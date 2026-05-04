Sound! Euphonium, The Final Movie Part 1 to Give Away 3 Short Stories by Original Author Ayano Takeda

Attendees receive short stories as admission gifts in film's 3rd week of screening in Japan

The staff for Sound! Euphonium, The Final Movie Part 1 ( Saishū Gakushō Hibike! Euphonium Zenpen ), the first part in the Sound! Euphonium , The Final Movie project, announced on Monday that three original short stories written by the original novels' author Ayano Takeda will be distributed in limited quantities as admission gifts for the film's third week of screening in Japan from May 8-14.

Image via Sound! Euphonium anime's website ©Ayano Takeda,TAKARAJIMASHA/Hibike Partners2024

The short stories to be distributed are:

"Kimi wa Kawaii, Kimi ga Kawaii" (You Are Cute, You Are Adorable, top in image above)

"Yosan wa Go-sen Yen Made desu." (Our Budget is Up to 5,000 Yen., left in image)

"Shabon-dama no Yukue wa Shiranai." (I don't Know Where the Soap Bubbles Went, right in image)





Image courtesy of Pony Canyon ©Ayano Takeda,TAKARAJIMASHA/Hibike Partners2024

The film opened on April 24 in 201 theaters across Japan.

The film includes a newly animated performance scene from the "Sunrise Festival," the annual in-story marching band event. Additionally, the film features a new scene of Kumiko Oumae as she "takes on the great responsibility of becoming club president."

TRUE performs the theme song "ToCoda." TRUE has performed theme songs for the three previous seasons of the anime as well as Sound! Euphonium The Movie - Our Promise: A Brand New Day and Sound! Euphonium: Ensemble Contest Arc .

Kyoto Animation describes the first film:

The grand finale of the series is here!!! This journey will lead to the next melody— For ten years, Sound! Euphonium has depicted the youth of high school students who devote themselves to the concert band. Following the emotional finale of Sound! Euphonium 3 broadcast in 2024, the story reaches its True conclusion in 2026 with the long-awaited theatrical film, “The Final Movie Part 1.” The film is led by Chief Director Tatsuya Ishihara , who has guided Kyoto Animation 's production team throughout the past decade, and Director Taichi Ogawa , who has been an integral part of the series' creative core. Along with Kyoto Animation 's meticulous visual refinement, Jukki Hanada has newly written the scenario, and numerous new scenes have been added—including performance scenes that were never shown in the TV series. The production team has collaborated to make a film that lives up to the title “The Final Movie Part 1.” A decade-long journey—toward the next stage. The curtain rises on the final chapter of Sound! Euphonium marks the culmination of this beloved anime series.

Taichi Ogawa is directing the anime, and Tatsuya Ishihara is the chief director. Jukki Hanada is in charge of the script and series composition. Character designers include Shoko Ikeda and Kazumi Ikeda , and Kazumi Ikeda is also the chief animation director. Akito Matsuda is composing the music at Lantis and Heart Company , with music cooperation by Senzoku Gakuen College of Music .

The anime stars

Sound! Euphonium, The Final Movie Part 2 ( Saishū Gakushō Hibike! Euphonium Kōhen ), the second and final part in the Sound! Euphonium , The Final Movie project will open in Japan on September 11.

The first 13-episode television anime series for the franchise premiered in April 2015. The anime inspired he Gekijō-ban Hibike! Euphonium: Kitauji Kōkō Suisōgaku-Bu e Yōkoso "flashback" film in April 2016. The 13-episode Sound! Euphonium 2 sequel series premiered in October 2016. The sequel series inspired the Gekijō-ban Hibike! Euphonium: Todoketai Melody compilation film in September 2017.

The Liz and the Blue Bird film centering on Mizore Yoroizuka and Nozomi Kasaki opened in Japan in April 2018. Sound! Euphonium The Movie - Our Promise: A Brand New Day anime opened in Japan in April 2019. The film follows Kumiko as a second-year student.

Sound! Euphonium: Ensemble Contest Arc , Kyoto Animation 's theatrical anime of the "Ensemble Concert" arc, opened in Japan in August 2023 in 74 theaters. The film was the first new sequel anime in four years for the franchise .

The third 13-episode season of the anime premiered in April 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS as it aired in Japan. The third anime season adapted Kumiko's third year in high school.