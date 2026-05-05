Chris
Sylvia, I've joked about anime "making me need a drink" in this column more times than I can count. And as some news gets stupider and more depressing, I'm feeling I might need one for real. So whattaya say?
We could do a whole column about crackin' one open.
Sylvia
I'd be extra careful with that Lancer mug, Chris. Given the man's notorious lack of longevity in the Grail Wars, that crackin' you're talking about may end up more literal than you'd like. But as far as drowning our sorrows goes, I'm with you in spirit. And in spirits.
It helps that someone ordered a double of drinkin'-themed anime this season. Granted, they're extremely different flavors, but they provide an easy enough springboard to discuss this particular vice and its depictions throughout the medium.
Plus it's been almost a year since the column on smoking. Join us in 2027 to talk about gambling in anime!
Zawa...zawa...
And as per the smoking column, please reference all of the equivalent disclaimers. Depiction is not endorsement. Partake responsibly. Please look out for your own health. We're all dumbasses here. Yadda yadda yadda. But seriously, as far as culturally loaded vices go, drinking is certainly as laden as smoking is, in anime and beyond. When we were throwing this around as a potential topic, my brain almost immediately came up with about a dozen shows/characters I could rattle off and talk about. Not sure if that's good or not, mind you. But Botan Kamiina and Drops of God have plenty of drinking buddies.
As someone who's known people who struggled with alcoholism, I can't overstate the need for responsibility. I say that as someone who quite enjoys partaking in himself! And yeah, I also quite enjoy seeing how it's depicted in anime. I have a pathological predilection for collecting screencaps of cute anime characters downing big ol' mugs of beer.
Please note that's NA faux-beer in the Uma Musume screenshot. The horse girls are not of drinking age.
Now, as for this season's drinking buddies, as mentioned, they're pretty different vibes. One of them's even more like "Drinking Enemies." Ranked competitive drinking. It's Drops of God, and it perhaps makes sense with it being about the famously cutthroat world of high-end wine tasting.
For about 20 years, I have only known this series as the "decanting from such a height?!" manga. And it turns out that vibe is exactly what the whole shebang is like. At least from what I've seen so far.
I'm just glad somebody is out there asking the important questions.
Drops of God is about as audacious as one would hope for from "competitive wine anime" as a concept. These are people who take drinking wine profoundly seriously. Despite a deeply unserious way of holding wine glasses.
I need to stress that I have a partner who works in the wine industry, and when Drops of God dropped, a whole bunch of our mutuals jumped to ask them if gripping glasses by the base like that is a thing in wine tasting. At least here, it isn't.
I will happily defer to their real-life expertise over this fictional anime man's. Plus, I'm hardly a sommelier myself. I was only ever a fair-weather friend of wine to begin with, and once it became a guaranteed ticket to acid reflux, I threw in the towel. I'll have to experience Jethro Tull the old-fashioned way, sadly.
Wine was never my preferred alcohol either, though I've picked it up a bit more recently on account of the previously mentioned partnership. That aside, I don't know that Drops of God makes for too effective a way to vicariously experience the vino experience. It's shooting for that "hobby anime" vibe with a lot of qualifying details about the making of the wines themselves thrown around that could be hard to follow if you don't have someone experienced to help you keep up.
But then the actual comments on the tastings are wrapped up in the flowery language like that music allusion you posted or other poetic descriptions, with little in the way of details about tasting notes, texture, tannins, etc. Instead of bringing audiences into this world of experiences, it actually feels like it's playing to the luxury wine tasting's reputation for hoity-toity exclusiveness.
It also feels like a sports anime if the sport were wine. Which is, admittedly, a tantalizing premise—one that garnered the manga ten years of serialization, a sequel, a drama, and a wine cellar's worth of devoted fans. Too bad that couldn't translate into an anime that looks good.
Again, I don't know much about wine, but I don't think it's supposed to appear quite that gelatinous.
Satelight, you know I loved your work on Symphogear, but I do not think you are playing to your strengths here on Drops of God.
Maybe the series works better as it goes on and leans into that "wine sports anime" angle, to say nothing of doing more with wild plot twists like "wine-based amnesia" in the latest arc. But it definitely feels like a messy situation over a white carpet. Never mind that it, oddly, hasn't really dug into the effects of the experience of alcohol yet? Like, there's a tacit insinuation that Shizuku and Issei's dad effectively drank himself to death, but apart from the florid descriptions, you'd be hard pressed to think any of these people enjoyed drinking for its own sake.
