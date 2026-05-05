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Happy Children's Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part II
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Children's Day falls at the end of the long Japanese holiday season known as Golden Week. The week starts with Showa Day on April 29, then continues with Constitution Memorial Day on May 3, Greenery Day on May 4, and ends on Children's Day on May 5. However, because Constitution Memorial Day landed on a Sunday in 2026, the holiday weekend was extended one more day with a Substitute Holiday on May 6. Japanese creatives lump the holidays into one massive celebration, especially for Greenery Day and Children's Day. Take a look at some Greenery and Children's Day art from around the anime and manga world:
Animal Crossing
みなさ～ん！今日は「こどもの日」ですね！— どうぶつの森 (@doubutsuno_mori) May 5, 2026
たぬきショッピングでの限定グッズ販売も今日までとなりますので、まだの方はぜひ今日中にお買い求めください♪ pic.twitter.com/ONrlZfXBUI
Hey everyone! Today is Children's Day!
The limited-edition merchandise sale at Nook Shopping ends today, so if you haven't picked anything up yet, be sure to do so today!♪
ATASHIn'CHI
今日は、こどもの日😊— あたしンち／けらえいこ公式 (@atashinchi_new) May 5, 2026
たっくんは同じマンションの子です😊 pic.twitter.com/MhKWHOYIQS
Today is Children's Day.😊
Takkun is a boy who lives in the same apartment building😊
Golden Kamuy
本日5月5日はこどもの日ですッ!!— TVアニメ『ゴールデンカムイ』公式 (@kamuy_anime) May 5, 2026
TVアニメ『ゴールデンカムイ』の「曲馬団ヤマダ一座」少女団と踊りに励んだ月島・谷垣のシーンをご紹介ッ!!
少女たちと心を通わせる感動の名場面、ぜひご覧ください！https://t.co/fvcnMzG55L#ゴールデンカムイ #こどもの日 pic.twitter.com/iuBhtSV6Mj
Today, May 5 is Children's Day!!
Here's a scene from Golden Kamuy featuring Tsukishima and Tanigaki practicing their dance with the girls of the Yamada Circus Troupe!!
Please check out this moving scene where they connect with the girls!
Ryōta Iwasaki
おそようございまーーす‼️✨🤗💨✨— 岩崎 諒太 (@zurixzuri) May 5, 2026
今日5/5はこどもの日‼️
✨🎏👦✨
こどもの日には鯉のぼりをあげて‼️
✨🎏🫲😄👦✨
五月人形飾って‼️
✨🏯🫲😄👦✨
柏餅やらちまきを食べて‼️
✨🍡🫲😄👦✨
菖蒲湯に入って‼️
✨🌾♨️🫲😄👦✨
元気な子に育ちますように‼️
✨😄👍💪👦💮✨… pic.twitter.com/8zLeK7qWia
Good morning everyone‼️✨🤗💨✨
Today, May 5 is Children's Day‼️✨🎏👦✨
Fly your carp windsocks on Children's Day‼️✨🎏🫲😄👦✨
Display your Japanese armor, helmet, and warrior dolls‼️
✨🏯🫲😄👦✨
Eat kashiwa-mochi and chimaki‼️
✨🍡🫲😄👦✨
Take a sweet flag bath‼️
✨🌾♨️🫲😄👦✨
May our children grow up healthy and strong‼️ ✨😄👍💪👦💮✨
And please look forward to tonight's Replive live stream‼️
✨📱🤗5️⃣✨
May everyone have a wonderful holiday weekend‼️✨✋☺️✨
Tasuku Kaito
こどもの日🎏— 海渡翼-Kaito Tasuku-OFFICIAL (@TasukuKaito) May 5, 2026
（たすく） pic.twitter.com/di3xZTwzsp
Children's Day🎏
(Tasuku)
Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!
