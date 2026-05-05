With a double shot of boozy anime this season, Chris and Sylvia look at drinking in anime.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the participants in this chatlog are not the views of Anime News Network.

Spoiler Warning for discussion of the series ahead.

Crunchyroll streams Botan Kamiina Fully Blossoms When Drunk , Drops of God , Fate/Zero , My Sempai Is Annoying, My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 , Uma Musume Season 3, Bocchi the Rock! , Black Lagoon , Chainsaw Man , Bartender Glass of God , Laid-Back Camp The Movie , Bang Brave Bravern, BanG Dream! Ave Mujica , VTuber Legend , mono, Moyashimon , Apocalypse Hotel , and Tenchi Muyo! .

HIDIVE streams Call of the Night .

Netflix streams Neon Genesis Evangelion .

Takunomi. isn't available to stream stateside.

Chris

Sylvia, I've joked about anime "making me need a drink" in this column more times than I can count. And as some news gets stupider and more depressing, I'm feeling I might need one for real. So whattaya say? Photo by Christopher Farris We could do a whole column about crackin' one open. Sylvia, I've joked about anime "making me need a drink" in this column more times than I can count. And as some news gets stupider and more depressing, I'm feeling I might need one for real. So whattaya say?We could do a whole column about crackin' one open.

Sylvia

I'd be extra careful with that Lancer mug, Chris. Given the man's notorious lack of longevity in the Grail Wars, that crackin' you're talking about may end up more literal than you'd like. But as far as drowning our sorrows goes, I'm with you in spirit. And in spirits. © Hey (AKITASHOTEN) /PROJECT KAMIINABOTAN I'd be extra careful with that Lancer mug, Chris. Given the man's notorious lack of longevity in the Grail Wars, that crackin' you're talking about may end up more literal than you'd like. But as far as drowning our sorrows goes, I'm with you in spirit. And in spirits.

© Hey (AKITASHOTEN) /PROJECT KAMIINABOTAN © 亜樹直・オキモト・シュウ・講談社／TVアニメ「神の雫」製作委員会 Plus it's been almost a year since It helps that someone ordered a double of drinkin'-themed anime this season. Granted, they're extremely different flavors, but they provide an easy enough springboard to discuss this particular vice and its depictions throughout the medium.Plus it's been almost a year since the column on smoking . Join us in 2027 to talk about gambling in anime!

© Nobuyuki Fukumoto / KODANSHA LTD. ©DNDP, VAP, Madhouse And as per the smoking column, please reference all of the equivalent disclaimers. Depiction is not endorsement. Partake responsibly. Please look out for your own health. We're all dumbasses here. Yadda yadda yadda. But seriously, as far as culturally loaded vices go, drinking is certainly as laden as smoking is, in anime and beyond. When we were throwing this around as a potential topic, my brain almost immediately came up with about a dozen shows/characters I could rattle off and talk about. Not sure if that's good or not, mind you. But Botan Kamiina and Drops of God have plenty of drinking buddies. Zawa...zawa...And as per the smoking column, please reference all of the equivalent disclaimers. Depiction is not endorsement. Partake responsibly. Please look out for your own health. We're all dumbasses here. Yadda yadda yadda. But seriously, as far as culturally loaded vices go, drinking is certainly as laden as smoking is, in anime and beyond. When we were throwing this around as a potential topic, my brain almost immediately came up with about a dozen shows/characters I could rattle off and talk about. Not sure if that's good or not, mind you. Butandhave plenty of drinking buddies.

© Nitroplus／TYPE-MOON・ufotable・FZPC © しろまんた・一迅社／先輩がうざい製作委員会 © MASHIRO/COMICSMART INC./Production Committee with Yamada-kun at Lv999 © 2023 アニメ「ウマ娘 プリティーダービー Season 3」製作委員会 Please note that's NA faux-beer in the Uma Musume screenshot. The horse girls are not of drinking age. As someone who's known people who struggled with alcoholism, I can't overstate the need for responsibility. I say that as someone who quite enjoys partaking in himself! And yeah, I also quite enjoy seeing how it's depicted in anime. I have a pathological predilection for collecting screencaps of cute anime characters downing big ol' mugs of beer.Please note that's NA faux-beer in thescreenshot. The horse girls are not of drinking age. Now, as for this season's drinking buddies, as mentioned, they're pretty different vibes. One of them's even more like "Drinking Enemies." Ranked competitive drinking. It's Drops of God , and it perhaps makes sense with it being about the famously cutthroat world of high-end wine tasting. © 亜樹直・オキモト・シュウ・講談社／TVアニメ「神の雫」製作委員会

© 亜樹直・オキモト・シュウ・講談社／TVアニメ「神の雫」製作委員会 I'm just glad somebody is out there asking the important questions. © 亜樹直・オキモト・シュウ・講談社／TVアニメ「神の雫」製作委員会 For about 20 years, I have only known this series as the "decanting from such a height?!" manga. And it turns out that vibe is exactly what the whole shebang is like. At least from what I've seen so far.I'm just glad somebody is out there asking the important questions.

