An EXCLUSIVE ONE-NIGHT-ONLY Concert Film Screening of Official Hige Dandism: A Ticket Giveaway
The Fine Print: Although unlikely to happen, Anime News Network reserves the right to cancel this contest at any time. Contest is open to any and all residents of the planet Earth and neighbor parallel dimensions. Winners' names will be posted on AnimeNewsNetwork.com. Winners' e-mail addresses will be erased once the prizes have been shipped. Non-winners' names and e-mail addresses will not be given out to anyone and will be erased when the winners have been confirmed. Non-winners will not be contacted, spammed or harassed in any way. We reserve the right to retroactively add new rules when and how we see fit.
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