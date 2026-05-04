Golden Man Manga to End With 11th Volume in September

Series about hero who disappears, man with amnesia debuted in 2024

Image courtesy of Yen Press

The ninth volume of artist Kōji Megumi and writer Petosu 's Golden Man manga announced on Friday the series will end with the 11th volume. Kodansha will publish the 10th and 11th volumes simultaneously in September.

Yen Press will publish the manga in English starting in August, and it describes the story:

Golden Man, the great hero who protected Neo York, has suddenly vanished from the city of freedom! At the scene of his disappearance, an abnormally strong young man with amnesia has collapsed. In their hero's absence, Golden Man's support team sends the young man out in his place to confront the villains that menace the city. However, this man has a secret, and it might just threaten the peace of Neo York…!!

Megumi ( Bloody Monday ) and Petosu ( Interviews with Monster Girls ) launched the series in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in February 2024.

Source: Golden Man volume 9





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