こどもの日🎏 pic.twitter.com/rfykS9081a— 『負けヒロインが多すぎる！（マケイン）』原作1〜8.5巻＆コミックス1〜5巻好評発売中！ (@makeine0718) May 5, 2026
Children's Day🎏
Taiyo Matsumoto (Sunny)
きょうはこどもの日 pic.twitter.com/RtdXYmmX0Y— 松本大洋 MATSUMOTO TAIYO (@taiyo_matsumoto) May 5, 2026
Today is Children's Day
Mitsuru Miura (The Kabocha Wine)
『こどもの日』 pic.twitter.com/Acpfkw55VI— 三浦みつる (@miura_mitsuru) May 4, 2026
Children's Day
Kento Nakajima
【お知らせ】— 中島健人STAFF (@KENTO_Team_N) May 5, 2026
今日はこどもの日🎏#Spotify の「THIS IS 中島健人」のカバーが、子供の頃の写真に変わっています✨
ぜひSpotifyをチェックしてください！https://t.co/93tdneIDgX#Spotifyこどもの日@SpotifyJP #中島健人 pic.twitter.com/fSZKjukujQ
【Announcement】
Today is Children's Day🎏
The cover art for THIS IS Kento Nakajima on Spotify has been updated to a photo from his childhood✨
Be sure to check it out on Spotify!
Hiroki Nanami
おはよー！！こどもの日🎏GW楽しんでるかなー？ pic.twitter.com/WZrWFlQFpR— 七海ひろき (@hirokinanami773) May 5, 2026
Good morning! Are you enjoying Children's Day🎏 and Golden Week?
Sumikko Gurashi
今日は #こどもの日 ✨— 【公式】すみっコぐらし 農園つくるんです (@sumikko_farm) May 4, 2026
かぶと や かざぐるまを飾って
こどもの日を楽しもう🎏#すみっコ農園#すみっコぐらしhttps://t.co/K4d4K0iOXk pic.twitter.com/yEc2wJUeAU
Today is Children's Day✨
Let's celebrate Children's Day by decorating with helmets and pinwheels!🎏
Though I Am an Inept Villainess
｡.｡:+* ﾟ ゜ﾟ *+:｡.｡:+— TVアニメ『ふつつかな悪女ではございますが ～雛宮蝶鼠とりかえ伝～』【公式】 (@futsutsuka_PR) May 5, 2026
🎏こどもの日🎏
ビジュアル公開
｡.｡:+* ﾟ ゜ﾟ *+:｡.｡:+
5月5日の #こどもの日 を記念して、
玲琳たちが幼少期姿に🎨✨
四人とも遊び疲れて
眠ってしまうビジュアルです💤
2026年7月よりテレ東系列にて放送開始🦋#ふつつかな悪女 pic.twitter.com/2LOQjjKjpM
｡.｡:+* ﾟ ゜ﾟ *+:｡.｡:+
🎏Children's Day🎏
Visual Released
｡.｡:+* ﾟ ゜ﾟ *+:｡.｡:+
In celebration of May 5, Children's Day, Reirin and the other have become children🎨✨
The visual shows all four of them falling asleep after playing until exhaustion💤
Premieres on TV Tokyo networks in July 2026!🦋
YOASOBI
GWいかがお過ごしでしょうか？🍀— YOASOBI (@YOASOBI_staff) May 5, 2026
"こどもの日"となる本日、#Spotify のプレイリストが、Ayase & ikuraキッズverに！
是非Spotifyでお楽しみください。素敵な休日を彩れますように☺︎https://t.co/dsYz1qc1Tf#Spotifyこどもの日@SpotifyJP pic.twitter.com/FuEwae2zp2
Are you enjoying your Golden Week?🍀
Today is Children's Day, so our #Spotify playlist has been updated to the Ayase & ikura Kids ver.!
Be sure to check it out on Spotify. We hope it adds a little sparkle to your holiday!☺︎
Yowayowa Sensei
⋱ 📛今日はこどもの日📛 ⋰— TVアニメ「よわよわ先生」公式 (@yowayowa_anime) May 5, 2026
いつもよりこどもっぽい!?
特別な鶸村先生のイラストをお届け🪽
スモックのサイズが…よわよわです🌀#よわよわ先生 #こどもの日 pic.twitter.com/E9BCQNtVuC
⋱ 📛Today is Children's Day📛 ⋰
She looks more childish than usual!?
Here's a special illustration of Hiwamura-sensei🪽
Her smock is… a little yowayowa🌀
Yū-hachi (Miseban no Spis)
こどもの日 pic.twitter.com/oUMTiX1YPY— 遊ハち (@nemone_2) May 5, 2026
Children's Day
Did we miss any Children's Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!
follow-up of Happy Children's Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part I