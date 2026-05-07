I'm Dating a Dark Summoner! Short Anime Airs on TV This Year

The staff for the short anime of Shaoh 's I'm Dating a Dark Summoner ! ( Dark Summoner to Dekiteiru ) manga announced on Friday that the anime will be on television, and will premiere this year. Shaoh provided a new illustration (seen below) to celebrate the anime.

Image via Comic Natalie © Shaoh, Kadokawa

Image via PR Times © 車王／KADOKAWA／ウェイブ

WWWave Corporation 's Deregula anime label is producing the anime.

The fantasy manga's story begins when Amona, a demi-human dark summoner who uses the power of demons, joins the party of the righteous cleric Roni. Everyone thought that they would be at each other's throats within a minute, but by the end of Amona's first day in the party, they share a passionate night together.

Shaoh launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Dra Dra Sharp# online manga magazine in 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on March 9.

WWWave Corporation owns the ComicFesta web manga service, as well as the AnimeFesta anime programming block.

Source: Comic Natalie

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