Netflix Sets June 5 Premiere for Webtoon-Based Live-Action Series Teach You A Lesson

Series starring Moo-yul Kim reveals new teaser video, poster

Image via Netflix Korea's X/Twitter account © Netflix

Netflix confirmed on Thursday that its upcoming live-action series Teach You A Lesson will premiere on June 5, unveiling a teaser poster and trailer alongside the announcement.

In the teaser trailer, scenes of classroom disruption, school violence, gambling, and even organized crime underscore the severity of the crisis. Hwa-jin Na reassures victims, saying, “Don't worry. We'll protect you,” as the bureau takes action. The trailer also features a line from the Minister of Education: “We stand not with teachers or students, but with the victims.”

The series was previously referred to as Get Schooled, following the title of the original webtoon. However, Netflix has newly introduced Teach You A Lesson as the official English title for the live-action adaptation.

Moo-yul Kim plays Hwa-jin Na, a Teacher Rights Protection Bureau supervisor who resolves school issues with his own methods. Sung-min Lee stars as Kang-seok Choi, the Minister of Education and founder of the bureau.

Ki-joo Jin takes on the role of Han-lim Im, a former special forces soldier turned supervisor. Ji-hoon Pyo, also known as P.O of Block B, plays Geun-dae Bong, a brilliant civil servant working for the bureau.

The drama occurs in a world where teacher authority has collapsed, prompting the establishment of the Teacher Rights Protection Bureau under the Ministry of Education. The story follows government-dispatched supervisors who intervene at problem schools, confronting unruly students and parents in bold, unorthodox ways.

Jong-chan Hong (Juvenile Justice, Mr. Plankton) is directing the series, and Nam-kyu Lee (Behind Your Touch, The Light in Your Eyes) is writing,

While the original webtoon gained attention for its satisfying narratives driven by strong state power, it also drew criticism for portraying marginalized groups such as women and people of color as villains, often resolving conflict through violence. Director Hong has acknowledged these concerns and previously stated that the drama adaptation will approach the material with greater sensitivity and care.

Ablaze Publishing is releasing the series in print. WEBTOON Entertainment previously released part the series in English digitally, but has since removed the title from its service.