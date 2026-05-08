Netflix Unveils Main Trailer for Webtoon-Based Live-Action Series Viral Hit

Japanese series debuting on June 11 also reveals more cast members

Image via Netflix Japan's X/Twitter account © Netflix

Netflix released the main trailer and key art on Friday for its upcoming live-action series Viral Hit (original title: Kenka Dokugaku ), while also confirming additional cast members.

The newly revealed trailer follows high school student Kota Shimura, who is pushed to the brink by bullying and poverty before teaching himself how to fight and rising to fame through live-streamed street fights. The footage highlights gritty action sequences and the chaotic nature of online fame, including the appearance of a mysterious mentor wearing a chicken mask.

The key visual features Shimura raising his fist alongside key characters, including his allies Aki Yashio and Kanegon, as well as heroine Kaho Asamiya.

Ōji Suzuka stars as Kota Shimura, while Meru Nukumi plays Kaho Asamiya. Additional cast includes Noritaka Hamao as MMA prodigy Tatsuya Ogi, Kentarō Maeda as taekwondo expert and rival Reo Shinjo, Yūsuke Iseya as underground promoter Yugo Kuwata, Nana Asakawa as the influencer Rumi, and Gaku Sano as a suspicious entertainment industry figure.

Veteran actors Gitan Ōtsuru and Tsurutaro Kataoka also join the cast as Kaho's father and Aki's father, respectively. Mieko Harada plays Kota's mother Miyuki. Other previously revealed cast includes: Ai Mikami , Araki Sugō , and Takurō Osada .

The webtoon launched in Korean in November 2019. WEBTOON began publishing the series in English in October 2020. In Japan, the webtoon runs on the LINE Manga app.

The webtoon has recorded a cumulative 2.28 billion global views. In Japan, it has been serialized since 2020, surpassing 500 million views. The webtoon got a television anime adaptation in 2024. Crunchyroll is streaming the series.

The series is set to premiere globally on Netflix on June 11.

Fans can read the English version of the original webtoon on WEBTOON.