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Happy Children's Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part I

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Doraemon, Precure, Kingdom, Tsuburaya Productions, Wuthering Waves, more!

On May 5, people in Japan celebrate Children's Day (also known as Tango no Sekku) by hoisting koi nobori carp windsocks, displaying samurai dolls or miniature samurai armor sets, eating kashiwa mochi sweets, and celebrating the health and growth of children. The anime and manga world is full of well wishes for children to grow up healthy:

Doraemon

May 5 is Children's Day🎏
We're wishing everyone a healthy and happy day!♪

Takuya Fujima (Tsuiteru Kanojo)

Futago Kamikita (Precure manga)

May 5【Children's Day】
A day for koi-no-bori🎏
Praying for a peaceful world where children can grow up healthy🩷

Kingdom

Today is Children's Day!🎏
Which means it's Kingdom season!
Ever since he was a child, Shin aimmed to become a Great General alongside Hyō.
Let's look back at the childhoods of the Kingdom characters!

Akane Nagano (Mikan Kappa)

Good morning. Children's Day. Have a wonderful Tuesday. May children have a bright future.

An Observation Log of My Fiancée Who Calls Herself a Villainess

Since it's Children's Day, here are the two protagonists as children.
Volume 1, p. 6

Penguin Box (Odekake Kozame)

Children's Day

Ami Shibata (Papuwa)

Children's Day.
It's not koi nobori [carp windsocks], but tai nobori [seabream windsocks]
The delicious kara-aku chimaki [sweet rice cakes] I ate for Tango no Sekku when I was a child in my hometown of Nagasaki was oval-shaped and made of mochi rice, stuffed into a long, narrow strip of white cotton cloth cut into pieces with a string and sprinkled with sugar or kinako [roasted soybean flour].
I'd love to eat that again. Ami Shibata

Kazutoshi Soyama (Dangerous Jii-san Ja)

Children's Day

Square Enix

【5/5 is Children's Day】
The koi nobori flown on Children's Day🎏
It's said this tradition originated from the legend of a carp🐟 climbing a waterfall and transforming into a dragon🐉.
So today, we're featuring dragons (?) from Square Enix titles!

Hideyuki Takahashi

Good morning😃
Children's Day
Chidren's Day! When I was 4, I think. My father was on a business assignment away from home. I'd sing songs as if to escape the chaos inside our all-female household of my mom, older sister, and sometimes my grandma. I moved and changed schools a lot, so I was always doing silly things just to become popular in new places!
Kids!
I hope you all have a great time today! ♪

Tsuburaya Productions

Today is Children's Day🏃

Wuthering Waves

After eating the latest Rainbow Crackling Candy🍭…
Aww! We've all turned back into kids!😆
Let's play our hearts out this Children's Day, too!🎉🎊
Happy Children's Day, everyone!🎈

Eiko Yamada

A beautiful day in May!?
Well, not quite, but on a sunny Children's Day may the world become a place where children everywhere can smile 🌎

Yoshikage (Kami ni Homura o)

Children's Day. Reposting Elf-san

Did we miss any Children's Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

This article has a follow-up: Happy Children's Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part II (2026-05-05 22:00)
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