Chained Soldier , Peleliu: Guernica of Paradise ) is the assistant director. Kanetake Ebikawa ( Mobile Suit Gundam 00 , Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury mechanical design) is the "engine designer" and JNTHED ( Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury , 2022 Urusei Yatsura mechanical design) is in charge of "ENIA design." Takamura is also overseeing the series scripts alongside Masashi Suzuki ( Lord of Vermilion: The Crimson King ; Jack-of-All-Trades, Party of None ). Masahito Onoda ( Brave Witches , Strike Witches: Road to Berlin ) is the chief animation director, and Nobuaki Nobusawa ( Clevatess , Astra Lost in Space ) is composing the music.

Additional staff members include:

Takamura gave a message about the anime when it was first announced, stating he likes cute girls, cool mecha , and anime, and this original anime crams in everything he likes.