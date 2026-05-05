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Happy Children's Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part IV

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Pokémon, Naruto, Super Mario, Sega, I Made Friends with the Second Prettiest Girl in My Class, Agents of the Four Seasons, Dandelion, & more!

It's Children's Day in Japan, and while not all of us are children, it's important to keep that spirit of a child inside us. And the anime and manga industries are full of those fully grown children celebrating the holiday. Here's a small sample of how they did:

Agents of the Four Seasons

╭━━━━━━━━╮
Tango no Sekku✨
╰━ｖ━━━━━━╯
Today is Tango no Sekku, a day to wish for the healthy growth of boys✨ We celebrate by displaying koi nobori (carp windsocks), samurai armor, helmets, and warrior dolls⚔ Have a wonderful day ✨

Bono Bono

Today, May 5, is Children's Day🎏
A day to celebrate and wish for the healthy growth and happiness of children🍀
Grow up strong, one step at a time 📷

Dancing Star Precure

Today is Children's Day ~pas de~🎏✨
Pas De Deux got a koi nobori, ~deux~!🎶
Later, I'm going to eat kashiwa mochi sweets with the Precure, ~pas de~!💚🤍
Is everyone enjoying Golden Week, ~deux~🌟?

Dandelion


Today is Children's Day🎏

We've received an illustration from character designer Ai Asari‼️
We're revealing the character designs for the Kyokawa brothers' childhood and teenage years, which you only get to see a bit in the anime.✨
Dandelion is now streaming on Netflix🌼

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Koi noborieren

Gudetama (Sanrio)

A koi nobori on a cutting board…

Happy Elements

Since it's Children's Day…
We've gathered the children together🎏✨

I Made Friends with the Second Prettiest Girl in My Class

⋱　Today is Children's Day！🎏 ⋰
Episode #05, airing today, features a scene of Umi and Yū's first meeting when they were children💙🩷
Don't miss tonight's episode!✨
Tuesday, May 5, at 11:30 PM

Mononoke

Today, May 5, is Children's Day

My Hero Academia

【Today is Children's Day🎏】
When you think of “children,” these are the characters that come to mind❗
The students of Masegaki Primary School, who appeared as a special exam for Bakugo, Todoroki, Yoarashi, and Camie during the Provisional Hero License Exam training‼

Naruto

Team 7 when they were children.

Ocha-ken

Did you play with Ocha-ken toys where you were a child?🍵

Pokémon

【Children's Day： May 5🎏】
Today is Children's Day☺️
Today is celebrated as a day to wish for the healthy growth and happiness of children.👏
Let's enjoy the festivities by displaying koi nobori and samurai armor, and taking a sweet flag bath.🎏
May you all sleep soundly with Pokémon and stay healthy.😴

Sega

Today, May 5, is Children's Day🎏
It's Tango no Sekku, a festival celebrating the healthy growth of children.
We're celebrating with Sonic, Amy, and Tails-themed koi nobori.

Super Mario Bros.

Today is Children's Day🎏
Journey through the galaxy on a grand adventure with your children!⭐️

Did we miss any Children's Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

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