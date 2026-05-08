News
Kiminori Wakasugi's That Time I Got Reincarnated in PES Manga Ends
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Kodansha's K MANGA service has published the complete manga in English, and it describes the story:
Kiminori Wakasugi, creator of Detroit Metal City and It's Time to Go to His Stomach, OK?, takes on a new challenge…as eFootball™, the successor to Pro Evolution Soccer, receives a very unexpected manga adaptation!
Wakasugi launched the manga in Magazine Pocket on April 9. The manga is based on Konami's eFootball/Pro Evolution Soccer game series, known in Japan as Winning Eleven.
Wakasugi ended his Detroit Metal City manga in 2010, and Viz Media published the manga in North America. The manga inspired both a live-action movie and an original video anime.
Wakasugi launched his All Esper Dayo! manga in 2009, and ended it in 2015. The manga inspired a live-action television series, a special, a film, and a web series.
Source: Magazine Pocket