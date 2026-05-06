Kanojo no Tomodachi Manga Gets TV Anime

Original creator Jura draws commemorative illustration for 2026 anime

Jura 's Kanojo no Tomodachi (My Girlfriend's Friend) is getting a television anime adaptation in 2026. Jura drew a commemorative illustration for the announcement:

Jura debuted the manga in Kodansha 's YanMaga Web in May 2021. Kodansha published the manga's sixth compiled book volume last October.

The story follows high school boy Takeru, who has a girlfriend named Kaori. Kaori confessed her feelings to him and became his first-ever girlfriend. However, Kaori's friend Tomoko begins to seduce him and tempt him with her voluptuous figure.

WWWave Corporation 's Deregula anime label is producing the anime.

WWWave Corporation launched the Deregula anime label in June 2023 to begin producing anime of other companies' IPs. WWWave Corporation was established in 2010, and the company has since launched the digital manga site ComicFesta and its wwwave comics brand. The company produces more adult-oriented manga with boys-love and mature romance. WWWave Corporation also owns the AnimeFesta programming block. AnimeFesta (formerly Anime Zone and ComicFesta Anime ) has produced short anime adaptations of numerous manga from ComicFesta , with many of the manga being adult or risque in nature.