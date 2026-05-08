Nintendo Raises Switch 2 Console Prices in Japan, U.S., Canada, Europe

Image via Nintendo © Nintendo

Nintendo

announced on Friday that it will change the suggested retail prices of theSwitch 2 console in Japan, Europe, the United States, and Canada, "in light of changes in market conditions, and after considering the global business outlook."

The changes will take effect on May 25 in Japan and on September 1 in the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

In the U.S. the price will rise from US$449.99 to US$499.99. In Canada the price will rise from CAD$629.99 to CAD$679.99. In Europe the price on the My Nintendo Store will rise from €469.99 to €499.99.

In Japan the price of the Japanese-language System version of the Switch 2 will rise from 49,980 yen to 59,980 yen. The price of the " Nintendo Switch 2 Multi-Language System," originally priced at 69,980 yen at launch in Japan, will not change.

Nintendo is also raising the price of the Switch console and Nintendo Switch Online in Japan on July 1. The price of the Nintendo Switch OLED Model will rise from 37,980 yen to 47,980 yen, the price of the Switch will go up from 32,978 yen to 43,980 yen, and the price of the Switch Lite will rise from 21,978 yen to 29,980 yen.

Nintendo added that the Switch and Switch 2 consoles will also see price revisions in other regions, with details to be announced by respective overseas subsidiaries.

Nintendo also plans to revise the price of Nintendo Switch Online in South Korea. Additionally, Nintendo is raising the price of playing cards and Hanafuda / Kabufuda cards in Japan.

Nintendo released the Switch 2 console worldwide on June 5, 2025. As of March 31 the console has sold 19.86 million units worldwide.

Nintendo launched the Switch console in March 2017. As of March 31 the console has sold 155.92 million units worldwide. As of December 31 the Switch surpassed the Nintendo DS' lifetime sales of 154.02 million units to become Nintendo 's best selling console of all time. It is now the second best-selling console of all time, and stands behind only the PlayStation 2.

Sources: Nintendo (link 2), Gamer