Father of the Year over here. Can't imagine why Shizuku developed a complex about wine.
I don't think I'll keep up with the Drops of God adaptation, but I can't be too upset when the season's other alcoholic offering is as top-shelf as it gets.
The most refreshing yuri served up this season!
And yeah, you don't really get much more opposed from Drops of God than Botan Kamiina Fully Blossoms When Drunk. This show is generally grounded, welcoming, and actually looks amazing!
I was a few weeks late getting around to Botan myself, but the surfeit of social media screencaps finally got to me. And despite my high expectations, I was still taken aback both by the adeptness of the adaptation and by how gay it is. It's literally, with zero exaggeration, about a girl who metabolizes ethanol into lesbian rizz.
It's liquid swag, and she can't turn it off.
Going into Botan Kamiina, I was expecting something closer to Takunomi. (which I've mentioned previously and probably will again before this column is up), and to hear manga fans tell it that's about what this series was like originally. But the anime version of Botan Kamiina has seen fit to turn itself into an earnestly treated tale of booze-based lesbian pining from multiple angles, enhanced by a production they're explicitly turning loose to put as much sauced sauce on it as possible.
Like I almost feel bad about originally bringing it in for this column as just "the other alcohol anime airing this season," but hey, whatever lets us raise a toast and gush about one of spring's biggest surprises.
Narratively, there isn't a whole lot going on with Botan yet. It sits firmly in the "hobby anime" milieu, and more specifically in the Laid-Back Camp zone occupied by iyashikei vibes, a lot of insider minutiae, and yuri. So much yuri. Hardly reinventing the wheel on that front. But as an artistic project, each episode delivers a distinct creative vision, up to and including "literally Monogatari."
Also, because I'm a trans woman on the internet, I'm professionally obligated to include this picture of scrunkly Botan hugging her non-copyright-infringing Blåhaj.
One of us. One of us.
That frame's gonna get a lot of mileage in the posting factory, I can tell.
The artistic treatment of Botan Kamiina really does so much for the vibe. It's a little funny that the titular character activates her liquid courage in just a few sips, but it fits with the plot point that she's genuinely never drunk before.
And the hazy effects of the drinks let them bring in high-end tech like luminescent ear blushes. This is a show that knows how to use its subject matter to juice its appeal.
This is real Grade A pervert material. The tactile nature of the lobe squish. All of the toes in the fourth episode. Transcendent art is always downstream of someone's fetish.
Seeing all the foot stuff in episode 4 honestly went a long way to explaining why that episode looked as good as it did overall. These were perverts that cared.
The indie rock sensibilities of the opening sequence also do a stellar job of setting the aesthetic tone of the series. While the subject matter is different, you can perceive a spiritual connection to Bocchi the Rock!. Not to mention how cool these girls can look. Like, wow, I am gay. I am yearning and swooning. I am thinking about having more than 1-2 beers a week. The propaganda is working.
At least they balance it out by bringing the aforementioned smoking vice in, but making the girl who does it clear as an absolute doofus approximately 0.8 seconds after lighting up.
But yeah, Kamiina Botan makes it so easy to go on about how cool it looks that you might think the alcoholic subject matter would be incidental. But it really is interfacing with the idea of drinking as a potential social activity that Ibuki is working to navigate her hang-ups with, alongside Kamiina's experiences with loosening her inhibitions and finding out what a natural player she is.
Plus, there's a strong rotation of drinks displayed. The girls were already getting into absinthe three episodes in; it's a party.
It's doing such a good job of hitting those essential college learning experiences. The only time I've had absinthe was basically the same situation, minus the sapphism.
I also could not believe it devoted a segment to getting tipsy and listening to Radiohead for the first time. Again, that was literally a formative freshman year experience for me. Botan knows the score. Everything in its right place, indeed.
Look, one of the secondary girls is an indie rocker with her own bespoke backstory they indulgently detail in the episode credits, you physically cannot restrain this crew from spinning up as much as possible with this seemingly humble source material.
God, the EDs in this are something else. Kanade gets an entire hurt/comfort backstory arc with her ex that explains both her smoking habit and her attachment issues. It makes her one-sided crush on Ibuki look all the more pathetic, which, if my Bluesky timeline is anything to go by, just makes her more irresistible to lesbians on the internet.
