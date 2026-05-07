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North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 3-9

posted on by Alex Mateo
Bloom Into You anime; Stella Must Die, Ultimate Exorcist Kiyoshi, Witch Hat Atelier: Grimoire Edition manga ship

The weekly North American Anime, Manga Releases article will be off next week, and will be back in two weeks.

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Bloom Into You BDAnimeNewsNetwork Sentai Filmworks US$69.99 May 5

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Blue Box Graphic Novel (GN) 20Please Viz Media US$11.99 May 5
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex GN 5Cite Viz Media US$11.99 May 5
Cat's Eye Omnibus GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork Kana US$29.99 May 5
Colette Decides to Die GN 7Please Viz Media US$16.99 May 5
The Cursed Sword Master's Harem Life: By the Sword, For the Sword GN 6Please Seven Seas US$14.99 May 5
Dai Dark GN 9Please Seven Seas US$14.99 May 5
Desire Pandora GN 5Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 5
Eden of Witches GN 7Please Kana US$12.99 May 5
In/Spectre GN 21Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 5
Kagurabachi GN 7Please Viz Media US$11.99 May 5
Makina-san’s a Love Bot?! GN 3Please Seven Seas US$16.99 May 5
Mob Psycho 100 GN 16Please Dark Horse US$11.99 May 5
Monster and Ghost GN 2Please Tokyopop US$14.99 May 5
My Special One GN 11Please Viz Media US$11.99 May 5
Natsume's Book of Friends GN 32Please Viz Media US$11.99 May 5
Nue's Exorcist GN 6Please Viz Media US$11.99 May 5
Otherside Picnic GN 14Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 May 5
Pet Shop of Horrors: Collector's Edition GN 6Please Seven Seas US$24.99 May 5
Prince Freya GN 13Please Viz Media US$11.99 May 5
Pupposites Attract GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 May 5
Queen's Quality GN 25Please Viz Media US$11.99 May 5
Re-Living My Life with a Boyfriend Who Doesn't Remember Me GN 6Please Seven Seas US$14.99 May 5
Star Wars: The Mandalorian: The Manga GN 4Please Viz Media US$14.99 May 5
Stella Must Die GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 May 5
Super Psychic Policeman Chojo GN 3Please Viz Media US$11.99 May 5
A Tale of the Secret Saint GN 11Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 5
Tower Dungeon GN 5Please Vertical US$13.95 May 5
Tune In to the Midnight Heart GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 May 5
Ultimate Exorcist Kiyoshi GN 1Please Viz Media US$11.99 May 5
Voices in the Sea Foam GNPlease Vertical US$13.95 May 5
WIND BREAKER GN 21Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 May 5
Witch Hat Atelier: Grimoire Edition GN 1 (hardcover)Please Kodansha USA US$49.99 May 5

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride GN 14Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 May 6
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 2 GN 11Cite J-Novel Club US$8.99 May 6
Blue Box GN 20AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$6.99 May 5
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex GN 5Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 5
Cat's Eye Omnibus GN 3Please Kana US$26.99 May 5
Colette Decides to Die GN 7Please Viz Media US$11.99 May 5
The Cursed Sword Master's Harem Life: By the Sword, For the Sword GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 5
Dai Dark GN 9Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 5
Eden of Witches GN 7Please Kana US$11.69 May 5
Even Exiled, She's Still the Beloved Saint! St. Evelyn's Weird and Wonderful Friends GN 3Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 May 6
The Food Diary of Miss Maid GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 5
How to Grill Our Love GN 20Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 5
I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, So I Might as Well Try Mastering Magic GN 7Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 May 6
In/Spectre GN 21Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 5
Kagurabachi GN 7Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 5
Makina-san’s a Love Bot?! GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 5
Manchuria Opium Squad GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 5
Mob Psycho 100 GN 16Please Dark Horse US$6.99 May 5
Monster and Ghost GN 2Please Tokyopop US$9.99 May 5
My Special One GN 11Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 5
Natsume & Natsume GN 9Please Omoi US$8.99 May 7
Natsume's Book of Friends GN 32Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 5
Nue's Exorcist GN 6Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 5
Otherside Picnic GN 14Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 May 5
Pet Shop of Horrors: Collector's Edition GN 6Please Seven Seas US$12.99 May 5
Prince Freya GN 13Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 5
Queen's Quality GN 25Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 5
Re-Living My Life with a Boyfriend Who Doesn't Remember Me GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 5
Star Wars: The Mandalorian: The Manga GN 4Please Viz Media US$10.99 May 5
Stella Must Die GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 May 5
Super Psychic Policeman Chojo GN 3Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 5
A Tale of the Secret Saint GN 11Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 5
Tower Dungeon GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 May 5
Tune In to the Midnight Heart GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 May 5
Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister GN 21Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 5
Ultimate Exorcist Kiyoshi GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 5
Voices in the Sea Foam GNPlease Vertical US$8.99 May 5

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Betrothed to My Sister's Ex Novel 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 5
Classroom of the Elite: Year 3 Novel 1Cite Seven Seas US$15.99 May 5
Though I Am an Inept Villainess: Tale of the Butterfly-Rat Body Swap in the Maiden Court Novel 10AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$15.99 May 5

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Amazing Village Creator: Slow Living with the Village Building Cheat Skill Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 4
Cooking with Wild Game Novel 33Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 4
Heroine? Saint? No, I'm an All-Works Maid (And Proud of It)! Novel 6AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$9.99 May 7
I Like Villains, so I Reincarnated as One Novel 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 7
Virgin Knight: I Became the Frontier Lord in a World Ruled by Women Novel 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 7
VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral after Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream Novel 10Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 4

Audiobooks

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Adachi and Shimamura: Short Stories NovelPlease Seven Seas US$24.99 May 5
Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Novel 7Cite Yen Press US$25.98 May 5
Baccano! Novel 9AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$25.98 May 5
The Condemned Villainess Goes Back in Time and Aims to Become the Ultimate Villain Novel 7Please Seven Seas US$24.99 May 5
Goblin Slayer Novel 11Please Yen Press US$25.98 May 5
I Like Villains, so I Reincarnated as One Novel 2Please Seven Seas US$24.99 May 5
I Swear I Won't Bother You Again! Novel 3Please Seven Seas US$24.99 May 5
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Novel 11Please Yen Press US$25.98 May 5
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 10Please Seven Seas US$24.99 May 5


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 26-May 2
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