News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 3-9
posted on by Alex Mateo
Bloom Into You anime; Stella Must Die, Ultimate Exorcist Kiyoshi, Witch Hat Atelier: Grimoire Edition manga ship
The weekly North American Anime, Manga Releases article will be off next week, and will be back in two weeks.
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Bloom Into You BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$69.99
|May 5
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Blue Box Graphic Novel (GN) 20Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|May 5
|Boruto: Two Blue Vortex GN 5Cite
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|May 5
|Cat's Eye Omnibus GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kana
|US$29.99
|May 5
|Colette Decides to Die GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$16.99
|May 5
|The Cursed Sword Master's Harem Life: By the Sword, For the Sword GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 5
|Dai Dark GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 5
|Desire Pandora GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 5
|Eden of Witches GN 7Please
|Kana
|US$12.99
|May 5
|In/Spectre GN 21Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 5
|Kagurabachi GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|May 5
|Makina-san’s a Love Bot?! GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$16.99
|May 5
|Mob Psycho 100 GN 16Please
|Dark Horse
|US$11.99
|May 5
|Monster and Ghost GN 2Please
|Tokyopop
|US$14.99
|May 5
|My Special One GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|May 5
|Natsume's Book of Friends GN 32Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|May 5
|Nue's Exorcist GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|May 5
|Otherside Picnic GN 14Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|May 5
|Pet Shop of Horrors: Collector's Edition GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|May 5
|Prince Freya GN 13Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|May 5
|Pupposites Attract GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|May 5
|Queen's Quality GN 25Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|May 5
|Re-Living My Life with a Boyfriend Who Doesn't Remember Me GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 5
|Star Wars: The Mandalorian: The Manga GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|May 5
|Stella Must Die GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|May 5
|Super Psychic Policeman Chojo GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|May 5
|A Tale of the Secret Saint GN 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 5
|Tower Dungeon GN 5Please
|Vertical
|US$13.95
|May 5
|Tune In to the Midnight Heart GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|May 5
|Ultimate Exorcist Kiyoshi GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|May 5
|Voices in the Sea Foam GNPlease
|Vertical
|US$13.95
|May 5
|WIND BREAKER GN 21Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|May 5
|Witch Hat Atelier: Grimoire Edition GN 1 (hardcover)Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$49.99
|May 5
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride GN 14Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|May 6
|Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 2 GN 11Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|May 6
|Blue Box GN 20AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 5
|Boruto: Two Blue Vortex GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 5
|Cat's Eye Omnibus GN 3Please
|Kana
|US$26.99
|May 5
|Colette Decides to Die GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|May 5
|The Cursed Sword Master's Harem Life: By the Sword, For the Sword GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 5
|Dai Dark GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 5
|Eden of Witches GN 7Please
|Kana
|US$11.69
|May 5
|Even Exiled, She's Still the Beloved Saint! St. Evelyn's Weird and Wonderful Friends GN 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|May 6
|The Food Diary of Miss Maid GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 5
|How to Grill Our Love GN 20Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 5
|I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, So I Might as Well Try Mastering Magic GN 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|May 6
|In/Spectre GN 21Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 5
|Kagurabachi GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 5
|Makina-san’s a Love Bot?! GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 5
|Manchuria Opium Squad GN 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 5
|Mob Psycho 100 GN 16Please
|Dark Horse
|US$6.99
|May 5
|Monster and Ghost GN 2Please
|Tokyopop
|US$9.99
|May 5
|My Special One GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 5
|Natsume & Natsume GN 9Please
|Omoi
|US$8.99
|May 7
|Natsume's Book of Friends GN 32Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 5
|Nue's Exorcist GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 5
|Otherside Picnic GN 14Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|May 5
|Pet Shop of Horrors: Collector's Edition GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|May 5
|Prince Freya GN 13Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 5
|Queen's Quality GN 25Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 5
|Re-Living My Life with a Boyfriend Who Doesn't Remember Me GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 5
|Star Wars: The Mandalorian: The Manga GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|May 5
|Stella Must Die GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|May 5
|Super Psychic Policeman Chojo GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 5
|A Tale of the Secret Saint GN 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 5
|Tower Dungeon GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|May 5
|Tune In to the Midnight Heart GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|May 5
|Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister GN 21Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 5
|Ultimate Exorcist Kiyoshi GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 5
|Voices in the Sea Foam GNPlease
|Vertical
|US$8.99
|May 5
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Betrothed to My Sister's Ex Novel 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 5
|Classroom of the Elite: Year 3 Novel 1Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|May 5
|Though I Am an Inept Villainess: Tale of the Butterfly-Rat Body Swap in the Maiden Court Novel 10AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|May 5
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Amazing Village Creator: Slow Living with the Village Building Cheat Skill Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 4
|Cooking with Wild Game Novel 33Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 4
|Heroine? Saint? No, I'm an All-Works Maid (And Proud of It)! Novel 6AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 7
|I Like Villains, so I Reincarnated as One Novel 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 7
|Virgin Knight: I Became the Frontier Lord in a World Ruled by Women Novel 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 7
|VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral after Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream Novel 10Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 4
Audiobooks
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Adachi and Shimamura: Short Stories NovelPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|May 5
|Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Novel 7Cite
|Yen Press
|US$25.98
|May 5
|Baccano! Novel 9AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$25.98
|May 5
|The Condemned Villainess Goes Back in Time and Aims to Become the Ultimate Villain Novel 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|May 5
|Goblin Slayer Novel 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$25.98
|May 5
|I Like Villains, so I Reincarnated as One Novel 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|May 5
|I Swear I Won't Bother You Again! Novel 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|May 5
|Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Novel 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$25.98
|May 5
|Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|May 5
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.