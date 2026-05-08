Kiminori Wakasugi's That Time I Got Reincarnated in PES Manga Ends

Image via K Manga's X/Twitter account © Kiminori Wakasugi, Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd., Kodansha

That Time I Got Reincarnated in PES

'smanga service published the final chapter of's) manga on April 30.

Kodansha 's K MANGA service has published the complete manga in English, and it describes the story:

Kiminori Wakasugi , creator of Detroit Metal City and It's Time to Go to His Stomach, OK?, takes on a new challenge…as eFootball™, the successor to Pro Evolution Soccer, receives a very unexpected manga adaptation!

Wakasugi launched the manga in Magazine Pocket on April 9. The manga is based on Konami 's eFootball/Pro Evolution Soccer game series, known in Japan as Winning Eleven .

Wakasugi ended his Detroit Metal City manga in 2010, and Viz Media published the manga in North America. The manga inspired both a live-action movie and an original video anime.

Wakasugi launched his All Esper Dayo! manga in 2009, and ended it in 2015. The manga inspired a live-action television series, a special, a film, and a web series.

Source: Magazine Pocket