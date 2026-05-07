Detective Conan Creator Gōshō Aoyama Celebrates New Film with Sketch

Detective Conan creator Gōshō Aoyama released an original illustration congratulating the latest Detective Conan film, Detective Conan : Fallen Angel of the Highway ( Detective Conan: Highway no Datenshi ), on earning 10.8 billion yen (about US$69 million) since opening on April 10. The illustration features Conan Edogawa, Chihaya Hagiwara, Kenji Hagiwara, and Jinpei Matsuda. Kenji says, “We've broken 10.8 billion," and Jinpei responds, “We'll keep flooring it!!” Chihaya and Conan are also in the background with Chihaya saying, "You're flooring it too much! I'll write you up!"

Detective Conan : Fallen Angel of the Highway is the 29th film in the franchise . The film opened at #1 on April 10 and sold 2,318,009 tickets to earn 3,502,137,800 yen (about US$21.9 million) in its first three days, a new opening-weekend record for the franchise . Following the franchise record breaking opening, voice actor Kappei Yamaguchi posted an original illustration he drew of his character Shinichi Kudō to his X (formerly Twitter ) account.

The new film centers on the character Chihaya Hagiwara, member of the Kanagawa Prefectural Police and the leader of its motorcycle division. Miyuki Sawashiro now voices the character, replacing the late Atsuko Tanaka . The movie also features Kanagawa inspector Jugo Yokomizo, teenage detective Masumi Sera, Chihaya's late younger brother Kenji Hagiwara, and Kenji's Police Academy classmate Jinpei Matsuda.