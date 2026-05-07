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GKIDS Screens New 4K Remaster of Tekkonkinkreet Anime Film in N. America for 20th Anniversary
posted on by Alex Mateo
4K remaster of 2006 film screens on May 31-June 1
GKIDS announced on Wednesday that it has acquired the North American rights to the anime film of Taiyo Matsumoto's Tekkonkinkreet manga. The company will screen a new 4K remaster of the film for its 20th anniversary on May 31-June 1. Tickets are available now.
Tekkonkinkreet centers on two orphans named Black and White, living in Treasure Town, a slum-like town that is overrun by rampant crime. A Yakuza boss named Snake is aiming to demolish Treasure Town to build a theme park, but Black interferes with their operations.
The anime film debuted in 2006. Sony Pictures Home Entertainment released the film. Michael Arias directed the film at Studio 4°C.
Matsumoto serialized the manga in Shogakukan's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine from 1993 to 1994. Viz Media published the manga in North America.
The series inspired a stage play in Tokyo in November 2018.
Source: GKIDS' Bluesky account