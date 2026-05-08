Sekiro: No Defeat Anime's Theatrical Version Screens in Japan for 3 Weeks Starting on September 4

Main visual also revealed

The staff for Sekiro: No Defeat , the new anime based on FromSoftware 's Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice game, revealed on Friday the anime's theatrical edition will screen in theaters in Japan for three weeks starting on September 4. The staff also revealed the main visual for the theatrical version.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©FS. Published by Activision. ©KA/SNDP

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll © FS. Published by Activision. ©KA/SNDP

will exclusively stream the anime in 2026 worldwide excluding Japan, China, Korea, Russia, and Belarus. The anime will screen out of competition at this year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival in June.

The Japanese cast members from the game are reprising their roles, including:

Kenichi Kutsuna is directing the anime at Qzil.la . Takuya Satou is the screenwriter. Takahiro Kishida ( Durarara!! ) is designing the characters. Shūta Hasunuma is composing the music.

Additional staff members include:

The anime's theme song is "Blu" from composer Ryuichi Sakamoto 's The Best of 'Playing the Orchestra 2014' album.

The staff issued an official statement on August 22 confirming that no AI was being used for this anime.

Publisher Activision describes Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice :

Directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki , and published by Activision , Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is a third-person, action-adventure game with RPG elements. The single-player game puts players in the protagonist role of a hard-hearted warrior whose mission is to rescue his master, a young lord who is the descendant of an ancient bloodline, and exact revenge on his arch nemesis. Set in the re-imagined world of late 1500s Sengoku Japan; a brutal, bloody period of constant life-and-death conflict, in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice you are the “one-armed wolf,” a disgraced and disfigured warrior rescued from the brink of death. In the game, players come face-to-face with larger than life foes; unleash an arsenal of deadly prosthetic tools and powerful ninja abilities to blend stealth, vertical traversal, and visceral head-to-head combat in a bloody confrontation. Take revenge. Restore your honor. Kill Ingeniously.

The game launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in March 2019, and it sold more than 2 million copies worldwide in less than 10 days.

Source: Press release





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