It's not hard to see why Botan Kamiina already popped off on the social media timelines just in the intervening weeks since we talked about it for the seasonal romcom flight. That surprise rise and recognition of its inspiredly loose adaptational sensibilities solidify that Bocchi the Rock! connection you mentioned.
It also makes for an easy segue into discussing some of our other favorite anime alcoholics, starting with probably the most obvious one.
She's the blueprint. Or a blueprint. Not a blueprint you should follow by any means, of course.
As an avowed fan of short anime women who can put away their liquor, Kikuri Hiroi hit me like a freight train carrying several tons of juice box sake. Which is surprisingly decent, if you ever get the chance to try some.
My sister and I absolutely had to take the opportunity to try some of that Nihon Sakari Onikoroshi sake in the red box when we saw it in the wake of watching the anime, and yeah, it was not bad!
For such an unhinged character, Hiroi hits a surprisingly strong balance of hard-drinking portrayal. She's a mess who is not idealized, and you would not want to wake up as her. She's probably not going to make it to forty. Yet her chemically induced lack of inhibitions turns out to be a real right-person/right-time combo to be the perfect mentor to the terminally anxious Bocchi.
It wasn't even the alcohol itself Bocchi needed; she just needed to be taken along by the effects of it.
Probably for the best. If Bocchi tasted a drop of alcohol, she'd probably go non-Euclidean again.
As for me, when I was thinking back to my own formative years, I realized this is another thing I can thank Ryoko for. My first anime wife, and she was a boozehound through and through. Living up to her space pirate nature. Yo ho ho and many bottles of rum.
I forget if this was the exact phrasing, but I had "boozy anime women appreciator" in my Bluesky bio for a good while. Just one of my many titles of great renown. And as you can see, it goes back to the beginning.
As I said, I've made a whole thing of collecting beer-drinking anime screenshots, I get it! I'm pretty sure my first attentive appreciation for this archetype was actually Kitsune from Love Hina. Auspicious, to be sure, but I'd argue her secondary role status has kept her as an appreciable artifact of that time capsule of a series. Aunt Haruka's pretty cool, too.
Of course, as far as vintage lush anime ladies go, it behooves us to recognize the woman, the myth, the legend.
The scene that launched a thousand chugs. Heck, 30 years later, Botan can't stop itself from visually quoting Misato's beer-induced ecstasy. Now that's longevity.
Forget all the additional layers of mecha deconstruction from would-be imitators; this is Evangelion's real legacy.
We can also look at several repeat offenders from the smoking column we did last year. I mean, on the rare occasions when I did smoke in college, it was usually in the presence of alcohol, so that makes a degree of sense. And it definitely fits into Revy's crass and badass image.
In addition to that Lancer mug, my other piece of beloved anime-themed drinkware is a glass bearing the Yellow Flag sign from Black Lagoon. I'm here for this.
Hell yeah.
Black Lagoon is cool too, because it shows other ways drinking can be used to reveal things about characters. It's easy to guess that Revy's a hard-drinking badass just by looking at her. But seeing Rock show off his own salaryman-honed abilities makes clear early on that there's more to him than meets the eye, and the kind of dynamic he might forge with Revy.
Meanwhile, in typical Chainsaw Man fashion, it adheres to this archetype for Himeno, but only towards an absurd and ultimately revolting end.
Everything about Chainsaw Man's drinking party scene is a boozy blanket made from a tanked tapestry. Himeno's cool exterior is melting under her inglorious alcoholism. The fact that it's arranged for her and Aki to try to ply information out of Makima. Makima then effortlessly drinks everyone under the table. Some of the post-powerfully plot-relevant, puke-worthy pint-pounding I've seen in anime.
Also, similar to later developments with Misato, Chainsaw Man is perfectly fine with showing the decidedly less glamorous side of this alcoholic archetype. Himeno seemed cool! Her getting blackout drunk and dragging a sixteen-year-old back to her place for a poorly considered indecent proposal after vomiting into his mouth helps to drive home how messed up she actually is.
There is not only a dizzying variety of booze to consider, but an equally dizzying variety of ways to approach the subject. Apocalypse Hotel, for example, devoted one of its more sincere episodes to the distillation of single-malt whisky, emphasizing both the complexity and the amount of time it takes.
