Resident Evil Requiem Game's Update Adds Postgame 'Leon Must Die Forever' Mode

Run-based mode features stronger enemies, time limit, new progression system

CAPCOM released a free update on Friday for its Resident Evil requiem ( Biohazard requiem ) game adding a new "Leon Must Die Forever" postgame mode. CAPCOM posted a video revealing the new mode.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>

"Leon Must Die Forever" is available only after finishing the game's main story mode. The run-based mode will feature the same levels, but with stronger enemies and bosses, five new harder difficulties, a time limit, and a new progression system using the "enhancement gauge," filled by defeating enemies, and usable to grant Leon powerful "enhancer abilities." The order of levels and the enhancer abilities available for use are randomized every run.

Resident Evil requiem launched on February 27 for Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. CAPCOM announced on March 16 that the game has crossed 6 million units in cumulative sales worldwide.

The game's protagonist is Grace Ashcroft. Leon Kennedy is a second playable character for the game. While the series' first playable character Grace Ashcroft's playable segments focus on a survival horror experience, Leon's segments have more action-focused mechanics and tone, reminiscent of the action in Resident Evil 4 , when Leon was also the protagonist.

The game was first announced in June 2025, noting that the game would mark a tonal shift for the franchise .

Resident Evil 7: biohazard and Resident Evil Village , the seventh and eighth games in the series, respectively, received releases for Switch 2 on February 27. The Resident Evil Generation Pack for Switch 2 includes all three games.

Resident Evil Village , the eighth entry in the franchise , launched in May 2021 for PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox X|S, Xbox One, and PC ( Steam and Stadia).

Resident Evil 7: biohazard shipped for PS4, Xbox One, and PC in January 2017. It then got releases for PS5 and Xbox X|S in June 2022. The game shipped in Japan under the title Biohazard 7: resident evil . The game received a cloud version for Nintendo Switch.