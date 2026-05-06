Golden Trailer Awards Nominate Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc Anime Film, KPop Demon Hunters Film, More

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KPop Demon Hunters

Kpop Demon Hunters

The Golden Trailer Awards — which recognize the year's most outstanding achievements in film marketing — announced its nominees on Tuesday. The 26th annual event nominated the film for "Best Foreign Animation/Family" and Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans' animated filmfor "Best Animation/Family."also got a nomination in the "Best Animation/Family Poster" category for its "Payoff" poster.

Silent Hill f , the recent spinoff game in the franchise , received a nomination in the "Best Video Game Trailer" category for its live-action trailer. The live-action Return to Silent Hill film also got a nomination for its "Let Go" trailer in the "Golden Fleece" category, which recognizes films whose trailers elevated them despite not being a critical or commercial success.

The live-action film of KOTAKE CREATE 's infinite-loop horror game Exit 8 ( 8-Ban Deguchi ) was nominated in the "Best Foreign Teaser," "Best Foreign Thriller," "Best Original Foreign Trailer," "Best Independent Trailer Ultra Low (for film budget shot under $3.2million)" category for its "SO SAD" trailer. The film also got two nominations for "Best Foreign Horror," with one of them for its "So Sad" trailer.

Legendary Entertainment 's live-action film of CAPCOM 's Street Fighter game series was nominated in the "Best Action TV Spot" category for its video from last year's Game Awards.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie — Nintendo , Illumination, and Universal Pictures ' sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie — was nominated for "Best Animation/Family TV Spot" for its "Go" video.

The live-action series based on Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga got a nomination in the "Best Animation/Family TV Spot - TV/Streaming Series" for its "Pirate" trailer and in the "Best Action TrailerByte for a TV/Streaming Series" category for "Luffylicious, Nami The Navigator, Sanji's Cooking, Usopptastic, Zorofying."

The awards ceremony will take place on May 28 at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills.

Source: Press release