It even ties it into one of the show's running themes about the nature of life and humanity.
These are the sorts of earnest engagements with the craft of these libations that I wish Drops of God could chill out and give more focus to. It also reminds me about P.A. Works's film Komada - A Whisky Family and makes me wonder when we're ever going to get it on our side of the world.
I want to see it! But in the meantime, if you want a more microscopic perspective on how fermentation works, there's always Moyashimon. Or your high school chemistry textbook. Something tells me most of you will go for Moyashimon.
It's educational! This informative tack is the one that a lot of anime on this subject take. It can be of the more introspective variety, like Bartender and its 2006 anime. Nicky and I looked at that one, and it got a reboot a couple of years ago that went in a different direction, but at least knew to include office ladies throwing back big mugs of beer.
And on the more basic side, you've got my aforementioned Takunomi., which is...effectively what I expected Botan Kamiina to be. I don't love it any less, though, even as it's now soundly been outclassed in the realm of alcoholic yuri content.
"Too much alcoholic yuri content" is a good problem to have. One of the nice things about the Laid-Back Camp movie is that, with the gang all being adults post-timeskip, we got to see them indulge in yet another pleasure of the great outdoors: drinking by a campfire.
And oh look, another Misato reference.
I love the idea of the alcoholic girl in a slice-of-life anime being an inherited mantle, like a legacy superhero identity.
Huh, now I'm wondering if that Iron Man anime included Tony's alcoholism...
Afro's other manga, Mono, also delivered the goods, as you can plainly see.
This time it's the thinly veiled author self-insert. I wonder if they're trying to tell us anything.
It is a mystery. Although, as far as fictional boozehounds based in part on real people go, I have to mention Shuten Douji (who was designed to resemble her voice actor, the one and only Aoi Yuuki). She's the only reason I played Fate/Grand Order, and her Noble Phantasm involves turning her enemies into sake, after which she proceeds to drink them. Not the horniest Noble Phantasm by any means, but it's up there.
Ah, the divine synergy in the name of Hiroi's bass.
It's like poetry. It rhymes.
I feel like real-world connections fuel many of these sloshed shout-outs to some degree. Bang Brave Bravern famously negotiated product placement with Kona Big Wave. Not for any major marketing deal, but simply because Masami Ōbari really, really liked the beer!
I think that speaks to some difference between smoking and drinking in anime. Yes, there are going to be hard reflections on the effects of alcohol from some series. It was certainly jarring when BanG Dream! of all series dropped in Sakiko's dad as a darkly realistically portrayed alcoholic, for instance.
But for a lot of them, the people behind these are writers. They enjoy drinking and writing what they know and like.
True, which, for Western anime viewers, also introduces us to some unique facets of Japan's drinking culture. Like, if you pay attention, you'll see all sorts of examples of nomikai, a.k.a. an after-work drinking party with your colleagues that has a bunch of unspoken rules and connotations.
Hey, that's what Rock was talking about in Black Lagoon!
Exactly! We have similar get-togethers in America, depending on where you work and who you work with, but the devil is in the nuances. Alcohol goes hand-in-hand with the history of civilization, after all. There are going to be complexities and weirdness wrapped up in its presence. And that's why it's so interesting!
It's what makes it such a natural fueling element of stories, whether it's the classical history behind tasting wine or the crisp, lemony flavor inciting the modern marvel of Vtuber performances.
Or the hangover. Can't forget the hangover. I wish I could. But I can't.
Even with all the artistry in the world, there are some things anime can't fully communicate. Sometimes we have to learn the hard way to drink (out of our Archer-themed mugs) responsibly.
Just remember to stay hydrated! Drink that extra glass of water. And when in doubt, think of Kanade. She's as thirsty as it gets.
With a double shot of boozy anime this season, Chris and Sylvia look at drinking in anime.― With a double shot of boozy anime this season, Chris and Sylvia look at drinking in anime. Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the participants in this chatlog are not the views of Anime News Network.Spoiler Warning for discussion of the series ahead. Crunchyroll streams Botan Kamiina Fully Bloss...
Short anime's account posted that staff did not know of Federico Antonio Russo's alleged behavior― A user on X (formerly Twitter) named Maryco (@Maryco02_) posted on Saturday to accuse Federico Antonio Russo (also known as FAR), the co-founder and co-producer of Europe-based animation studio Buta Productions, of allegedly grooming her. The now 19-year-old user Maryco claimed that FAR had begun groom...
