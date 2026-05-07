The World Is Dancing Anime's Main Trailer Reveals More Cast, Opening Song, July 2 Debut

The staff for the television anime of Kazuto Mihara 's The World Is Dancing manga revealed on Thursday the anime's main trailer, key visual, additional cast members, and July 2 debut. The trailer also reveals and previews the opening theme song "shusho" by Macaroni Empitsu .

Image courtesy of Shochiku ©Kazuto Mihara, KODANSHA/"The World Is Dancing" Production Committee.

Newly announced cast members are:

Takahiro Sakurai as Ashikaga Yoshimitsu

Image courtesy of Shochiku ©Kazuto Mihara, KODANSHA/"The World Is Dancing" Production Committee.

Nobuo Tobita as Nijo Yoshimoto

Image courtesy of Shochiku ©Kazuto Mihara, KODANSHA/"The World Is Dancing" Production Committee.

Mamiko Noto as Nariko

Image courtesy of Shochiku ©Kazuto Mihara, KODANSHA/"The World Is Dancing" Production Committee.

Inori Minase as Chiharu

Image courtesy of Shochiku ©Kazuto Mihara, KODANSHA/"The World Is Dancing" Production Committee.

Hazuki Seto as Satsuki

Image courtesy of Shochiku ©Kazuto Mihara, KODANSHA/"The World Is Dancing" Production Committee.

The anime will debut on Tokyo MX and KBS Kyoto on July 2 at 10:00 p.m. JST, then on Sun TV at 24:00 JST (effectively July 3 at 12 midnight). The anime will air on BS Asahi and TVQ Kyushu starting on July 3.

Image courtesy of Shochiku ©Kazuto Mihara, KODANSHA/"The World Is Dancing" Production Committee.

The anime stars:

Toshimasa Kuroyanagi ( Shōnen Hollywood , The Great Passage , Backflip!! series and film) is directing the anime at Cygames Pictures . Keigo Sasaki ( Blue Exorcist series and film, ERASED , Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray two seasons) is designing the characters, and Satoshi Nemoto is credited for calligraphy and title lettering.

Additional staff members include:

Shochiku describes the story:

In 1374, amid the turmoil of the Northern and Southern Courts' long running conflict, a boy named Oniyasha is born into a family of sarugaku theater performers. He spends his days in a kind of quiet gloom, haunted by a simple but persistent question: Why do people dance? Then, one day, he witnesses a dance that he feels to be “good”—and everything begins to change. This is the story of the beautiful young boy who would one day shape the art of Noh and be remembered as Zeami.

Mihara launched the manga in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in March 2021, and the series ended in October 2022. Kodansha published six compiled book volumes of the manga. Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga and published the manga's six volumes digitally.

Source: Press release