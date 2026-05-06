Grooming Allegations Retracted Against Buta Productions Co-Founder FAR

A user on X (formerly Twitter ) named Maryco (@Maryco02_), who had previously posted a now-deleted message on Saturday to accuse the co-founder and co-producer of Europe-based animation studio Buta Productions Federico Antonio Russo (also known as FAR ) of allegedly grooming her, made a new post on Wednesday stating that she would like "to formally retract" her accusations against FAR . She adds that she involuntarily had "ended up embellishing, warping details of my narration as well as adding totally incorrect information." She also apologized in a reply to her post, saying that she hopes "everyone can move on from this commotion."

I'd like to formally retract my accusations against Federico Antonio Russo. Involuntarily, I ended up embellishing, warping details of my narration as well as adding totally incorrect information.(Maryco02_)May 6

The now 19-year-old user Maryco had previously claimed in her deleted post that FAR had begun grooming her when she was 14 years old and he was 23. In her deleted post, she had also posted a corresponding document detailing their alleged interactions with alleged chat transcripts.

German publisher Dokico had originally announced on April 4 that it was working with Buta Productions on the short anime of Sakura Kurihara 's Let Me Fix You ( Kimi o Tsumugu ) yuri manga. The series' official X/ Twitter account posted on Sunday that the anime's staff had just learned of the accusations hours before the post. The post added that nobody involved with the show's production knew of FAR 's alleged behavior, and that the staff members wished to distance themselves from it. The post concluded that the staff will need "some time to discuss with all other people involved how and whether" they can continue with the project without Buta Productions and FAR .

To everyone who was looking forward to "Kimi wo Tsumugu". We, too, learned of the terrible news regarding the appalling behavior of an individual just a few hours ago. And we, of course, wish to distance ourselves from it as well. Our sincere sympathy and thoughts are with the victim. Such behavior does not deserve a platform. We are truly heartbroken that you had to go through this. None of the other people involved in the animation of “Kimi wo Tsumugu” were aware of this. The whole situation makes it difficult for us, as a lot of money, time, and effort have already been poured into this project—a project that was meant to be something big and go far beyond the scope currently announced. Accordingly, we will need some time to discuss with all other people involved how and whether we can continue with this project. (Without "ButaPro" / FAR)(@kimiwotsumugu)May 3

The following day, the manga's original creator Kurihara stated on X/ Twitter that the anime will be slightly delayed. Kurihara also expressed gratitude that the anime's team wished to continue with production as opposed to canceling it. The anime's official account reposted Kurihara's message regarding the anime's delay, though it did not formally make a new statement on the anime's status.

ANN reached out to both Dokico and Buta Productions . Dokico confirmed that Buta Productions and FAR are no longer involved with the Let Me Fix You anime. Dokico will remain involved with the project, and will be "responsible for the planning and communication between all involved parties." The company added that it would need more time before sharing an update regarding the anime, but that it would make an announcement when the involved parties have made a decision on how the project will continue.

Buta Productions responded to ANN, using replies written in first-person, that the anime is still in production with FAR involved as little as possible. The company added that it will "stop existing" following this incident, with FAR moving on from it. They also said, "my legal team is analyzing the situation with the intention of suing the person who made these defamatory accusations," describing the accusations as "partial, misleading and malicious." Buta Productions ' website now lists "Website under construction."

The X/ Twitter account for Ponbleu, a group that claims to represent former staff members of Buta Productions , issued a statement on Tuesday, stating that the former staff of Buta Productions have separated and reorganized themselves without the involvement of FAR . The statement also lists that Ponbleu is "operating as an informal entity in order to fulfill prior obligations with clients." The group also stated that there are no currently no updates on announced projects.

Public statement from the former staff of Buta Productions.(@ponbleu)May 5

Dokico originally announced that the short anime would begin streaming on YouTube in late May. FAR was originally listed as animation producer.

Image courtesy of Dokico © 2026 Sakura Kurihara

Blou and FAR co-founded Buta Productions as a 2D animation studio. Blou retired from producing animation in December 2025. In addition, Blou stated on Sunday that they were "not really aware of the grooming situation as I received false info," and also reposted Maryco's accusation post.

Buta Productions has previously done subcontractor work on the One Piece , Bocchi the Rock! , Grisaia: Phantom Trigger , Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray , The Summer Hikaru Died , and Clevatess anime, among others. It also worked in English animation translation assistance for Wonder Egg Priority and in animation production for Otachan! Rabbit Season.