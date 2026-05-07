Short-Form Live-Action Series Based on Painter of the Night BL Webtoon Set for May Release

Adaptation of webtoon by Byeonduck is scheduled for release on May 28 exclusively onSnack

Image via Lezhin Snack X/Twitter Account © Lezhin Entertainment

Lezhin Entertainment's short-form live-action series platform Lezhin Snack will premiere the Painter of the Night series in May.

The company confirmed on May 4 that the adaptation of the hit webtoon by Byeonduck is scheduled for release on May 28 exclusively on Lezhin Snack. The series has drawn significant attention since its announcement last year, given the original's intense narrative, provocative themes, and devoted global fanbase.

The live-action adaptation will follow the story of aristocrat Seung-ho Yoon and the artist Na-kyum Baek, who creates erotic paintings. Set during the Joseon Dynasty, the narrative unfolds as Yoon becomes captivated by Na-kyum's work and is drawn into his world. The drama will be produced in short-form format, with each episode running approximately two minutes.

Lezhin Snack said the adaptation will retain the core elements that defined the original, including its bold portrayal of desire and complex character relationships. Produced as an adults-only series, the series aims to preserve the emotional intensity and explicit storytelling that made the webtoon a standout title.

Kang-jae Kim will play Seung-ho Yoon, while Min-seo Ji takes on the role of Na-kyum Baek. Veteran actor Hae-kyun Jung has been cast as Yoon's father.

The webtoon, originally serialized on Lezhin Comics since 2019, remains one of the platform's top-ranking BL titles, holding the No.1 spot for five consecutive years. It has completed four seasons and an epilogue.

Seven Seas Entertainment has also licensed the series for release in print, and released the third volume on April 28.

In addition to Painter of the Night, Lezhin Snack is expanding its short-form live-action lineup with several other adaptations. Titles including 3XLOVE; Witch, 30 Years Old; and White Angels Have No Wings are also set to be released on the platform, as Lezhin Entertainment continues to build out its slate of short-form series based on popular webtoon IP.

The official English version of these webtoons can be read on Lezhin.

Source: JTBC (Jung-seon Park)