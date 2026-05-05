Star Wars Visions: Tsukumo Manga Debuts at San Diego Comic-Con in July

Image via Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi's X/Twitter © VIZ Media LLC, Eiichi Shimizu, Tomohiro Shimoguchi, Lucasfilm Ltd.

Creator duo Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi announced on their joint X (formerly Twitter ) account on Monday that their Star Wars Visions: Tsukumo manga will launch at San Diego Comic-Con in July. The Japanese version's release will be announced at a later date.

Viz licensed the series for release in English and describes the story:

Following Order 66, the Empire's Jedi purge is in full swing and anti-Jedi propaganda is at its height. Among the survivors is Jedi Knight Nagi Tsukumo. Betrayed, poisoned, and on the run, he joins forces with two droid outcasts searching the galaxy for coordinates to a fabled Droid Paradise. With an Imperial assassin hot on their tail, Nagi, along with droids Dee-Seven and Ee-Ten, must find the rumored utopia before the Empire catches up with them. But when they finally reach their destination, all seems lost. Can one Jedi overcome the Empire's influence, or will peace demand the ultimate sacrifice?

The manga is based on the Star Wars: Visions project.

The Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 anthology debuted on Disney+ last October. The third volume features nine animated shorts from nine animation studios in Japan. It continues the storylines of three shorts from the first volume: "The Duel," "Village Bride," and "The Ninth Jedi."

Star Wars: Visions

Disney+

The first volume ofdebuted onin September 2021. Studios such as, andproduced the shorts.

Volume 2 of the Star Wars: Visions project debuted on Disney+ on May 4, 2023 ( Star Wars Day). Unlike the first anthology, which consisted of nine shorts from Japanese creators and anime studios, the second volume features nine shorts from animation studios from around the world, including Japan, India, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Chile, France, South Africa, South Korea, and the United States.

Shimizu and Shimoguchi are best known for both the Linebarrels of Iron and Ultraman manga. The duo launched Linebarrels of Iron in 2005 in Akita Shoten 's Champion RED magazine, and ended it in April 2014. Akita Shoten published 25 volumes for the series. The manga inspired a 24-episode anime in 2008 that FUNimation Entertainment released in North America in 2010.

Shimizu and Shimoguchi launched their Ultraman series based on Tsuburaya Production 's most famous live-action special-effects hero in Monthly Hero's magazine in 2011. Hero's Inc. published the manga's 22nd volume on November 25. Viz Media is publishing the mangain English. The manga inspired a 3D CG anime by Kenji Kamiyama , Shinji Aramaki , and Production I.G that premiered globally on Netflix in April 2019. The anime inspired a second and third season.