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Happy Children's Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part IV
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
It's Children's Day in Japan, and while not all of us are children, it's important to keep that spirit of a child inside us. And the anime and manga industries are full of those fully grown children celebrating the holiday. Here's a small sample of how they did:
Agents of the Four Seasons
╭━━━━━━━━╮— 春夏秋冬代行者【公式】 (@syunkasyuutou04) May 4, 2026
#端午の節句✨
╰━ｖ━━━━━━╯
本日は男の子の健やかな成長を祈る日、端午の節句です✨️鯉のぼりや鎧、兜、武者人形などを飾り、お祝いをします⚔ よい一日をお過ごしください✨#こどもの日 #春夏秋冬代行者 pic.twitter.com/EOY8pTQhIo
╭━━━━━━━━╮
Tango no Sekku✨
╰━ｖ━━━━━━╯
Today is Tango no Sekku, a day to wish for the healthy growth of boys✨ We celebrate by displaying koi nobori (carp windsocks), samurai armor, helmets, and warrior dolls⚔ Have a wonderful day ✨
Bono Bono
本日、5月5日は #こどもの日🎏— ぼのぼの【公式】 (@BONOBONO_nokoto) May 5, 2026
こどもたちの健やかな成長や幸せを願い
お祝いする日🍀
一歩一歩大きくなってね📷#ぼのぼの pic.twitter.com/0BDV0S4EEb
Today, May 5, is Children's Day🎏
A day to celebrate and wish for the healthy growth and happiness of children🍀
Grow up strong, one step at a time 📷
Dancing Star Precure
今日はこどもの日パド🎏✨— 『Dancing☆Starプリキュア』The Stage (@precure_stage) May 5, 2026
パドドゥも鯉のぼりをもらったドゥ🎶
この後プリキュアのみんなとかしわ餅を食べるパド～💚🤍
みんなはゴールデンウィークを楽しんでるドゥ🌟？#ぼくプリ #プリキュア #precure pic.twitter.com/ntCxdftVNw
Today is Children's Day ~pas de~🎏✨
Pas De Deux got a koi nobori, ~deux~!🎶
Later, I'm going to eat kashiwa mochi sweets with the Precure, ~pas de~!💚🤍
Is everyone enjoying Golden Week, ~deux~🌟?
Dandelion
／— アニメ『だんでらいおん』公式 (@dandelion_0914) May 5, 2026
本日は #こどもの日 🎏
＼
キャラクターデザイン #浅利歩惟 さんより
イラストをいただきました‼️
アニメ本編では少ししか見ることのできない
京河家３兄弟の少年期・青年期の設定も大公開✨
アニメ『#だんでらいおん』は #Netflix にて絶賛配信中🌼
▼ご視聴はこちらから！… pic.twitter.com/gwESpqHZ15
／
Today is Children's Day🎏
＼
We've received an illustration from character designer Ai Asari‼️
We're revealing the character designs for the Kyokawa brothers' childhood and teenage years, which you only get to see a bit in the anime.✨
Dandelion is now streaming on Netflix🌼
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
鯉のぼりーレン pic.twitter.com/VXA5yWZG77— 『葬送のフリーレン』公式 (@FRIEREN_PR) May 5, 2026
Koi noborieren
Gudetama (Sanrio)
まな板の上のこいのぼり… #こどもの日 pic.twitter.com/UyyYIUBKF0— ぐでたま【公式】🍥🕙 (@gudetama_sanrio) May 5, 2026
A koi nobori on a cutting board…
Happy Elements
#こどもの日 なので…— Happy Elements公式🍀 (@HappyElementsPR) May 4, 2026
こどもたちを集めました🎏✨️ pic.twitter.com/IJKxK8sgud
Since it's Children's Day…
We've gathered the children together🎏✨
I Made Friends with the Second Prettiest Girl in My Class
