Happy Children's Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part III

With a double shot of boozy anime this season, Chris and Sylvia look at drinking in anime.

― With a double shot of boozy anime this season, Chris and Sylvia look at drinking in anime. Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the participants in this chatlog are not the views of Anime News Network.Spoiler Warning for discussion of the series ahead. Crunchyroll streams Botan Kamiina Fully Bloss...