Drops of God is about as audacious as one would hope for from "competitive wine anime" as a concept. These are people who take drinking wine profoundly seriously. Despite a deeply unserious way of holding wine glasses. © 亜樹直・オキモト・シュウ・講談社／TVアニメ「神の雫」製作委員会 © 亜樹直・オキモト・シュウ・講談社／TVアニメ「神の雫」製作委員会 I need to stress that I have a partner who works in the wine industry, and when Drops of God dropped, a whole bunch of our mutuals jumped to ask them if gripping glasses by the base like that is a thing in wine tasting. At least here, it isn't. is about as audacious as one would hope for from "competitive wine anime" as a concept. These are people who take drinking wine. Despite a deeply unserious way of holding wine glasses.I need to stress that I have a partner who works in the wine industry, and whendropped, a whole bunch of our mutuals jumped to ask them if gripping glasses by the base like that is a thing in wine tasting. At least here, it isn't.

© 亜樹直・オキモト・シュウ・講談社／TVアニメ「神の雫」製作委員会 © 亜樹直・オキモト・シュウ・講談社／TVアニメ「神の雫」製作委員会 © 亜樹直・オキモト・シュウ・講談社／TVアニメ「神の雫」製作委員会 © 亜樹直・オキモト・シュウ・講談社／TVアニメ「神の雫」製作委員会 I will happily defer to their real-life expertise over this fictional anime man's. Plus, I'm hardly a sommelier myself. I was only ever a fair-weather friend of wine to begin with, and once it became a guaranteed ticket to acid reflux, I threw in the towel. I'll have to experience Jethro Tull the old-fashioned way, sadly.

Drops of God makes for too effective a way to vicariously experience the vino experience. It's shooting for that "hobby anime" vibe with a lot of qualifying details about the making of the wines themselves thrown around that could be hard to follow if you don't have someone experienced to help you keep up. © 亜樹直・オキモト・シュウ・講談社／TVアニメ「神の雫」製作委員会 © 亜樹直・オキモト・シュウ・講談社／TVアニメ「神の雫」製作委員会 But then the actual comments on the tastings are wrapped up in the flowery language like that music allusion you posted or other poetic descriptions, with little in the way of details about tasting notes, texture, tannins, etc. Instead of bringing audiences into this world of experiences, it actually feels like it's playing to the luxury wine tasting's reputation for hoity-toity exclusiveness. Wine was never my preferred alcohol either, though I've picked it up a bit more recently on account of the previously mentioned partnership. That aside, I don't know thatmakes for too effective a way to vicariously experience the vino experience. It's shooting for that "hobby anime" vibe with a lot of qualifying details about the making of the wines themselves thrown around that could be hard to follow if you don't have someone experienced to help you keep up.But then the actual comments on the tastings are wrapped up in the flowery language like that music allusion you posted or other poetic descriptions, with little in the way of details about tasting notes, texture, tannins, etc. Instead of bringing audiences into this world of experiences, it actually feels like it's playing to the luxury wine tasting's reputation for hoity-toity exclusiveness.

© 亜樹直・オキモト・シュウ・講談社／TVアニメ「神の雫」製作委員会 © 亜樹直・オキモト・シュウ・講談社／TVアニメ「神の雫」製作委員会 Again, I don't know much about wine, but I don't think it's supposed to appear quite that gelatinous. It also feels like a sports anime if the sport were wine. Which is, admittedly, a tantalizing premise—one that garnered the manga ten years of serialization, a sequel, a drama, and a wine cellar's worth of devoted fans. Too bad that couldn't translate into an anime that looks good.Again, I don't know much about wine, but I don't think it's supposed to appear quite that gelatinous.

