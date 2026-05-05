Interest
Happy Children's Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part I
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
On May 5, people in Japan celebrate Children's Day (also known as Tango no Sekku) by hoisting koi nobori carp windsocks, displaying samurai dolls or miniature samurai armor sets, eating kashiwa mochi sweets, and celebrating the health and growth of children. The anime and manga world is full of well wishes for children to grow up healthy:
Doraemon
5月5日は、こどもの日🎏— 【ドラえもん公式】ドラえもんチャンネル (@doraemonChannel) May 4, 2026
みんなの健やかな毎日を祈って♪https://t.co/FdBmz4rY1q pic.twitter.com/ORQ8P0qNoV
May 5 is Children's Day🎏
We're wishing everyone a healthy and happy day!♪
Takuya Fujima (Tsuiteru Kanojo)
#子供の日 #こどもの日 pic.twitter.com/JOQzeF9cpv— 藤真拓哉 (@fujimatakuya) May 5, 2025
Futago Kamikita (Precure manga)
5月5日【こどもの日】— 上北ふたご (@kamikitafutago) May 4, 2026
鯉のぼりの日🎏
子供たちが健やかに過ごせる平和な世界を祈願🩷 pic.twitter.com/EenKeBTWbr
May 5【Children's Day】
A day for koi-no-bori🎏
Praying for a peaceful world where children can grow up healthy🩷
Kingdom
本日は、こどもの日！🎏— 【連載20周年】キングダム公式アカウント (@kingdom_yj) May 4, 2026
すなわちキングダムの季節です！
子供の頃から、
漂と二人で大将軍を目指していた信。
ここでキングダムキャラたちの
子供の頃を振り返ってみましょう！#今月もキングダムの季節 pic.twitter.com/taOVoee2Zw
Today is Children's Day!🎏
Which means it's Kingdom season!
Ever since he was a child, Shin aimmed to become a Great General alongside Hyō.
Let's look back at the childhoods of the Kingdom characters!
Akane Nagano (Mikan Kappa)
おはようございます。子供の日。良い火曜日を。子らの未来に幸あれ。 pic.twitter.com/9TWiRMWjg5— 永野あかね@『みかんかっぱ』1~2巻発売中！ (@AkaneNagano) May 4, 2026
Good morning. Children's Day. Have a wonderful Tuesday. May children have a bright future.
An Observation Log of My Fiancée Who Calls Herself a Villainess
こどもの日ということで、子供時代の主人公2人を。— 自称悪役令嬢な婚約者の観察記録 (@jisho_akuyakuPR) May 4, 2026
単行本1巻p.6#自称悪役令嬢な婚約者の観察記録#自称悪役令嬢 pic.twitter.com/33hFVI88lM
Since it's Children's Day, here are the two protagonists as children.
Volume 1, p. 6
Penguin Box (Odekake Kozame)
こどもの日 pic.twitter.com/UXmMw3naA4— ペンギンボックス@アニメ2期決定&8巻 (@Penguinbox1) May 5, 2026
Children's Day
Ami Shibata (Papuwa)
こどもの日。— 柴田亜美&staff (@s_ami_staff) May 4, 2026
鯉のぼりじゃなくて鯛のぼりだわね。
子供の頃に故郷の長崎で端午の節句に食べていた『唐あくちまき』は、細長いサラシ布に餅米が詰まった円筒形で、糸で切り分けてお砂糖やきな粉をまぶして食べていたのだけれど、すごく美味しかった。
また食べたいなぁ。 柴田亜美 pic.twitter.com/KvvxnyPWfb
Children's Day.
It's not koi nobori [carp windsocks], but tai nobori [seabream windsocks]
The delicious kara-aku chimaki [sweet rice cakes] I ate for Tango no Sekku when I was a child in my hometown of Nagasaki was oval-shaped and made of mochi rice, stuffed into a long, narrow strip of white cotton cloth cut into pieces with a string and sprinkled with sugar or kinako [roasted soybean flour].
I'd love to eat that again. Ami Shibata
Kazutoshi Soyama (Dangerous Jii-san Ja)
こどもの日 pic.twitter.com/w5PAoDVWlX— 曽山一寿 (@soyamanga) May 5, 2026
Children's Day
Square Enix
【5/5は #こどもの日】— スクウェア・エニックス (@squareenix_jp) May 4, 2026
こどもの日に揚げる鯉のぼり🎏
鯉🐟が滝を上って竜🐉になる逸話から生まれたと言われているとか。
ということで本日は、スクエニ作品から竜(？)たちをご紹介！ pic.twitter.com/3RuIVULQlZ
【5/5 is Children's Day】
The koi nobori flown on Children's Day🎏
It's said this tradition originated from the legend of a carp🐟 climbing a waterfall and transforming into a dragon🐉.
So today, we're featuring dragons (?) from Square Enix titles!
Hideyuki Takahashi
おはよー😃#子供の日 ！— 高橋秀幸⭐︎フォロバキャンペーン実施中⭐︎ (@hidemaguro) May 5, 2026
子供のひで！4才くらいかな。
お父さんは単身赴任。母ちゃん姉ちゃんたまにばあちゃんの女系の喧騒の中で逃げる様に歌を歌ってたね。引越し転校も多くて、新しいとこで人気者になる為にいつも可笑しな事ばっかやってたよ！
ちびっ子たち！
みんな楽い時間をすごしてね♪ pic.twitter.com/giDoyDVhqA
Good morning😃
Children's Day
Chidren's Day! When I was 4, I think. My father was on a business assignment away from home. I'd sing songs as if to escape the chaos inside our all-female household of my mom, older sister, and sometimes my grandma. I moved and changed schools a lot, so I was always doing silly things just to become popular in new places!
Kids!
I hope you all have a great time today! ♪
Tsuburaya Productions
今日は #子供の日 🏃 pic.twitter.com/CyHbe0gCry— 円谷プロダクション (@tsuburayaprod) May 4, 2026
Today is Children's Day🏃
Wuthering Waves
最新のレインボーパチパチキャンディー🍭を食べたら……— 鳴潮開発チーム (@wwdevteam) May 5, 2026
きゃー！みんな子どもに戻っちゃったよ～😆
今年のこどもの日も、思いっきり遊ぼうね🎉🎊
みんな、こどもの日おめでとう！🎈#鳴潮#こどもの日#子供の日 pic.twitter.com/IxfaQ4FdXC
After eating the latest Rainbow Crackling Candy🍭…
Aww! We've all turned back into kids!😆
Let's play our hearts out this Children's Day, too!🎉🎊
Happy Children's Day, everyone!🎈
Eiko Yamada
五月晴れ！？— 山田栄子 (@eiko751) May 5, 2026
とまでは行かないけれど、
天気の良い「子供の日」
世界中の子供達が、笑顔でいられる地球になりますように🌎️ pic.twitter.com/Wpyr26zdlw
A beautiful day in May!?
Well, not quite, but on a sunny Children's Day may the world become a place where children everywhere can smile 🌎
Yoshikage (Kami ni Homura o)
子供の日 エルフさん再掲 pic.twitter.com/XUOHxxpxcG— ヨシカゲ 神にホムラを-最終定理の証明方法- 全４巻 漫画家 (@Yo4kage) May 4, 2026
Children's Day. Reposting Elf-san
Did we miss any Children's Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history