An EXCLUSIVE ONE-NIGHT-ONLY Concert Film Screening of Official Hige Dandism: A Ticket Giveaway

How's it going, ANN Community? We have an exclusive ticket giveaway for you! Are you ready for this?

If you're a fan of the first opening song SPY x FAMILY or Tokyo Revengers , then this special event is for you! This concert film screening, entitled OFFICIAL HIGE DANDISM LIVE at STADIUM 2025, showcases Official HiGE DANdism 's final performance at Nissan Stadium in Yokohama, Japan, which drew about 250,000 attendees for the band's first-ever stadium tour! According to Official HiGE DANdism , this concert film represents a milestone and an important step in expanding their music and presence overseas.

About Official HiGE DANdism

Official HiGE DANdism (Official髭男dism) was formed in 2012 in Shimane, Japan, and is commonly known as "Higedan" (ヒゲダン). This band is composed of four members, namely Satoshi Fujihara (Vocals), Daisuke Ozasa (Guitar), Makoto Narazaki (Bass and Saxophone), and Masaki Matsuura (Drums). They have produced multiple theme songs for popular projects. However, they are mostly known for their opening song for the anime series Tokyo Revengers , "Cry Baby" and the song "Mixed Nuts" from SPY x FAMILY . In 2021, Higedan won Japan's Artist of the Year at the Apple Music Awards due to their massive success. With over 7.5 million followers on Spotify, 3.6 million YouTube subscribers, and over 10 billion total streams, they have successfully toured in Japan, attracting an audience of approximately 300,000 people, and have established themselves as one of the most popular bands of this generation.

Besides their hits "Cry Baby" and "Mixed Nuts", they're also known for "Pretender" (2019), "Same Blue" (2024), and "Stardust" (2026).

The Ticket Giveaway

In collaboration with Pony Canyon USA, we are giving away only 10 pairs of tickets to 10 winners for this one night special! The concert film screening will be showing only at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California on May 17, 2026 at 6:30 PM

This giveaway is exclusively for individuals who can attend the screening event in Hollywood, Los Angeles. This giveaway ends on May 13, 2026 (Thursday) at 11:59 PST . The digital tickets will be delivered via e-mail from our collaborator, Pony Canyon USA. Good luck to everyone!

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