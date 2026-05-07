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GKIDS Screens New 4K Remaster of Tekkonkinkreet Anime Film in N. America for 20th Anniversary

posted on by Alex Mateo
4K remaster of 2006 film screens on May 31-June 1

tekkonkinkreet
© 2006 Taiyo Matsumoto/Shogakukan, Aniplex, Asmik Ace, Beyond C., dentsu, TOKYO MX
GKIDS announced on Wednesday that it has acquired the North American rights to the anime film of Taiyo Matsumoto's Tekkonkinkreet manga. The company will screen a new 4K remaster of the film for its 20th anniversary on May 31-June 1. Tickets are available now.

Tekkonkinkreet centers on two orphans named Black and White, living in Treasure Town, a slum-like town that is overrun by rampant crime. A Yakuza boss named Snake is aiming to demolish Treasure Town to build a theme park, but Black interferes with their operations.

The anime film debuted in 2006. Sony Pictures Home Entertainment released the film. Michael Arias directed the film at Studio 4°C.

Matsumoto serialized the manga in Shogakukan's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine from 1993 to 1994. Viz Media published the manga in North America.

The series inspired a stage play in Tokyo in November 2018.

Source: GKIDS' Bluesky account

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