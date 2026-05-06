Sailor Moon's English Voice Actor Terri Hawkes Runs for Toronto City Council

Hawkes announced her candidacy on Saturday

Terri Hawkes , one of the lead voice actors for Sailor Moon 's first English dub , announced on Saturday that she is running for the Toronto City Council. Hawkes wrote, “This morning at City Hall I registered to run in this fall's election for the job of Toronto City Councillor, representing University-Rosedale (Ward 11).”

Hawkes then released a campaign announcement video, in which she notes she currently serves on the board of the Annex Residence Association, co-founded the Dalton Road Residence Group, and founded Art4You.

Hawkes is best known as the voice for Sailor Moon /Tsukino Usagi (Serena in the English language dub ) in the original English dub for most episodes of the first Sailor Moon anime, as well as the Sailor Moon R series, Sailor Moon R: The Movie , Sailor Moon S: The Movie , and Sailor Moon SuperS: The Movie . She has also voice Aya Watsuji in the English language dub of Interlude .