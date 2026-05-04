GameStop Makes Bid to Buy eBay

GameStop submits non-binding proposal to acquire 100% of eBay at $125 per share in cash/stock

© GameStop

GameStop announced on Sunday that it has submitted a non-binding proposal to acquire 100% of eBay at US$125 per share in cash and common stock at 50% each with full shareholder election rights. The company is filing a Schedule 13D and HSR notification, related to acquisitions, on Monday.

GameStop currently has a 5% economic stake in eBay through derivatives and beneficial ownership of common stock. The company's acquisition proposal is a 46% premium to eBay's unaffected closing price on February 4 (when the company began acquiring shares in eBay) and a 20% premium over the closing price of eBay's stock on Friday. News outlet GameSpot reported that GameStop has a market cap of around $12 billion and eBay has a market cap of $46 billion.

If the acquisition goes through, Ryan Cohen will serve as the Chief Executive Officer of the combined company. Cohen stated that the company has US$20 billion in debt financing from TD Bank for the possible acquisition. GameStop also has US$9 billion in cash for the acquisition.

According to the company, Cohen has led GameStop since January 2021. The company appointed Cohen as Executive Chairman of the board in June 2023. He assumed the position after the company terminated Matthew Furlong as CEO, hiring Mark Robinson under the title of General Manager to be the company's principal executive officer. The company's sales declined 10% in the first quarter of the fiscal year in 2023 and adopted aggressive cost-cutting to narrow its losses in the previous fiscal year but still lost US$300 million.

Since 2019, GameStop has closed over 800 stores worldwide.

French-Canadian entrepreneur Stephen Tetrault acquired Electronics Boutique Canada inc. from GameStop Global Holdings S.A.R.L. in May 2025 and rebranded the stores as EB Games Canada.

Sources: GameStop, GameSpot (Eddie Makuch)