Satelight , you know I loved your work on Symphogear , but I do not think you are playing to your strengths here on Drops of God . © 亜樹直・オキモト・シュウ・講談社／TVアニメ「神の雫」製作委員会 © 亜樹直・オキモト・シュウ・講談社／TVアニメ「神の雫」製作委員会 Maybe the series works better as it goes on and leans into that "wine sports anime" angle, to say nothing of doing more with wild plot twists like "wine-based amnesia" in the latest arc. But it definitely feels like a messy situation over a white carpet. Never mind that it, oddly, hasn't really dug into the effects of the experience of alcohol yet? Like, there's a tacit insinuation that Shizuku and Issei's dad effectively drank himself to death, but apart from the florid descriptions, you'd be hard pressed to think any of these people enjoyed drinking for its own sake. © 亜樹直・オキモト・シュウ・講談社／TVアニメ「神の雫」製作委員会 © 亜樹直・オキモト・シュウ・講談社／TVアニメ「神の雫」製作委員会 , you know I loved your work on, but I do not think you are playing to your strengths here onMaybe the series works better as it goes on and leans into that "wine sports anime" angle, to say nothing of doing more with wild plot twists like "wine-based amnesia" in the latest arc. But it definitely feels like a messy situation over a white carpet. Never mind that it, oddly, hasn't really dug into the effects of the experience of alcohol yet? Like, there's a tacit insinuation that Shizuku and Issei's dad effectively drank himself to death, but apart from the florid descriptions, you'd be hard pressed to think any of these people enjoyed drinking for its own sake.

© 亜樹直・オキモト・シュウ・講談社／TVアニメ「神の雫」製作委員会 © 亜樹直・オキモト・シュウ・講談社／TVアニメ「神の雫」製作委員会 I don't think I'll keep up with the Drops of God adaptation, but I can't be too upset when the season's other alcoholic offering is as top-shelf as it gets. © Hey (AKITASHOTEN) /PROJECT KAMIINABOTAN Father of the Year over here. Can't imagine why Shizuku developed a complex about wine.I don't think I'll keep up with theadaptation, but I can't be too upset when the season's other alcoholic offering is as top-shelf as it gets.

© Hey (AKITASHOTEN) /PROJECT KAMIINABOTAN And yeah, you don't really get much more opposed from Drops of God than Botan Kamiina Fully Blossoms When Drunk . This show is generally grounded, welcoming, and actually looks amazing! The most refreshing yuri served up this season!And yeah, you don't really get much more opposed fromthan. This show is generally grounded, welcoming, and actually looks amazing!

Botan myself, but the surfeit of social media screencaps finally got to me. And despite my high expectations, I was still taken aback both by the adeptness of the adaptation and by how gay it is. It's literally, with zero exaggeration, about a girl who metabolizes ethanol into lesbian rizz. © Hey (AKITASHOTEN) /PROJECT KAMIINABOTAN © Hey (AKITASHOTEN) /PROJECT KAMIINABOTAN I was a few weeks late getting around tomyself, but the surfeit of social media screencaps finally got to me. And despite my high expectations, I was still taken aback both by the adeptness of the adaptation and by how gay it is. It's literally, with zero exaggeration, about a girl who metabolizes ethanol into lesbian rizz.

© Hey (AKITASHOTEN) /PROJECT KAMIINABOTAN © Hey (AKITASHOTEN) /PROJECT KAMIINABOTAN Going into Botan Kamiina, I was expecting something closer to Takunomi. (which I've mentioned previously and probably will again before this column is up), and to hear manga fans tell it that's about what this series was like originally. But the anime version of Botan Kamiina has seen fit to turn itself into an earnestly treated tale of booze-based lesbian pining from multiple angles, enhanced by a production they're explicitly turning loose to put as much sauced sauce on it as possible. © Hey (AKITASHOTEN) /PROJECT KAMIINABOTAN Like I almost feel bad about originally bringing it in for this column as just "the other alcohol anime airing this season," but hey, whatever lets us raise a toast and gush about one of spring's biggest surprises. It's liquid swag, and she can't turn it off.Going into, I was expecting something closer to(which I've mentioned previously and probably will again before this column is up), and to hear manga fans tell it that's about what this series was like originally. But the anime version ofhas seen fit to turn itself into an earnestly treated tale of booze-based lesbian pining from multiple angles, enhanced by a production they're explicitly turning loose to put as much sauced sauce on it as possible.Like I almost feel bad about originally bringing it in for this column as just "the other alcohol anime airing this season," but hey, whatever lets us raise a toast and gush about one of spring's biggest surprises.

