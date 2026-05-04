Voice Actor Satomi Akesaka Announces Marriage

Image via x.com ©明坂聡美

Satomi Akesaka , the voice of Reborn! 's Chrome Dokuro and many other roles, announced on Monday (coincidentally, Greenery Day in Japan, and also Star Wars Day) that she had gotten married. Akesaka said, “This is not an April Fool's joke," and added that her husband is not a voice actor or involved in the entertainment industry.

As of press time Sasuga's announcement has received over 111,000 likes and over 3,800 replies, most of which are congratulations from her fans and colleagues.

Akesaka has appeared in the GATE franchise as Mari Kurokawa, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince as Talia, the Pretty Rhythm franchise as Chae Kyoung and Kanon Tōdō, Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V as Ayu Ayukawa, and the Uma Musume Pretty Derby franchise as Misato Akasaka, among other roles. Her agency lists her full résumé.