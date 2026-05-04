2nd Global One Piece Character Poll Announces Interim Results

Straw Hat Pirates all made the top 30. But who made the top 10?

The One Piece franchise announced the interim results for the " One Piece World Top 100 2nd" ranking poll on Monday. Taking the top three spots are series protagonist Monkey D. Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, and Sanji. The rest of the Straw Hat Pirates made the top 30 with Nami ranking fourth, Nico Robin sixth, Tony Tony Chopper 10th, Usopp 16th, Brook 20th, Franky (Cutty Flam) 26th, and Jinbe 30th.

Image via x.com ©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha

The top 20 characters so far are:

1. Monkey D.Luffy

2. Roronoa Zoro

3. Sanji

4. Nami

5. Trafalgar Law (Trafalgar D. Water Law)

6. Nico Robin

7. Portgas D. Ace

8. Shanks

9. Uta

10. Tony Tony Chopper

11. Boa Hancock

12. Rocks D. Xebec

13. Donquixote Rosinante (Corazon)

14. Sabo

15. Chrocodile (Mr. 0)

16. Usopp

17. Yamato

18. Perona

19. Rob Lucci

20. Brook

The poll is also set to reveal the interim character rankings by region (Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, Central and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) on May 11.

The " One Piece World Top 100 2nd" ranking opened on March 4 and will continue until June 11 at 11:59 p.m. Japan Time (10:59 a.m. EDT). The One Piece Day '26 festivities will announce the results in August. The poll includes 1,567 characters across the One Piece franchise , and fans can vote for their favorite character once per day during the voting period.

As of press time, the poll has garnered over 10 million votes.

One Piece released a special video, showing characters in the polls during iconic moments throughout the manga, on March 4: