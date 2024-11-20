Star Wars: Visions Project Gets Volume 3 in 2025

Volume to feature 9 shorts from new, returning Japanese animation studios

Disney and Lucasfilm announced at the 2024 Disney Asia-Pacific Content Showcase on Wednesday that the Star Wars: Visions project will have "Volume 3" next year. The third volume will feature nine animated shorts from nine animation studios in Japan. Returning studios from the first volume include Kamikaze Douga , Kinema Citrus , Production I.G and Trigger . New studios for Volume 3 are ANIMA (in co-production with Kamikaze Douga ), david production , Polygon Pictures , Project Studio Q , and Wit Studio .

Image via Star Wars franchise's website © Lucasfilm Ltd.

Comic Natalie reports that the new volume will stream on Disney+ , just as the first two volumes did.

Volume 2 of the Star Wars: Visions project debuted on Disney+ on May 4, 2023 ( Star Wars Day). Unlike the first anthology, which consisted of nine shorts from Japanese creators and anime studios, the second volume features nine shorts from animation studios from around the world, including Japan, India, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Chile, France, South Africa, South Korea, and the United States.

" Zen - Grogu and Dust Bunnies ," a hand-drawn animated short by Studio Ghibli for the Star Wars franchise , started streaming on Disney+ in November 2023.