Botan yet. It sits firmly in the "hobby anime" milieu, and more specifically in the Laid-Back Camp zone occupied by iyashikei vibes, a lot of insider minutiae, and yuri. So much yuri. Hardly reinventing the wheel on that front. But as an artistic project, each episode delivers a distinct creative vision, up to and including "literally Monogatari." © Hey (AKITASHOTEN) /PROJECT KAMIINABOTAN © Hey (AKITASHOTEN) /PROJECT KAMIINABOTAN © Hey (AKITASHOTEN) /PROJECT KAMIINABOTAN © Hey (AKITASHOTEN) /PROJECT KAMIINABOTAN Also, because I'm a trans woman on the internet, I'm professionally obligated to include this picture of scrunkly Botan hugging her non-copyright-infringing Blåhaj. © Hey (AKITASHOTEN) /PROJECT KAMIINABOTAN One of us. One of us. Narratively, there isn't a whole lot going on withyet. It sits firmly in the "hobby anime" milieu, and more specifically in thezone occupied byvibes, a lot of insider minutiae, and yuri. So much yuri. Hardly reinventing the wheel on that front. But as an artistic project, each episode delivers a distinct creative vision, up to and including "literally."Also, because I'm a trans woman on the internet, I'm professionally obligated to include this picture of scrunkly Botan hugging her non-copyright-infringing Blåhaj.One of us. One of us.

© Hey (AKITASHOTEN) /PROJECT KAMIINABOTAN The artistic treatment of Botan Kamiina really does so much for the vibe. It's a little funny that the titular character activates her liquid courage in just a few sips, but it fits with the plot point that she's genuinely never drunk before. © Hey (AKITASHOTEN) /PROJECT KAMIINABOTAN © Hey (AKITASHOTEN) /PROJECT KAMIINABOTAN © Hey (AKITASHOTEN) /PROJECT KAMIINABOTAN © Hey (AKITASHOTEN) /PROJECT KAMIINABOTAN And the hazy effects of the drinks let them bring in high-end tech like luminescent ear blushes. This is a show that knows how to use its subject matter to juice its appeal. That frame's gonna get a lot of mileage in the posting factory, I can tell.The artistic treatment ofreally does so much for the vibe. It's a little funny that the titular character activates her liquid courage in just a few sips, but it fits with the plot point that she's genuinely never drunk before.And the hazy effects of the drinks let them bring in high-end tech like luminescent ear blushes. This is a show that knows how to use its subject matter to juice its appeal.

© Hey (AKITASHOTEN) /PROJECT KAMIINABOTAN © Hey (AKITASHOTEN) /PROJECT KAMIINABOTAN This is real Grade A pervert material. The tactile nature of the lobe squish. All of the toes in the fourth episode. Transcendent art is always downstream of someone's fetish.

cared. © Hey (AKITASHOTEN) /PROJECT KAMIINABOTAN © Hey (AKITASHOTEN) /PROJECT KAMIINABOTAN Seeing all the foot stuff in episode 4 honestly went a long way to explaining why that episode looked as good as it did overall. These were perverts that

Bocchi the Rock! . Not to mention how cool these girls can look. Like, wow, I am gay. I am yearning and swooning. I am thinking about having more than 1-2 beers a week. The propaganda is working. © Hey (AKITASHOTEN) /PROJECT KAMIINABOTAN © Hey (AKITASHOTEN) /PROJECT KAMIINABOTAN The indie rock sensibilities of the opening sequence also do a stellar job of setting the aesthetic tone of the series. While the subject matter is different, you can perceive a spiritual connection to. Not to mention how cool these girls can look. Like, wow, I am gay. I am yearning and swooning. I am thinking about having more than 1-2 beers a week. The propaganda is working.

© Hey (AKITASHOTEN) /PROJECT KAMIINABOTAN © Hey (AKITASHOTEN) /PROJECT KAMIINABOTAN But yeah, Kamiina Botan makes it so easy to go on about how cool it looks that you might think the alcoholic subject matter would be incidental. But it really is interfacing with the idea of drinking as a potential social activity that Ibuki is working to navigate her hang-ups with, alongside Kamiina's experiences with loosening her inhibitions and finding out what a natural player she is. © Hey (AKITASHOTEN) /PROJECT KAMIINABOTAN © Hey (AKITASHOTEN) /PROJECT KAMIINABOTAN Plus, there's a strong rotation of drinks displayed. The girls were already getting into absinthe three episodes in; it's a party. © Hey (AKITASHOTEN) /PROJECT KAMIINABOTAN © Hey (AKITASHOTEN) /PROJECT KAMIINABOTAN At least they balance it out by bringing the aforementioned smoking vice in, but making the girl who does it clear as an absolute doofus approximately 0.8 seconds after lighting up.But yeah,makes it so easy to go on about how cool it looks that you might think the alcoholic subject matter would be incidental. But it really is interfacing with the idea of drinking as a potential social activity that Ibuki is working to navigate her hang-ups with, alongside Kamiina's experiences with loosening her inhibitions and finding out what a natural player she is.Plus, there's a strong rotation of drinks displayed. The girls were already getting into absinthe three episodes in; it's a party.

