Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 Debuts on May 4 with Shorts from Animation Studios Around the World

The official website for the Star Wars franchise announced on Thursday that Volume 2 of the Star Wars: Visions project will debut on Disney+ on May 4 ( Star Wars Day). Volume 2 will feature nine new animated shorts. Unlike the first anthology, which consisted of nine shorts from Japanese creators and anime studios, the second volume will feature shorts from animation studios from around the world. Japan-based, American-run animation studio D'Art Shtajio , in collabration with Lucasfilm , is the only studio from Japan that is making a new short, titled "The Pit."

Writer-director-executive producer: LeAndre Thomas is serving as director, writer, and executive producer of "The Pit." Justin Ridge is co-directing.

The second volume's shorts and animation studios include:

"The Pit" by D'Art Shtaijo and Lucasfilm

"Sith" by El Guiri from Spain

"Screecher's Reach" by Cartoon Saloon from Ireland

from Ireland "In the Stars" by Punkrobot from Chile

"I Am Your Mother" by Aardman from the U.K.

"Journey to the Dark Head" by Studio Mir from South Korea

from South Korea "The Spy Dancer" by Studio La Cachette from France

"The Bandits of Golak" by 88 Pictures from India

"Aau's Song" by Triggerfish from South Africa

" Zen - Grogu and Dust Bunnies ," a hand-drawn animated short by Studio Ghibli for the Star Wars franchise , started streaming on Disney+ on November 12.

