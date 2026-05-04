2nd That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Film Opens at #9 in U.S.

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll © Taiki Kawakami, Fuse, KODANSHA/ “Ten-Sura” Project

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea ( Gekijō-ban Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken: Sōkai no Namida-hen ), the second anime film in the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) franchise , opened at #9 at the United States box office on Friday. The film screened in 837 theaters and earned US$1,000,000 in its first three days. It earned US$420,000 on Friday, US$320,000 on Saturday, and US$260,000 on Sunday.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie — Nintendo , Illumination, and Universal Pictures ' sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie — has earned US$402,676,935 ranking at #2 after its third weekend. The film screened in 3,419 theaters to earn US$2,750,000 on Friday, US$5,630,000 on Saturday, and US$3,720,000 on Sunday.

The 4K restoration of Studio Ghibli 's Whisper of the Heart crossed US$380,492 after its second weekend in theaters. The screenings of the 4K restoration of Studio Ghibli 's Kiki's Delivery Service film earned US$2,664,947 after six weeks in theaters.

Crunchyroll has acquired the worldwide theatrical rights to That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea , and opened the film in the United States, Canada, the U.K., and Ireland on Friday.

The film opened in Japan on February 27. The film ranked at #3 in its opening weekend, and sold 225,000 tickets to earn 301,175,600 yen (about US$1.91 million) in its first three days.

The film's original plot is set after the celebration of the foundation of the Tempest Federation, with Elmesia, the ruler of the elf nation of Sarion, inviting Rimuru and other senior Tempest officials to vacation at a resort island in Sarion. Rimuru and the others enjoy their short vacation, but with the appearance of a mysterious girl named Yura as well as a looming darkness, it seems Rimuru must confront a new threat.

8-Bit produced the film's animation.

TRUE performs the theme song "Utopia." Cast member Saori Ōnishi (Yura) sings the insert song "Sōkoku" ( Blue Moment ) and the six-member unit ARCANA PROJECT sings another insert song "Renainō" (Talent for Romance). STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION and ASH DA HERO member ASH collaborate on the insert song "Harmonics."

Image via Nintendo of America's website © 2026 Nintendo and Universal Studios

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie earned an estimated US$190,053,455 in its first five days in North America to open at #1. It earned an estimated US$372.5 million worldwide in its first five days.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie opened in the U.S. and in over 60 markets worldwide on April 5, 2023. The film earned US$31,702,735 in its opening day in the U.S., and US$204,630,730 in its first five days in the U.S. Deadline puts the movie's estimated US$377,628,865 opening worldwide as the highest-earning all-time worldwide opening for an animated film, beating Frozen II . ( Frozen II opened over a regular three-day frame, as opposed to The Super Mario Bros. Movie 's five-day frame.) The film is also the highest-earning video game adaptation in history.

The Super Mario franchise 's first-week earnings for both films make it the only animated franchise to have two films open with US$350 million worldwide, and joins Shrek , Toy Story , and Minions as the only animated franchises to have two films open to more than US$100 million for three days in North America. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie also has the highest worldwide and North American openings for a 2026 film so far, and has the fifth highest worldwide opening earnings for an animated film ever.

The film's other milestones include the second highest worldwide opening for Illumination, the second highest worldwide opening for a film based on a video game (both next to the original The Super Mario Bros. Movie ), the fifth highest worldwide opening for Universal Pictures , the fourth highest five day opening in North America (and the highest since Moana 2 ), the fourth highest Easter weekend earnings in North America, and the third highest weekend opening in North America for a film based on a video game, among others.

Source: Box Office Mojo (link 2, link 3, link 4, link 5)