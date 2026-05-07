Seven Seas Licenses Record of Chrono's War, The Dangers in My Heart Spinoff, 7 More Titles

Also licensed: A Serious Error in Chihaya-chan's Reputation , The Horizon Will Soon Shine , The Clingy New Hire Keeps Asking Me Out , more

Seven Seas Entertainment announced the following licenses on Wednesday:

Image courtesy of Seven Seas

Title: Record of Chrono's War: Apparently I'm Only the Strongest in Bed ( Chrono no Senki: Isekai Teni Shita Boku ga Saikyō na no wa Bed no Ue Dake no Yō Desu ) manga

Creator(s): Ayumu Saito (original novel), Yumi Shirase (manga), Masato Mutsumi (novel artist)

Release Date: January 2027 ( Ghost Ship imprint)

Summary: Three years ago, Chrono Crawford found himself sent to another world on the day of his high school entrance exams. Today, he serves as both a lord and general commanding an army of demihumans. In a world where his soldiers face discrimination and hardship, Chrono must use his experience in both worlds to bring about equality for all races. But when a beautiful half-elf girl appears in his bedroom to confess her love, his mission gets a whole lot more personal! Is he ready to start navigating the sexy women of this fantasy world?









Image courtesy of Seven Seas

Title: The Dangers in My Heart: The Romantic Comedy Won’t Start ( Boku no Kokoro no Yabai Yatsu Love Comedy ga Hajimaranai ) manga

Creator(s): Norio Sakurai (original manga), Haika Nanasaka (manga)

Release Date: January 2027

Summary: Kyotaro isn't the only one in his family that's caught up in a rom-com—his sister, Kana Ichikawa, has her own curious love life! See how Onee navigates the dangers of romance in this exciting new story.

This time around, we follow Kana Ichikawa, Kyotaro's big sis! She's got a ton of gal pals, but she's never had a guy friend before, let alone a boyfriend. She's given up on ever being popular with the guys, and is just trying to focus on living her best life. But it seems maybe there's someone harboring secret feelings for her after all. Maybe now she'll finally get to experience the young love she never got as a teenager?









Image courtesy of Seven Seas

Title: The Horizon Will Soon Shine ( Suiheisen wa Yagate Kagayaku ) manga

Creator(s): Yuki Fumino

Release Date: March 2027 ( BL label)

Summary: One summer day, kindhearted high school student Kaisei finds a mysterious young man collapsed on the street and carries him to his dorm room. The young man ends up staying there, but he refuses to reveal anything about himself, so the dorm's residents dub him “Nora,” a name that means "Stray." As Kaisei and Nora spend more time together, Kaisei begins to understand why Nora ran away from home. In turn, Kaisei, who always keeps a distance from others, opens up about his own bottled-up pain and regret.













Image courtesy of Seven Seas

Title: Chii's Winged Life ( Chii no Hane Gurashi ) manga

Creator(s): Taiki Akitoki

Release Date: March 2027

Summary: Chii has always marched to the beat of her own drum. After moving to the countryside, she's exploring mountain roads with her childhood friend, Sen-chan, when a certain incident suddenly causes small wings to sprout from her back.





















Image courtesy of Seven Seas

Title: The Clingy New Hire Keeps Asking Me Out ( Kamatte Shinsotsu-chan ga Maikai Sasotte Kuru ) manga

Creator(s): Eko Nagiki (original novel), Bunga (manga), Retake (novel artist)

Release Date: February 2027

Summary: Corporate drone Kazama Masato just wants to get his work done and go home, but there's a new employee who's making things hard for him. Inami Nagisa is friendly, competent, a fast learner…and even kind of cute. But she annoys the heck out of Masato, especially with all her teasing and flirting. As the senpai, he should be above it all, but her words and actions are especially grating. It can't possibly be that he's into her, though…can it?













Image courtesy of Seven Seas

Title: A Serious Error in Chihaya-chan's Reputation ( Chihaya-chan no Hyōban ni Shinkoku na Error ) light novels

Creator(s): Hisumi (story), Doyou (art)

Release Date: January 2027 (Airship imprint)

Summary: Chihaya is a gloomy, lonely girl who dreams of early retirement. Well, she's gotta get a job to retire from first, which is not gonna be easy with her severe communication disorder. So when the chance for a fully remote job comes her way, Chihaya jumps on it and becomes an operator for a humanoid machine—an Actanoid—and joins the race to explore and develop the New World! Unable to ask others for help, Chihaya has to rely on her own resourcefulness to get through the workday…but turns out she's actually supergood at it?! With her genius piloting skills and explosive endings to foil countless schemes, she unwittingly earns herself the title of warmonger! Now everyone's got the wrong idea about Chihaya, who was just trying to do her job! Just what kind of mess has she gotten herself into?





Image courtesy of Seven Seas

Title: Villager A Wants to Save the Villainess No Matter What! ( Chōnin A wa Akuyaku Reijō o Dōshitemo Sukuitai ) light novels

Creator(s): Kōtarō Isshiki (story), Parum (art)

Release Date: January 2027 (Airship imprint)

Summary: Allen, reborn into an otome game, has finally recovered his memories. Now he knows that he has only a few short years to prevent the heroine from destroying his home and family…but how?! Not only is he an NPC, he's the least relevant NPC in existence, without even an actual name! However, all is not lost. Armed with his memories, he vows to make full use of his greatest cheat code—game knowledge—and change his destiny! Using his knowledge and skills gained from menial labor, he manages to become a C-rank adventurer and enter the fabled academy grounds. But will his efforts be enough to defeat the heroine and save the villainess, or is an NPC all he'll ever be?





Image courtesy of Seven Seas

Title: When a Clueless First-Person Shooter Player Falls into Another World ( Manuke na FPS Player ga Isekai e Ochita Baai ) audiobook

Creator(s): Jiraigen (story), Mark Sanderlin (narrator), UGUME (art)

Release Date: June 18 (Siren imprint)

Summary: For one avid first-person shooter (FPS) gamer, the boundary between fact and fiction has not only been found, but completely crossed! A worldwide legend in FPS fan circles, Schwarz is obsessed with Virtual Reality Multiple Battlefield, and suddenly finds himself completely immersed in the game—literally! One small clip off the map leaves the Schwarz facing an unfamiliar realm filled with roaming monsters and obstacles that can't be conquered with any known cheat code. Can he stumble his way into survival in this fantasy world filled with swords and magic?

Image courtesy of Seven Seas

Title: Betrothed to My Sister's Ex ( Zutaboro Reijō wa Ane no Moto Konyakusha ni Dekiai Sareru ) audiobook

Creator(s): Tobirano (story), Jennifer Sun Bell (narrator), Mai Murasaki (art)

Release Date: June 11 (Siren imprint)

Summary: Marie has always been an afterthought. Her parents treat her like a servant, and her flawless older sister, Anastasia, is the family's shining star. Even at Marie's own birthday party, all eyes are on Anastasia—so much so that no one notices when Marie sneaks away.

But in the quiet of the evening, she has a chance encounter with a captivating man with striking green eyes: Count Kyros. Their brief meeting feels like a dream... until reality comes crashing back. Soon after, a marriage proposal arrives from the count--for Anastasia, of course.

Except... something doesn't add up. The gown that arrives with the proposal? It's clearly made for Marie. Could there be a mistake? Or is this the start of an unexpected love story?

Source: Press releases

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.