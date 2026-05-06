Interest
Sailor Moon's English Voice Actor Terri Hawkes Runs for Toronto City Council
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Terri Hawkes, one of the lead voice actors for Sailor Moon's first English dub, announced on Saturday that she is running for the Toronto City Council. Hawkes wrote, “This morning at City Hall I registered to run in this fall's election for the job of Toronto City Councillor, representing University-Rosedale (Ward 11).”
Hawkes then released a campaign announcement video, in which she notes she currently serves on the board of the Annex Residence Association, co-founded the Dalton Road Residence Group, and founded Art4You.
Hawkes is best known as the voice for Sailor Moon/Tsukino Usagi (Serena in the English language dub) in the original English dub for most episodes of the first Sailor Moon anime, as well as the Sailor Moon R series, Sailor Moon R: The Movie, Sailor Moon S: The Movie, and Sailor Moon SuperS: The Movie. She has also voice Aya Watsuji in the English language dub of Interlude.
Sources: Terri Hawkes's Instagram account, Terri Hawkes's YouTube channel