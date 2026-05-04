Manga UP! Global Adds Charlotte: The Tale of a Castle Maid, 'My Faceless Classmate, Wakao' Manga

Image courtesy of Manga Up! Global

My Faceless Classmate, Wakao

Charlotte: The Tale of a Castle Maid

launched in English's) manga on Thursday and's manga adaptation of's) light novel series on Tuesday.

Manga UP! describes My Faceless Classmate, Wakao :

Mizuno, your average high-school guy, finds himself sitting next to the mysterious Wakao after a seat change. While everyone else in class sees her as a perfectly beautiful, ordinary girl... To Mizuno alone, she appears as a Noppera-bo, the faceless yokai of Japanese folklore! Yet... every so often, he's actually able to catch rare, fleeting glimpses of her features. In this romantic, often comedic coming-of-age tale, we follow this endearing couple as they navigate through the tribulations of high-school and first love!

Inariyama launched the manga as a one-shot in October 2023 in Square Enix 's Gangan Online , then began serialization in November 2024. The company shipped the second compiled volume of the manga on April 11.

Image courtesy of Manga Up! Global

Manga UP!

Charlotte: The Tale of a Castle Maid

One year ago, her parents vanished. Left all alone, Charlotte spends her days working as a maid in the castle. On her days off, she always returns to her family home, keeping it tidy so that her parents can settle back in the moment they return. But one day, she arrives to find a complete stranger inside! With trembling hands, Charlotte grips her wooden sword and prepares for the worst...!

describes

Totsuki launched the manga in Square Enix 's Gangan Online in February 2024. Square Enix shipped the fourth and final compiled volume of the manga on February 12.

Syuu ( Victoria of Many Faces ) published the original story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in February to March 2022. Hobby Japan released two novel volumes with illustrations by Tsukito in March 2024.

Source: Email correspondence