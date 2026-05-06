Exploring the DAN DA DAN Exhibit: Can You Outlast the Paranormal Exhibition

One of the breakout paranormal anime series of the decade is none other than DAN DA DAN . From its action and romance to the thrilling paranormal experiences, the series has captured the hearts and minds of anime fans across the world. And while fans must wait until 2027 for the third season premieres, they can stave off their need for DAN DA DAN at the DAN DA DAN Exhibition taking place at the Matsuya Ginza 8th Floor Event Square between April 22 and May 11.

Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross

The DAN DA DAN Exhibition is divided largely into eight areas. Beginning with a short introduction to the story, the opening area features the series and opening from the first and second seasons of DAN DA DAN . ANN was able to capture the series “mascots”, Turbo Granny and Serpoian at the entrance and the exhibition's opening.

Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross

ダンダダン Animation Works展 会期：２０２６年４月２２日(水)～５月１１日(月) 会場：松屋銀座８階イベントスクエア Courtesy of Windam ©龍幸伸／集英社・ダンダダン製作委員会

The opening section of the DAN DA DAN Exhibition ends with two large images of Turbo Granny before leading into a recap of the story. A look at all 24 episodes, the section gives a brief explanation with shots from the respective episodes. Dotted throughout the section are two interactive displays from key moments in the series. While mainly consisting of a display and button, the display lets you relive those moments.

Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross

Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross

Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross

For those more inclined on the production side of the DAN DA DAN , the next section of the Exhibition features production material from the series. Although the area is on the smaller side, there is a beautiful display of several key art and storyboards. Along with the key art and storyboard displays, character introductions are also featured in the area.

Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross

Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross

Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross

ダンダダン Animation Works展 会期：２０２６年４月２２日(水)～５月１１日(月) 会場：松屋銀座８階イベントスクエア Courtesy of Windam ©龍幸伸／集英社・ダンダダン製作委員会

More production material was featured in the following section of the DAN DA DAN Exhibition. However, rather than focus on key art and storyboards, the tone shifts to the animation. The highlight is a giant animation board of Jin “Jiji” Enjō ji's action scene from the 14th episode of the series. The highlight may be the animation board, but the area is also filled to the brim with character design materials and further character and paranormal creature introductions.

ダンダダン Animation Works展 会期：２０２６年４月２２日(水)～５月１１日(月) 会場：松屋銀座８階イベントスクエア Courtesy of Windam ©龍幸伸／集英社・ダンダダン製作委員会

Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross

The DAN DA DAN Exhibition does something different from many other anime or manga-related exhibitions. It takes time to show the sound design and music composition. Again, on the smaller end, the area features two sound boards with dialog of the Serpoians and of all the different creatures and phenomena from DAN DA DAN . A score of Chiquitita's three songs is also displayed for anyone musically inclined.

ダンダダン Animation Works展 会期：２０２６年４月２２日(水)～５月１１日(月) 会場：松屋銀座８階イベントスクエア Courtesy of Windam ©龍幸伸／集英社・ダンダダン製作委員会 Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross

The Exhibition closes with a beautiful scale display of the Great Kinta Bodhisattva from the 23rd and 24th episodes of the series. Another interactive display, it lights up for all to see. A few more shots of the ending theme songs and the key visual for DAN DA DAN 's third season close out the Exhibition. But not before the photo spot, any DAN DA DAN won't want to miss, a bench with Turbo Granny eating with the DAN DA DAN characters behind her. ANN was able to capture a moment of Shion Wakayama (voice of Momo Ayase) sitting at the bench.

ダンダダン Animation Works展 会期：２０２６年４月２２日(水)～５月１１日(月) 会場：松屋銀座８階イベントスクエア Courtesy of Windam ©龍幸伸／集英社・ダンダダン製作委員会

Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross

Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross Photo by Ken Iikura-Gross