It's doing such a good job of hitting those essential college learning experiences. The only time I've had absinthe was basically the same situation, minus the sapphism. I also could not believe it devoted a segment to getting tipsy and listening to Radiohead for the first time. Again, that was literally a formative freshman year experience for me. Botan knows the score. Everything in its right place, indeed. © Hey (AKITASHOTEN) /PROJECT KAMIINABOTAN © Hey (AKITASHOTEN) /PROJECT KAMIINABOTAN

© Hey (AKITASHOTEN) /PROJECT KAMIINABOTAN © Hey (AKITASHOTEN) /PROJECT KAMIINABOTAN © Hey (AKITASHOTEN) /PROJECT KAMIINABOTAN © Hey (AKITASHOTEN) /PROJECT KAMIINABOTAN Look, one of the secondary girls is an indie rocker with her own bespoke backstory they indulgently detail in the episode credits, you physically cannot restrain this crew from spinning up as much as possible with this seemingly humble source material.

© Hey (AKITASHOTEN) /PROJECT KAMIINABOTAN © Hey (AKITASHOTEN) /PROJECT KAMIINABOTAN © Hey (AKITASHOTEN) /PROJECT KAMIINABOTAN © Hey (AKITASHOTEN) /PROJECT KAMIINABOTAN God, the EDs in this are something else. Kanade gets an entire hurt/comfort backstory arc with her ex that explains both her smoking habit and her attachment issues. It makes her one-sided crush on Ibuki look all the more pathetic, which, if my Bluesky timeline is anything to go by, just makes her more irresistible to lesbians on the internet.

Botan Kamiina already popped off on the social media timelines just in the intervening weeks since we talked about it for Bocchi the Rock! connection you mentioned. © Hey (AKITASHOTEN) /PROJECT KAMIINABOTAN © AKIHAMAZI/HOUBUNSHA, ANIPLEX It also makes for an easy segue into discussing some of our other favorite anime alcoholics, starting with probably the most obvious one. It's not hard to see whyalready popped off on the social media timelines just in the intervening weeks since we talked about it for the seasonal romcom flight . That surprise rise and recognition of its inspiredly loose adaptational sensibilities solidify thatconnection you mentioned.It also makes for an easy segue into discussing some of our other favorite anime alcoholics, starting with probably the most obvious one.

© AKIHAMAZI/HOUBUNSHA, ANIPLEX] As an avowed fan of short anime women who can put away their liquor, Kikuri Hiroi hit me like a freight train carrying several tons of juice box sake. Which is surprisingly decent, if you ever get the chance to try some. © AKIHAMAZI/HOUBUNSHA, ANIPLEX] She's the blueprint. Or a blueprint. Not a blueprint you should follow by any means, of course.As an avowed fan of short anime women who can put away their liquor, Kikuri Hiroi hit me like a freight train carrying several tons of juice box sake. Which is surprisingly decent, if you ever get the chance to try some.

© AKIHAMAZI/HOUBUNSHA, ANIPLEX For such an unhinged character, Hiroi hits a surprisingly strong balance of hard-drinking portrayal. She's a mess who is not idealized, and you would not want to wake up as her. She's probably not going to make it to forty. Yet her chemically induced lack of inhibitions turns out to be a real right-person/right-time combo to be the perfect mentor to the terminally anxious Bocchi. © AKIHAMAZI/HOUBUNSHA, ANIPLEX © AKIHAMAZI/HOUBUNSHA, ANIPLEX It wasn't even the alcohol itself Bocchi needed; she just needed to be taken along by the effects of it. © AKIHAMAZI/HOUBUNSHA, ANIPLEX My sister and I absolutely had to take the opportunity to try some of that Nihon Sakari Onikoroshi sake in the red box when we saw it in the wake of watching the anime, and yeah, it was not bad!For such an unhinged character, Hiroi hits a surprisingly strong balance of hard-drinking portrayal. She's a mess who is not idealized, and you would not want to wake up as her. She's probably not going to make it to forty. Yet her chemically induced lack of inhibitions turns out to be a real right-person/right-time combo to be the perfect mentor to the terminally anxious Bocchi.It wasn't even the alcohol itself Bocchi needed; she just needed to be taken along by theof it.

