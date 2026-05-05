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Happy Children's Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part III

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring My Hero Academia, Frieren, Final Fantasy, Pragmata, Sanrio, Chibi Maruko-chan, & more!

Tango no Sekku is not a day where people tango in Japan, but rather celebrate the healthy growth of children. The anime, manga, and game worlds are full of messages for parents and children:

Chibi Maruko-chan

Today is Children's Day😆
I saw lots of large koi nobori🎏

Chiikawa

🎏Today is Children's Day🎏
The Chikawa gang is hooked on the cool helmet!✨
We hope you all have a great day, too.

Dead by Daylight

May 5 is Children's Day🎏
Let's wish the children beyond the mist all the best!✨
Use the redemption code “KODOMONOHI2026” in the in-game store by May 31 to receive a koi nobori banner and a kashiwa-mochi badge.

Dragon Quest

＼Toady, May 5 is Children's Day✨／
Wishing for the healthy growth of our little heroes…🎏✨
May your adventures stretch endlessly, just like the koi nobori swimming in the sky.

Final Fantasy

The small but powerful kids🎏

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Child Stark.
From Season 2, Episode 32.

Gunma-chan

Today is Koi Nobori Day~🐴

Hapidanbui (Sanrio)

Hangyodon: “OK! It's done!”
Peckle: “…!”

Hiromi Morishita (Shōnen Ashibe)

I wish for all children around the world to be happy.
—Morishita

My Hero Academia

Children's Day

Jōji Nakata

“May God bless all the children of the world!”

Pragmata

Today is Children's Day🎏
Diana is caught up in drawing🎵

Super Sentai

Kashiwa Mochi World🍡 “Kashiwa mochi, kashiwa mochi, kashiwa mochi…”

Nozomi Suzuhara

Then and now.
I still love it just as much⏳✨

Tales series

Today is Children's Day🎏
We present Karol, who may be timid but leaves a lasting impression as he grows alongside his friends!

Did we miss any Children's Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

This article has a follow-up: Happy Children's Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part IV (2026-05-05 23:45)
follow-up of Happy Children's Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part II
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