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Happy Children's Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part II

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Golden Kamuy, YOASOBI, Animal Crossing, Yowayowa Sensei, Though I Am an Inept Villainess, Too Many Losing Heroines!, more!

Children's Day falls at the end of the long Japanese holiday season known as Golden Week. The week starts with Showa Day on April 29, then continues with Constitution Memorial Day on May 3, Greenery Day on May 4, and ends on Children's Day on May 5. However, because Constitution Memorial Day landed on a Sunday in 2026, the holiday weekend was extended one more day with a Substitute Holiday on May 6. Japanese creatives lump the holidays into one massive celebration, especially for Greenery Day and Children's Day. Take a look at some Greenery and Children's Day art from around the anime and manga world:

Animal Crossing

Hey everyone! Today is Children's Day!
The limited-edition merchandise sale at Nook Shopping ends today, so if you haven't picked anything up yet, be sure to do so today!♪

ATASHIn'CHI

Today is Children's Day.😊
Takkun is a boy who lives in the same apartment building😊

Golden Kamuy

Today, May 5 is Children's Day!!
Here's a scene from Golden Kamuy featuring Tsukishima and Tanigaki practicing their dance with the girls of the Yamada Circus Troupe!!
Please check out this moving scene where they connect with the girls!

Ryōta Iwasaki

Good morning everyone‼️✨🤗💨✨
Today, May 5 is Children's Day‼️✨🎏👦✨
Fly your carp windsocks on Children's Day‼️✨🎏🫲😄👦✨
Display your Japanese armor, helmet, and warrior dolls‼️
✨🏯🫲😄👦✨
Eat kashiwa-mochi and chimaki‼️
✨🍡🫲😄👦✨
Take a sweet flag bath‼️
✨🌾♨️🫲😄👦✨
May our children grow up healthy and strong‼️ ✨😄👍💪👦💮✨
And please look forward to tonight's Replive live stream‼️
✨📱🤗5️⃣✨
May everyone have a wonderful holiday weekend‼️✨✋☺️✨

Tasuku Kaito

Children's Day🎏
(Tasuku)

Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!

Children's Day🎏

Taiyo Matsumoto (Sunny)

Today is Children's Day

Mitsuru Miura (The Kabocha Wine)

Children's Day

Kento Nakajima

【Announcement】
Today is Children's Day🎏
The cover art for THIS IS Kento Nakajima on Spotify has been updated to a photo from his childhood✨
Be sure to check it out on Spotify!

Hiroki Nanami

Good morning! Are you enjoying Children's Day🎏 and Golden Week?

Sumikko Gurashi

Today is Children's Day✨
Let's celebrate Children's Day by decorating with helmets and pinwheels!🎏

Though I Am an Inept Villainess

｡.｡:+* ﾟ ゜ﾟ *+:｡.｡:+
🎏Children's Day🎏
Visual Released
｡.｡:+* ﾟ ゜ﾟ *+:｡.｡:+
In celebration of May 5, Children's Day, Reirin and the other have become children🎨✨
The visual shows all four of them falling asleep after playing until exhaustion💤
Premieres on TV Tokyo networks in July 2026!🦋

YOASOBI

Are you enjoying your Golden Week?🍀
Today is Children's Day, so our #Spotify playlist has been updated to the Ayase & ikura Kids ver.!
Be sure to check it out on Spotify. We hope it adds a little sparkle to your holiday!☺︎

Yowayowa Sensei

⋱ 📛Today is Children's Day📛 ⋰
She looks more childish than usual!?
Here's a special illustration of Hiwamura-sensei🪽
Her smock is… a little yowayowa🌀

Yū-hachi (Miseban no Spis)

Children's Day

Did we miss any Children's Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

This article has a follow-up: Happy Children's Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part III (2026-05-05 23:00)
follow-up of Happy Children's Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part I
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