Wit Studio's 7-episode season 1 revisits story "starting from" East Blue Saga― Netflix announced on Tuesday that The One Piece, Wit Studio's remake of the One Piece anime for the streaming service, will begin streaming "all seven episodes" of its first season worldwide in February 2027. The seven episodes will recount the story from the first 50 manga chapters over the course of about 300 minutes. N...
While Witch Hat Atelier dominates the rankings, Needy Girl Overdose's latest episodes hit high to offset a slow start. Find out how your favorite shows stacked up according to viewer votes.― Let's have a look at what ANN readers consider the best (and worst) of the season,
based on the polls you can find in our Daily Streaming Reviews
and on the Your Score page with the latest simulcasts. Keep in m...
The story is as bland and unimaginative as they come, without much of anything to give it any much-needed oomph.― Pretense is king in the realm of romance—especially harem anime. By Arceus, there must be an excuse, no matter how canned or flimsy, for love interests to, say, share an indirect kiss, fall on top of each other, or for one of them to need to give the other mouth-to-mouth. That's simply h...
Are the Crunchyroll Anime Awards legitimate or just a self-congratulatory effort by a platform seeking to dominate the market? Jerome digs in.― A Reader asks: Dear Answerman, with the Crunchyroll Anime Awards hitting their 10th anniversary this May, I keep seeing people call it "the Oscars of anime," but that never quite rings true to me. The Oscars are voted on by the people who make films. The An...
A new game seems to have marked similarities to Blue Archive, while blue armor is the order of the day over in DragonQuest. Plus a red-hot summer update for Love and Deep Space!― It's time again, and I find myself wondering, "What the heck's going on with all my hotbars?" Yep, I've gotten back into Final Fantasy XIV, hyped up on the prospect of the just-announced Evercold expansion, coming next year...
It's the Spring K-Comics Guide! Come get your fill of mostly full-color vertical scroll books and maybe find your next obsession!― Welcome to Anime News Network's Spring 2026 K-Comics Guide, the companion to our manga guide! Every included manhwa was published in March or April, although some are ongoing titles without a physical release. This guide focuses exclusively on series premieres, i.e., on...
"With anime, you've got 40 or 50 pieces all for a single season. If you compose without thinking first, there's no balance to it."― Music is an important part of any anime—and in some cases can make or break the show entirely. To find out a bit more about how anime soundtracks are made, we sat down with Yuki Hayashi, the composer of anime like Haikyu!!, Kiznaiver, and My Hero Academia—including the ...
Jack-of-All-Trades, Party of None is hampered by its own premise as much as it is helped.― Jack-of-All-Trades, Party of None is far from the first “banished from the heroes' party” fantasy story in recent years. In fact, it hits many of the key tropes of this sub-genre. Orhun is looked down upon by his party members for being weak—yet he's actually both the logistical linchpin and the strongest memb...
For better or for worse, Summer Pockets is a quintessential Key anime.― If you like your anime despair in “but surrounded by romanceable girls” flavor, there's a pretty good chance that you're already familiar with Key—or at least, familiar with their works, whether it's their visual novel source material or the anime adaptations that several of them have. But if you're not, Key is a visual novel st...
It's the final update for the Spring Manga Guide, and we're closing out with a new series by Yuu Toyota of Cherry Magic fame: A Starlit Darkness! Plus a series about veterinarians, some zombies, and a contender for longest title!― Welcome to Anime News Network's Spring 2026 Manga Guide! You may have seen one of our seasonal Anime Preview Guides, where a team of critics writes up each new anime tele...
TV anime of sequel novel, OVA of previously unanimated manga chapters― “The Quintessential Quintuplets Special Event 2026 in Toyota Arena Tokyo” announced on Saturday both a new television anime based on the Gotōbun no Hanayome: Shunkashūtō (The Quintessential Quintuplets: The Four Seasons) sequel novel series, and a new original video anime based on the manga chapters that have yet to be animated. ...
If there’s one thing that these volumes have going for them, it’s that both Ichikura and Momose earnestly want to change.― The high school debut or glow-up has become a staple of shoujo and shounen romances in recent decades. You know the story: a kid who was bullied or ignored or perhaps bad in middle school decides that since high school is a chance to start over, they're going to make some seriou...