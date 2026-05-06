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Golden Trailer Awards Nominate Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc Anime Film, KPop Demon Hunters Film, More
posted on by Alex Mateo
Silent Hill f, the recent spinoff game in the franchise, received a nomination in the "Best Video Game Trailer" category for its live-action trailer. The live-action Return to Silent Hill film also got a nomination for its "Let Go" trailer in the "Golden Fleece" category, which recognizes films whose trailers elevated them despite not being a critical or commercial success.
The live-action film of KOTAKE CREATE's infinite-loop horror game Exit 8 (8-Ban Deguchi) was nominated in the "Best Foreign Teaser," "Best Foreign Thriller," "Best Original Foreign Trailer," "Best Independent Trailer Ultra Low (for film budget shot under $3.2million)" category for its "SO SAD" trailer. The film also got two nominations for "Best Foreign Horror," with one of them for its "So Sad" trailer.
Legendary Entertainment's live-action film of CAPCOM's Street Fighter game series was nominated in the "Best Action TV Spot" category for its video from last year's Game Awards.
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie — Nintendo, Illumination, and Universal Pictures' sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie — was nominated for "Best Animation/Family TV Spot" for its "Go" video.
The live-action series based on Eiichiro Oda's One Piece manga got a nomination in the "Best Animation/Family TV Spot - TV/Streaming Series" for its "Pirate" trailer and in the "Best Action TrailerByte for a TV/Streaming Series" category for "Luffylicious, Nami The Navigator, Sanji's Cooking, Usopptastic, Zorofying."
The awards ceremony will take place on May 28 at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills.
Source: Press release