© AKIHAMAZI/HOUBUNSHA, ANIPLEX] As for me, when I was thinking back to my own formative years, I realized this is another thing I can thank Ryoko for. My first anime wife, and she was a boozehound through and through. Living up to her space pirate nature. Yo ho ho and many bottles of rum. © AIC © AIC I forget if this was the exact phrasing, but I had "boozy anime women appreciator" in my Bluesky bio for a good while. Just one of my many titles of great renown. And as you can see, it goes back to the beginning. Probably for the best. If Bocchi tasted a drop of alcohol, she'd probably go non-Euclidean again.As for me, when I was thinking back to my own formative years, I realized this is another thing I can thank Ryoko for. My first anime wife, and she was a boozehound through and through. Living up to her space pirate nature. Yo ho ho and many bottles of rum.I forget if this was the exact phrasing, but I had "boozy anime women appreciator" in my Bluesky bio for a good while. Just one of my many titles of great renown. And as you can see, it goes back to the beginning.

Love Hina . Auspicious, to be sure, but I'd argue her secondary role status has kept her as an appreciable artifact of that time capsule of a series. Aunt Haruka's pretty cool, too. © Ken Akamatsu © Ken Akamatsu Of course, as far as vintage lush anime ladies go, it behooves us to recognize the woman, the myth, the legend. © khara/Project Eva. ©1997 khara/Project EVA. All Rights Reserved. © khara/Project Eva. ©1997 khara/Project EVA. All Rights Reserved. © khara/Project Eva. ©1997 khara/Project EVA. All Rights Reserved. © khara/Project Eva. ©1997 khara/Project EVA. All Rights Reserved. As I said, I've made a whole thing of collecting beer-drinking anime screenshots, I get it! I'm pretty sure my first attentive appreciation for this archetype was actually Kitsune from. Auspicious, to be sure, but I'd argue her secondary role status has kept her as an appreciable artifact of that time capsule of a series. Aunt Haruka's pretty cool, too.Of course, as far as vintage lush anime ladies go, it behooves us to recognize the woman, the myth, the legend.

Botan can't stop itself from visually quoting Misato's beer-induced ecstasy. Now that's longevity. © Hey (AKITASHOTEN) /PROJECT KAMIINABOTAN The scene that launched a thousand chugs. Heck, 30 years later,can't stop itself from visually quoting Misato's beer-induced ecstasy. Now that's longevity.

mecha deconstruction from would-be imitators; this is Evangelion 's real legacy. Forget all the additional layers ofdeconstruction from would-be imitators; this is's real legacy.

© 2006 REI HIROE • SHOGAKUKAN / BLACK LAGOON PROJECT. We can also look at several repeat offenders from the smoking column we did last year. I mean, on the rare occasions when I did smoke in college, it was usually in the presence of alcohol, so that makes a degree of sense. And it definitely fits into Revy's crass and badass image.

Black Lagoon . I'm here for this. Photo by Christopher Farris In addition to that Lancer mug, my other piece of beloved anime-themed drinkware is a glass bearing the Yellow Flag sign from. I'm here for this.

Hell yeah.

Black Lagoon is cool too, because it shows other ways drinking can be used to reveal things about characters. It's easy to guess that Revy's a hard-drinking badass just by looking at her. But seeing Rock show off his own salaryman-honed abilities makes clear early on that there's more to him than meets the eye, and the kind of dynamic he might forge with Revy. © 2006 REI HIROE • SHOGAKUKAN / BLACK LAGOON PROJECT. © 2006 REI HIROE • SHOGAKUKAN / BLACK LAGOON PROJECT. © 2006 REI HIROE • SHOGAKUKAN / BLACK LAGOON PROJECT. © 2006 REI HIROE • SHOGAKUKAN / BLACK LAGOON PROJECT. is cool too, because it shows other ways drinking can be used to reveal things about characters. It's easy to guess that Revy's a hard-drinking badass just by looking at her. But seeing Rock show off his own salaryman-honed abilities makes clear early on that there's more to him than meets the eye, and the kind of dynamic he might forge with Revy.