⋱ 本日は #こどもの日！🎏 ⋰— 『クラスで２番目に可愛い女の子と友だちになった』公式 (@2ndinclass) May 5, 2026
本日放送の #05 では、
幼い頃の海と夕の出会いの
シーンが描かれています💙🩷
今夜の放送をお楽しみに✨
5月5日(火) 23:30～
📺 放送・配信情報 :｡✧https://t.co/RMj9eUpwfL#クラにか pic.twitter.com/3KsXT8UkUj
⋱ Today is Children's Day！🎏 ⋰
Episode #05, airing today, features a scene of Umi and Yū's first meeting when they were children💙🩷
Don't miss tonight's episode!✨
Tuesday, May 5, at 11:30 PM
Mononoke
本日5月5日は「#こどもの日」— 『劇場版モノノ怪』公式@『蛇神』5.29公開 (@anime_mononoke) May 4, 2026
￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣ pic.twitter.com/ACH3HlkI2U
Today, May 5, is Children's Day
My Hero Academia
【今日は #こどもの日🎏】— 僕のヒーローアカデミア公式 (@myheroacademia) May 5, 2026
“こども”といえばこのキャラクターたち❗
ヒーロー仮免許取得試験の講習にて
爆豪、轟、夜嵐、ケミィの特別試練として登場した
市立間瀬垣小学校の児童たち‼#ヒロアカ pic.twitter.com/b2fI43cnce
【Today is Children's Day🎏】
When you think of “children,” these are the characters that come to mind❗
The students of Masegaki Primary School, who appeared as a special exam for Bakugo, Todoroki, Yoarashi, and Camie during the Provisional Hero License Exam training‼
Naruto
第七班の子供時代#NARUTO #こどもの日 pic.twitter.com/DdzqQTa0jK— NARUTO・BORUTO【原作公式】 (@NARUTO_kousiki) May 5, 2026
Team 7 when they were children.
Ocha-ken
⠀— お茶犬【公式】 (@ochakenofficial) May 5, 2026
こどもの頃、
お茶犬のおもちゃで遊んでいましたか？🍵#お茶犬 #こどもの日 pic.twitter.com/x2znprPHQZ
Did you play with Ocha-ken toys where you were a child?🍵
Pokémon
【こどもの日：5月5日🎏】— 『Pokémon Sleep（ポケモンスリープ）』公式 (@PokemonSleepApp) May 5, 2026
本日は #こどもの日 ☺️
こどもたちの健やかな成長と幸せをお祝いする日と言われています👏
こいのぼりや鎧兜を飾ったり、菖蒲湯に入るなどして行事を楽しみましょう🎏
ポケモンたちと一緒によく眠り、みなさまも健康でありますように😴#ポケスリ pic.twitter.com/shiTQGjnyE
【Children's Day： May 5🎏】
Today is Children's Day☺️
Today is celebrated as a day to wish for the healthy growth and happiness of children.👏
Let's enjoy the festivities by displaying koi nobori and samurai armor, and taking a sweet flag bath.🎏
May you all sleep soundly with Pokémon and stay healthy.😴
Sega
本日5月5日は #こどもの日 🎏— セガ公式アカウント🦔 (@SEGA_OFFICIAL) May 5, 2026
子供の健やかな成長を願う #端午の節句 です。
ソニック、エミー、テイルスカラーの鯉のぼりでお祝いします。#ソニック pic.twitter.com/qDmO7JPUCe
Today, May 5, is Children's Day🎏
It's Tango no Sekku, a festival celebrating the healthy growth of children.
We're celebrating with Sonic, Amy, and Tails-themed koi nobori.
Super Mario Bros.
今日は #こどもの日🎏— 『ザ・スーパーマリオギャラクシー・ムービー』公式 (@mariomoviejp) May 5, 2026
子どもたちと一緒に
銀河＜ギャラクシー＞をめぐる
大冒険を楽しもう⭐️彡
🌈上映劇場はこちらhttps://t.co/HSOaSqmSNQ
大ヒット上映中🎬#映画スーパーマリオギャラクシー#SuperMarioGalaxyMovie pic.twitter.com/FuHtupA1zj
Today is Children's Day🎏
Journey through the galaxy on a grand adventure with your children!⭐️
Did we miss any Children's Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!