Liar Game Anime Casts Yō Taichi as Yūji Fukunaga

Fukunaga appeared in episode 5 on Monday, after Taichi already voiced Hitomi Miyahara

The official website for the television anime of Shinobu Kaitani 's Liar Game manga confirmed on Tuesday that Yō Taichi has joined the anime's cast as the character Yūji Fukunaga. The character appeared in the anime's fifth episode on Monday. Taichi already voices the major character Hitomi Miyahara, and she noted that this is the first anime in which she was asked to provide a message announcing her casting twice.

Image via Liar Game anime's website ©Kaitani Shinobu Products/Shueisha, LIAR GAME Committee

Image courtesy of REMOW ©Kaitani Shinobu Products/Shueisha, LIAR GAME Committee

The anime premiered in Japan on TV Tokyo and its affiliates on April 6 at 24:00 (effectively April 7 at 12:00 a.m.). The anime will run for six months without breaks. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime worldwide (excluding Japan and China) and hosted the world premiere screening of the anime's first two episodes at this year's Sakura-Con event in Seattle on April 5 at 1:00 p.m. PDT. AMEDIATEKA is distributing the anime in the Russian Federation.

REMOW introduces the series' story:

A Mysterious Invitation. One Hundred Million Yen. The Game Begins. College student Nao Kanzaki suddenly receives a strange letter and a suitcase containing 100 million yen. She's been chosen to participate in the LIAR GAME —a high-stakes psychological battle where lies, deception, and betrayal reign supreme. Naïve and painfully honest, Nao quickly finds herself cornered. To survive, she turns to Shinichi Akiyama, a brilliant former con artist with unmatched intellect. As they dive deeper into the twisted game, the two must outwit opponents in a world where trusting others could be fatal. In a game built on lies, can honesty prevail?

Yūzō Satō ( Kaiji -Ultimate Survivor- , Akagi , Trillion Game , The Gene of AI ) is the chief director of the anime at Madhouse , and Asami Kawano (assistant director for The Vampire Dies in No Time both seasons, episode director for Orb: On the Movements of the Earth ) is directing the anime. Tatsuhiko Urahata ( Baki , Baki Hanma , Monster, Muv-Luv Alternative ) is writing and overseeing the series scripts, Kei Tsuchiya ( Laidbackers , Trillion Game , The Gene of AI ) is the character designer, and Kisuke Koizumi ( The Gene of AI , My Happy Marriage , Ghost in the Shell Arise ) is the sound director.

The manga ran from 2005 to January 2015 in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine. Shueisha published the manga's 19th and final compiled book volume in May 2015. Kaitani launched a new short serialization for the manga titled Liar Game : The Last Game in Shueisha 's Grand Jump Mucha magazine on February 25.

The manga previously inspired two live-action films, two live-action television series, and two live-action online series. The manga also inspired a stage play in 2023.

Kaitani's ONE OUTS manga inspired a television anime in 2008.