Chainsaw Man fashion, it adheres to this archetype for Himeno, but only towards an absurd and ultimately revolting end. © Tatsuki Fujimoto/SHUEISHA, MAPPA © Tatsuki Fujimoto/SHUEISHA, MAPPA Meanwhile, in typicalfashion, it adheres to this archetype for Himeno, but only towards an absurd and ultimately revolting end.

Chainsaw Man 's drinking party scene is a boozy blanket made from a tanked tapestry. Himeno's cool exterior is melting under her inglorious alcoholism. The fact that it's arranged for her and Aki to try to ply information out of Makima. Makima then effortlessly drinks everyone under the table. Some of the post-powerfully plot-relevant, puke-worthy pint-pounding I've seen in anime. © Tatsuki Fujimoto/SHUEISHA, MAPPA © Tatsuki Fujimoto/SHUEISHA, MAPPA © Tatsuki Fujimoto/SHUEISHA, MAPPA © Tatsuki Fujimoto/SHUEISHA, MAPPA Also, similar to later developments with Misato, Chainsaw Man is perfectly fine with showing the decidedly less glamorous side of this alcoholic archetype. Himeno seemed cool! Her getting blackout drunk and dragging a sixteen-year-old back to her place for a poorly considered indecent proposal after vomiting into his mouth helps to drive home how messed up she actually is. © Tatsuki Fujimoto/SHUEISHA, MAPPA © Tatsuki Fujimoto/SHUEISHA, MAPPA Everything about's drinking party scene is a boozy blanket made from a tanked tapestry. Himeno's cool exterior is melting under her inglorious alcoholism. The fact that it's arranged for her and Aki to try to ply information out of Makima. Makima then effortlessly drinks everyone under the table. Some of the post-powerfully plot-relevant, puke-worthy pint-pounding I've seen in anime.Also, similar to later developments with Misato,is perfectly fine with showing the decidedly less glamorous side of this alcoholic archetype. Himeno seemed cool! Her getting blackout drunk and dragging a sixteen-year-old back to her place for a poorly considered indecent proposal after vomiting into his mouth helps to drive home how messed up she actually is.

Apocalypse Hotel , for example, devoted one of its more sincere episodes to the distillation of single-malt whisky, emphasizing both the complexity and the amount of time it takes. © アポカリプスホテル製作委員会 © アポカリプスホテル製作委員会 © アポカリプスホテル製作委員会 © アポカリプスホテル製作委員会 It even ties it into one of the show's running themes about the nature of life and humanity. © アポカリプスホテル製作委員会 © アポカリプスホテル製作委員会 There is not only a dizzying variety of booze to consider, but an equally dizzying variety of ways to approach the subject., for example, devoted one of its more sincere episodes to the distillation of single-malt whisky, emphasizing both the complexity and the amount of time it takes.It even ties it into one of the show's running themes about the nature of life and humanity.

Drops of God could chill out and give more focus to. It also reminds me about P.A. Works 's film Komada - A Whisky Family and makes me wonder when we're ever going to get it on our side of the world. These are the sorts of earnest engagements with the craft of these libations that I wishcould chill out and give more focus to. It also reminds me about's filmand makes me wonder when we're ever going to get it on our side of the world.

Moyashimon . Or your high school chemistry textbook. Something tells me most of you will go for Moyashimon . © 石川雅之・講談社／「もやしもん」製作委員会 © 石川雅之・講談社／「もやしもん」製作委員会 I want to see it! But in the meantime, if you want a more microscopic perspective on how fermentation works, there's always. Or your high school chemistry textbook. Something tells me most of you will go for

Bartender and its 2006 anime. © 城アラキ・長友健篩／集英社・Bar hoppers And on the more basic side, you've got my aforementioned Takunomi. , which is...effectively what I expected Botan Kamiina to be. I don't love it any less, though, even as it's now soundly been outclassed in the realm of alcoholic yuri content. © 2018 HARUTO HINO, Shogakukan/Takunomi Production Committee It's educational! This informative tack is the one that a lot of anime on this subject take. It can be of the more introspective variety, likeand its 2006 anime. Nicky and I looked at that one , and it got a reboot a couple of years ago that went in a different direction, but at least knew to include office ladies throwing back big mugs of beer.And on the more basic side, you've got my aforementioned, which is...effectively what I expectedto be. I don't love it any less, though, even as it's now soundly been outclassed in the realm of alcoholic yuri content.

