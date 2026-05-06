Star Fox 64 Game Gets Remake on Switch 2 on June 25

Game retains original level layout with new graphics, art style, cinematic briefings, gameplay modes

Nintendo announced a new game in the Star Fox series, simply titled Star Fox, during a special Nintendo Direct stream on Wednesday. The game is a remake of Star Fox 64 , with new graphics, new art style, a multiplayer option, and other gameplay additions. The game will launch on the Switch 2 on June 25.

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Image via BusinessWire © Nintendo

The game will retain the layout and general mechanics of the 1997 Star Fox 64 Nintendo 64 game. The remake adds new cinematic briefings and fully voiced dialogue to the game's Campaign Mode, as well as a new orchestral soundtrack. The campaign will have three difficulty levels. The game adds a Challenge Mode, where players can replay already completed levels with additional objectives, and in two different difficulty levels. Both Campaign and Challenge Mode are compatible with Joy-Con 2 Mouse Controls, and allows two different players to cooperate in piloting and gunnery duties either on the same system, or GameShare via GameChat.

Star Fox will have a multiplayer Battle Mode that allows for 4-on-4 fights on three different game types. The game will support online matchmaking, private custom matches, and online play via GameShare via GameChat.

Star Fox 64 , itself a reimagining of the 1993 SNES Star Fox game, released on the Nintendo 64 in 1997. The game already has two remakes: Star Fox 64 3D for the Nintendo 3DS in 2011, and Star Fox Zero for the Wii U in 2016. Nintendo released the game digitally on Switch via its Nintendo Classics service in 2021.

Star Fox series protagonist Fox McCloud appeared in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie , which opened on April 1.