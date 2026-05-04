How would you rate episode 6 of

Go For It, Nakamura-kun!! ?

©Nakamura-kun!! Animation Project

After some borderline uncomfortable feelings last week, I wasn't really sure what to expect from this episode. Little did I know that this would end up being hands-down the best episode of the show so far. In fact, this could've been the final episode of the show, and I would be more than satisfied with it. Everything from pacing to the buildup to the final moment felt absolutely perfect, and while this doesn't resolve the main romance of the series, I would argue that establishing a friendship connection with Hirose was far more important.

This episode firmly establishes that Hirose's interest in Otogiri was less romantic and more admiration. In fact, this episode does what I think I wanted the show to desperately do for a while now, and that's establish Hirose as an actual character. I had only seen him through Nakamura's eyes, who seemed to glorify him as this outgoing center of attention, but that's what he looks like to everybody. Deep down, Hirose seems to be a lot more introverted than he appears. I actually related a lot to his statements about how keeping up with everybody is exhausting, and he goes along with it because that's what people expect from him, or that seems like the right thing to do. He respects Otogiri because he's this kind of rebellious teacher that does his own thing, and I think deep down Hirose wishes he could be more like that.

The irony is that Hirose's relationship with Otogiri actually indirectly creates a point of relatability with Nakamura. Nakamura is also a loner, even if it's not always by choice. Nakamura is incredibly introverted and a nervous wreck, but that inadvertently allows the two of them to connect over unorthodox hobbies like the octopuses at the aquarium. Just walking around, enjoying what could be seen as a friendship date was actually really sweet and felt earned. For a series that really leaned into the over-the-top comedy, an actual dramatic episode felt like it carried so much more weight. This is even reflected in the directing, which focused a lot more on lighting and character close-ups to establish the mood. I love the added details like Nakamura's hair strands fluttering in the wind or the way that shading was used to have everyone have this sort of warm glow to them. Yes, the punchline of the episode about Hirose already considering Nakamura his friend was definitely seen from a mile away, but I still liked it because I know how much that means to Nakamura. He needed that direct confirmation that they are friends, and now, he has a form of physical proof in that picture they took together, which brought the whole episode full circle.

What does this mean for the show moving forward? I don't know. There are still hints that Hirose could also be interested in guys, given that comment about how he doesn't really know what to say when it comes to talking about girls. There is a very real possibility that a romance can form since there's still half a season left. If the show is able to balance its comedy with more dramatic episodes like this one, then I have something to look forward to. The series wasn't bad up until this point; it was just very middle-of-the-road. But now, I am actually excited for what the show might have in store

Rating:

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