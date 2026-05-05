Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero, Trails to Azure Games Get Switch 2, PS5 Releases

Games launch this fall as separate digital releases, bundled physical collection

NIS America announced on Tuesday that it will release The Legend of Heroes : Trails from Zero and The Legend of Heroes : Trails to Azure games for Nintendo Switch 2 and PlayStation 5 this fall. The company streamed announcement trailers:

The Legend of Heroes : Trails from Zero

The Legend of Heroes : Trails to Azure

The releases will feature improved performance, 4K resolution, and upscaled textures. The Switch 2 versions will also include mouse support.

The games will be available separately digitally and bundled together in a physical collection.

The Legend of Heroes : Trails from Zero ( The Legend of Heroes : Zero no Kiseki ) game debuted for PlayStation Portable in September 2010 and for PS Vita as The Legend of Heroes : Zero no Kiseki Evolution in October 2012. The game launched in Japan for PlayStation 4 in April 2020, and then launched for PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC in the West in September 2022.

NIS America describes the story:

Revisit Crossbell in this exciting chapter from the renowned The Legend of Heroes series! The site of an ongoing territorial struggle between the Erebonian Empire and the Republic of Calvard, Crossbell has developed into a prosperous city-state and one of the continent's leading economic centers. After three years away from his hometown, Lloyd Bannings returns in order to follow his late brother's footsteps and join the Crossbell Police Department. However, when he arrives, he finds he's been assigned to the Special Support Section, a new division that handles odd jobs and minor requests. He meets his new teammates, which include Elie MacDowell, the granddaughter of the city's mayor; Randy Orlando, a womanizing ex-soldier; and Tio Plato, a young tech genius.

The original The Legend of Heroes : Trails to Azure ( The Legend of Heroes : Ao no Kiseki ) shipped for PSP in September 2011, and the The Legend of Heroes : Ao no Kiseki Eolution port launched for PlayStation Vita in June 2014. The game launched in Japan for PS4 in May 2020, and then launched for PS4, Switch, and PC in March 2023 in the West. The game is a sequel to The Legend of Heroes : Trails from Zero game.

NIS America describes the story:

The story of aspiring hero Lloyd Bannings continues in Trails to Azure! Set just a few months after the events of Trails from Zero, a temporary peace has settled over Crossbell and the Special Support Section find themselves with newfound fame and status, thanks to their heroic actions. However, the peace is soon broken with the rise of multiple organizations with ulterior motives. Framing these growing tensions is the increasing pressure from the Erebonian Empire and the Republic of Calvard, with Crossbell caught between them. With the safety of their home and the foundations of their team now on the line, Lloyd and his allies must gear themselves for the threats that loom ahead. Little do they know that Crossbell will soon become the stage for a climactic conflict that will determine its future...

Nihon Falcom and GungHo Online Entertainment will release Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter ( Sora no Kiseki the 2nd ), the remake of the original The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky SC game, for PS5, Switch, Switch 2, and PC via Steam on September 17. Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter is a follow-up to Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter ( Sora no Kiseki the 1st ), the remake of the original The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky game.

The Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter remake launched simultaneously worldwide in September 2025 for Switch, Switch 2, PS5, and PC via Steam .

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