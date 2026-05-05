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Happy Children's Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part III
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Tango no Sekku is not a day where people tango in Japan, but rather celebrate the healthy growth of children. The anime, manga, and game worlds are full of messages for parents and children:
Chibi Maruko-chan
今日は #こどもの日😆— ちびまる子ちゃん【公式】 (@tweet_maruko) May 5, 2026
おおきな鯉のぼりをいっぱい見たよ🎏#ちびまる子ちゃん #5月5日 pic.twitter.com/qrTvXghWyq
Today is Children's Day😆
I saw lots of large koi nobori🎏
Chiikawa
🎏 今日は #こどもの日 🎏— 『ちいかわ』アニメ公式 (@anime_chiikawa) May 5, 2026
ちいかわたちは
カッコいい兜に興味津々✨
皆さんも、
毎日元気に過ごせますように。#アニメちいかわ #ちいかわ pic.twitter.com/BFL93M805D
🎏Today is Children's Day🎏
The Chikawa gang is hooked on the cool helmet!✨
We hope you all have a great day, too.
Dead by Daylight
5月5日は #こどもの日 ！ 🎏— 【公式】Dead by Daylight (@DbDBHVR_JP) May 4, 2026
霧の外にいる子どもたちの幸運を願いましょう！ ✨
5月31日までにゲーム内ストアで引き換えコード『KODOMONOHI2026』を使用すると、こいのぼりバナーと柏餅バッジが入手できます。 pic.twitter.com/Kv8QAtgOPT
May 5 is Children's Day🎏
Let's wish the children beyond the mist all the best!✨
Use the redemption code “KODOMONOHI2026” in the in-game store by May 31 to receive a koi nobori banner and a kashiwa-mochi badge.
Dragon Quest
＼本日、5月5日は #こどもの日✨／— ドラゴンクエスト宣伝担当 (@DQ_PR) May 4, 2026
小さな勇者たちの健やかな成長をお祈りして…🎏✨
空に泳ぐこいのぼりのように、
みなさまの冒険がどこまでも広がりますように。 pic.twitter.com/G0YPW8nfYE
＼Toady, May 5 is Children's Day✨／
Wishing for the healthy growth of our little heroes…🎏✨
May your adventures stretch endlessly, just like the koi nobori swimming in the sky.
Final Fantasy
小さくても、パワフルな子供たち🎏#こどもの日 #ファイナルファンタジー pic.twitter.com/1cer8RpKg2— FF公式／FINAL FANTASY (@FinalFantasyJP) May 4, 2026
The small but powerful kids🎏
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
こどもシュタルク。— 『葬送のフリーレン』アニメ公式 (@Anime_Frieren) May 5, 2026
2期 第32話より。#こどもの日#フリーレン #frieren pic.twitter.com/2BpCg0LHXa
Child Stark.
From Season 2, Episode 32.
Gunma-chan
今日はこいのぼりの日〜🐴#こどもの日#ぐんまちゃん #群馬 pic.twitter.com/N7pTTL1yIs— ぐんまちゃん (@gunma_gunmachan) May 4, 2026
Today is Koi Nobori Day~🐴
Hapidanbui (Sanrio)
ハンギョドン「は〜い！できあがり〜！ 」— はぴだんぶい【公式】 (@hapidanbui) May 5, 2026
ペックル「 …！」#こどもの日 pic.twitter.com/pEE2XZy8az
Hangyodon: “OK! It's done!”
Peckle: “…!”
Hiromi Morishita (Shōnen Ashibe)
世界中の子供が幸せであって欲しいと願います。(森下)#ゴマちゃんウィーク#こどもの日 pic.twitter.com/6ORmbZgByH— 森下裕美@小3アシベQQゴマちゃんアニメ放送中！ (@Morishita_oop) May 4, 2026
I wish for all children around the world to be happy.
—Morishita
My Hero Academia
#こどもの日#ヒロアカ #heroaca_a pic.twitter.com/oVxX9Khvbb— 僕のヒーローアカデミア／ヒロアカ アニメ公式 (@heroaca_anime) May 5, 2026
Children's Day
Jōji Nakata
「世の子供たちに神の祝福あれ！」#こどもの日 pic.twitter.com/LSMOsLUMl8— 中田譲治 (@joujinakata123) May 5, 2026
“May God bless all the children of the world!”
Pragmata
今日は #こどもの日 🎏— 「プラグマタ」公式 (@PRAGMATA_JP) May 5, 2026
ディアナもお絵かきに夢中🎵#プラグマタ PRAGMATA pic.twitter.com/t4ZYqXYfti
Today is Children's Day🎏
Diana is caught up in drawing🎵
Super Sentai
カシワモチワルド🍡『カシワモチカシワモチカシワモチ…』#こどもの日#カシワモチワルド#ゼンカイジャー pic.twitter.com/5zIaoUh82g— スーパー戦隊オフィシャル (@sentai_official) May 4, 2026
Kashiwa Mochi World🍡 “Kashiwa mochi, kashiwa mochi, kashiwa mochi…”
Nozomi Suzuhara
昔と今。— 鈴原希実 (@NozomiSuzuhara) May 5, 2026
変わらず大好きです⏳✨️
#こどもの日 pic.twitter.com/ugQyYamuib
Then and now.
I still love it just as much⏳✨
Tales series
本日は #こどもの日 🎏— テイルズチャンネル＋ (@tales_ch) May 5, 2026
怖がりだけど、仲間とともに成長していく姿が印象的なカロルをお届け！#テイルズ #ヴェスペリア pic.twitter.com/YfFnvszLZW
Today is Children's Day🎏
We present Karol, who may be timid but leaves a lasting impression as he grows alongside his friends!
Did we miss any Children's Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!
follow-up of Happy Children's Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part II