Laid-Back Camp movie is that, with the gang all being adults post-timeskip, we got to see them indulge in yet another pleasure of the great outdoors: drinking by a campfire. © あfろ・芳文社／野外活動委員会 And oh look, another Misato reference. "Too much alcoholic yuri content" is a good problem to have. One of the nice things about themovie is that, with the gang all being adults post-timeskip, we got to see them indulge in yet another pleasure of the great outdoors: drinking by a campfire.And oh look, another Misato reference.

© あfろ・芳文社／野外活動委員会 © あfろ・芳文社／野外活動委員会 Huh, now I'm wondering if that Iron Man anime included Tony's alcoholism... I love the idea of the alcoholic girl in a slice-of-life anime being an inherited mantle, like a legacy superhero identity.Huh, now I'm wondering if thatanime included Tony's alcoholism...

Mono, also delivered the goods, as you can plainly see. © あfろ／芳文社・アニプレックス・ソワネ © あfろ／芳文社・アニプレックス・ソワネ Afro's other manga,, also delivered the goods, as you can plainly see.

This time it's the thinly veiled author self-insert. I wonder if they're trying to tell us anything.

voice actor , the one and only Aoi Yuuki). She's the only reason I played Fate/Grand Order, and her Noble Phantasm involves turning her enemies into sake, after which she proceeds to drink them. Not the horniest Noble Phantasm by any means, but it's up there. © TYPE-MOON / FGO PROJECT It is a mystery. Although, as far as fictional boozehounds based in part on real people go, I have to mention Shuten Douji (who was designed to resemble her, the one and only Aoi Yuuki). She's the only reason I played, and her Noble Phantasm involves turning her enemies into sake, after which she proceeds to drink them. Not the horniest Noble Phantasm by any means, but it's up there.

© AKIHAMAZI/HOUBUNSHA, ANIPLEX Ah, the divine synergy in the name of Hiroi's bass.

It's like poetry. It rhymes.

Bang Brave Bravern famously negotiated product placement with Kona Big Wave. Not for any major marketing deal, but simply because Masami Ōbari really, really liked the beer! © CyGames Pictures © CyGames Pictures I think that speaks to some difference between smoking and drinking in anime. Yes, there are going to be hard reflections on the effects of alcohol from some series. It was certainly jarring when BanG Dream! of all series dropped in Sakiko's dad as a darkly realistically portrayed alcoholic, for instance. © BanG Dream! Project But for a lot of them, the people behind these are writers. They enjoy drinking and writing what they know and like. I feel like real-world connections fuel many of these sloshed shout-outs to some degree.famously negotiated product placement with Kona Big Wave. Not for any major marketing deal, but simply becausereally, really liked the beer!I think that speaks to some difference between smoking and drinking in anime. Yes, there are going to be hard reflections on the effects of alcohol from some series. It was certainly jarring whenof all series dropped in Sakiko's dad as a darkly realistically portrayed alcoholic, for instance.But for a lot of them, the people behind these are writers. They enjoy drinking and writing what they know and like.

True, which, for Western anime viewers, also introduces us to some unique facets of Japan's drinking culture. Like, if you pay attention, you'll see all sorts of examples of nomikai, a.k.a. an after-work drinking party with your colleagues that has a bunch of unspoken rules and connotations.

Black Lagoon ! © 2006 REI HIROE • SHOGAKUKAN / BLACK LAGOON PROJECT. Hey, that's what Rock was talking about in

Exactly! We have similar get-togethers in America, depending on where you work and who you work with, but the devil is in the nuances. Alcohol goes hand-in-hand with the history of civilization, after all. There are going to be complexities and weirdness wrapped up in its presence. And that's why it's so interesting!

© 亜樹直・オキモト・シュウ・講談社／TVアニメ「神の雫」製作委員会 © 七斗七・塩かずのこ／KADOKAWA／「ぶいでん」製作委員会 It's what makes it such a natural fueling element of stories, whether it's the classical history behind tasting wine or the crisp, lemony flavor inciting the modern marvel of Vtuber performances.

© 2025コトヤマ・小学館／「よふかしのうた」製作委員会 Or the hangover. Can't forget the hangover. I wish I could. But I can't.

© 七斗七・塩かずのこ／KADOKAWA／「ぶいでん」製作委員会 Even with all the artistry in the world, there are some things anime can't fully communicate. Sometimes we have to learn the hard way to drink (out of our Archer-themed mugs) responsibly.