Manga Adaptation of Kei Takano's Shokei Flag Mansai no Kiraware Ōji no Yarinaoshi Novels Ends

Tatsuichi Fuchika launched manga in January 2025

Image via Amazon ©Kei Takano, Shoa Takashima, Tatsuichi Fuchika, Ichijinsha

The June issue of Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Rex magazine published on April 27 the final chapter of Tatsuichi Fuchika's Shokei Flag Mansai no Kiraware Ōji no Yarinaoshi (Redoing the Hated Prince of the Execution Flag) manga, the adaptation of writer Kei Takano and artist Shoa Takashima's light novels of the same title.

The story centers on Arthur, Britain's prince who was executed during the revolution. But when he wakes up again, he finds out that time has turned back. When he used his unique healing skill to help people, a mysterious diary suddenly appears with records of events leading up to his execution. To change his fate, Arthur uses his healing cheat power and fawn over the people, and eventually the world.

Fuchika launched the manga in Monthly Comic Rex in January 2025. Ichijinsha will publish the manga's third compiled book volume on June 26.

Takano launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2023, and it ended in June 2025. Micro Magazine published three volumes of the novels with illustration by Takashima.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed Takano and kodamazon 's I Like Villains, so I Reincarnated as One light novels and published the first volume on February 24. Seven Seas started offering an audiobook version of the novels on March 5.